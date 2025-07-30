I don't know which is more surprising; that Nintendo would randomly choose to update the CRT filter for its Nintendo Switch Online SNES game library, or that it would actually turn out to be good.
It's better than good, actually; it's shockingly brilliant. While nothing can quite replace the look and feel of a retro game on a proper CRT television, Nintendo's new solution is surprisingly accurate; complete with rounded display edges and a much greater sense of depth.
Unconvinced this updated CRT filter would be any good, I loaded up the SNES library on my Nintendo Switch 2 and got to comparing some of its best games. The results have left me more than pleasantly surprised. To enable it yourself, simply access the SNES library from your Switch Home dashboard, and switch it on within the settings menu.
Down the tubes
CRT filters are nothing new. Retro game collections are more likely to have them than not. The problem is that they almost always miss the point; often just overlaying basic scanlines on top of the image and calling it a day. As a result, CRT filters often boil down to a cynical box on the nostalgia checklist to tick off, with no consideration as to how older 4:3 games may have actually looked on tube tellies.
The easiest example I can point to when it comes to how Nintendo has actually put in some time and effort here is with F-Zero's title screen.
Here are a couple of images showcasing the image both with and without the new CRT filter:
Without the CRT filter, the image looks decidedly flat overall, with much sharper and jagged pixels.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
With it enabled, the edges of the display become rounded, accompanied by some very subtle vignetting to darken the corners of the image. The skybox in the background also appears more natural, almost completely eliminating the awkward dithering effect that draws attention to the contrast between pixels.
Here's another example:
On the left, the ships and background layer are both a bit of a pixelated mess. But once again, the CRT filter is able to smooth these out, giving them a much more lived-in look.
One of the better examples of this heightened depth can be found in Donkey Kong Country. In the below images, notice how the game's pre-rendered visuals look a little soupy without the filter enabled - particularly with the foliage.
With it switched on, though, there's a greater sense of depth to the overall scene and a more careful balance between light and shadow. Also note how the skybox's gradient appears more convincing with the CRT filter enabled.
Why good CRT filters are important for older games
To many, this updated CRT filter might not be such a big deal. It is, after all, still down to personal preference and the games here do play just as well with or without the filter enabled.
As a lover of retro games, though, a quality CRT filter is everything. They can give you a very good approximation of how such games would've looked on an older 4:3 display. Not only that, but if you don't want to navigate the veritable minefield a retro gaming setup can require of you (including buying a CRT TV, consoles, games, controllers and cables), good filters like this can be the next best thing.
You might also like...
- Nintendo Switch Online GameCube Classics: the good, the bad, and the games I’d love to see
- ‘No other studio has made this kind of game before’ – Where Winds Meet developers on building the ultimate free-to-play Chinese fantasy epic
- Time travel, giant mechs, and ‘limit breaks’ - Warframe can’t stop adding cool stuff, with big plans for the year ahead
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.