The top-tier Google Pixel Watch 3 is down to a fantastic low price at Amazon
Stylish and powerful – the perfect combo
I keep saying it, but a smartwatch is a great way to encourage you to pursue healthier habits each day. And now, I've just spotted one of the better smartwatch deals around. Today, you can buy the Google Pixel Watch 3 at Amazon US for $319.99 (was $399.99) or at Amazon UK for £299 (was £399).
That’s the lowest-ever price in the UK, while the offer in the US is only $20 more than its previous record-low. In the US, the watch has dipped to $284.99, but only once before, so this current offer still works out as a hefty discount. In the UK, it’s never gone this low before, usually dropping to around £330 at best.
In both cases, you’re getting a fantastic wearable with the Google Pixel Watch 3. It boasts excellent health features, a sleek build, and great optimization, which makes this one of the better smartwatches around.
If you already have one of the best Pixel phones, this is the perfect way to enhance your experience, as well as boost your workout tracking.
Today’s best Pixel Watch deals
With a great-looking 45mm screen that’s 40% larger than the previous model, it’s easy to glance at your stats, such as when you’re running or working out. Fitbit Premium is built in (with an active subscription), so you get personalized run recommendations with stats such as heart rate variability and resting heart rate, ensuring you’re in a strong position to know how your body is performing.
An all-time low price in the UK, the Google Pixel 3 offers a great 24-hour battery life so you won’t have to worry about recharging too often. Google AI helps provide a form of personal trainer but also you can simply use it to look at Google Maps and any notifications from your phone.
Our Google Pixel Watch 3 review gave it a very healthy four stars out of five. We called it a “big redesign with a deeper focus on health,” compared to the previous model. It offers “excellent optimizations within wearOS to take advantage of bigger screens” and a “sleek [and] modern build”.
It’s a beautiful-looking watch, which makes sense for something topping our list of the best Android smartwatches. There’s “top-tier performance” as you’d expect from the best smartwatches.
The Google Pixel Watch 3 works best with a Google Pixel phone, but it also works with all other Android phones, so there’s reasonable flexibility here. It’s sure to change up how active you are daily.
For something to pair with your iPhone, take a look at the Apple Watch deals available right now too. For a focus on running or hiking, don’t forget the Garmin deals around. These are perfect for using with both iPhones and Android devices.
