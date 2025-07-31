Square Enix has announced The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales and Octopath Traveler 0

The Adventures of Elliot arrives in 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC

Octopath Traveler 0 is exclusive to Switch and Switch 2 and is releasing on December 4

To close out the July 31 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Square Enix announced two new HD-2D role-playing games (RPGs), The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales and Octopath Traveler 0.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is an all-new action-adventure RPG set to arrive in 2026, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Although the game isn't releasing until next year, Switch 2 players can download a free 'Debut Demo' today that provides an early look at the game.

Developed by Team Asano, the developer behind Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default, The Millennium Tales tells the story of Elliot in a fast-paced adventure that combines thrilling real-time action and rewarding exploration.

Set in the world of Philabieldia, humanity’s last bastion is the Kingdom of Huther, protected by its tall walls and Princess Heuria’s powerful magic.

"When a mysterious set of ruins is discovered, a young adventurer named Elliot and his fairy companion Faie are sent off on a journey to investigate. What seems like a simple, if dangerous, mission soon becomes a grand saga that will be woven across time and space," Square Enix describes.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 7.31.2025 - YouTube Watch On

As Elliot, the player will explore an expansive world equipped with multiple weapon types, like swords, bows, chains, and sickles, which can be customized to increase stats. Faie will also have a 'Sprint' power that lets Elliot zip around faster.

The final reveal of the showcase was Octopath Traveler 0, which is the newest entry in the Octopath Traveler series, coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on December 4, 2025.

"Start from zero and discover the newest entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series. Experience a story of restoration and retribution over the divine rings—an epic saga that unfolds across the realm of Orsterra," the game description reads.

This new entry brings all-new features and returning core elements from the series, including the HD-2D graphics that blend retro pixel art and 3D CG art, Path Actions, the Break and Boost battle system, and more.

For the first time in the series, players will be able to play as their own customized protagonist and "rebuild their hometown after great destruction is brought to it".

Physical pre-orders for Octopath Traveler 0 are now available, with digital pre-orders coming later.