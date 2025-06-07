The super-impressive smartwatch that competes with the best from Samsung and Apple is now $50 off at Amazon
The Google Pixel Watch 3 is stylish, powerful, and on sale
The best smartwatches not only look fantastic on your wrist but also deliver accurate health and fitness data. One of our favourites that performs on almost all fronts is the Google Pixel Watch 3, which is now on sale at Amazon for $349.99 (was $399.99).
Now at version three, this much-loved smartwatch is bigger than its predecessor and has a deeper focus on health. This is a limited-time deal, though, so it won't be around for long. And even though you could have got it for $20 cheaper on Black Friday, a shade under $350 is still a fantastic price.
Today’s best Google Pixel Watch 3 deal
With heart rate and exercise tracking, sleep monitoring, 24-hour battery life, and support for Wear OS 5, this is a seriously capable watch. A $50 discount might not be the best offer we've ever seen on this watch, but even at $349.99 you're getting a great deal.
In our Google Pixel Watch 3 review, we said, "Its laundry list of health features, useful wearOS optimizations, and stellar design make it an excellent option." It's also fast, smooth, and a joy to use. The impressive battery life also means you can use it for longer without having to dig out the charger.
The latest model is not only bigger than its predecessor but also more powerful and capable. It feels responsive in everyday use for productivity tasks and does a good job of tracking workouts. We even said it could "compete with the Galaxy Watch 7 or Apple Watch Series 9".
Head over to our best Android smartwatches guide to see how the Google Pixel Watch 3 compares. We've also collected plenty of other smartwatch deals, or if you want to save some more money, check out our Google Workspace promo codes page.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.