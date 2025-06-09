The best Garmin smartwatch falls back to its all-time lowest-ever price
Get the impressive Garmin Venu 3 for only $349.99
Garmin is known for producing smartwatches with accurate GPS tracking and advanced fitness monitoring features, all within a rugged design. This makes them perfect for fitness enthusiasts as well as everyday users.
But which one should you buy? Well, if you're looking for one of the best Garmin smartwatches, then it has to be the Venu 3. This is a watch that does everything well, and thanks to a $100 discount, you can now pick up the Garmin Venu 3 at Best Buy for $349.99 (was $449.99).
To put it in context, that's a record-low price for a watch that delivers for hardcore triathletes, casual fitness enthusiasts or anyone looking for an Apple Watch replacement.
Today's best Garmin Venu 3 deal
As one of the best all-arounders in the smartwatch market, the Venu 3 is well worth every penny, even at its full price. Now down to its lowest-ever price after a $100 discount, that only goes to further cement this watch as a must-have for anyone looking to invest in a device that delivers accurate GPS and dedicated fitness tracking.
In our Garmin Venu 3 review, we described the watch as "a near-perfect balance of smartwatch and health tracker". That's high praise that is 100% deserved.
From a sports point of view, the Venu 3 boasts GPS and GLONASS that deliver fast and accurate tracking data, whatever activity you're engaged in. In terms of lifestyle, you'll get sleep and stress tracking as well as the ability to link with third-party gym equipment.
Finally, its smartwatch smarts are equally impressive. You'll get messages delivered straight to the watch with functionality for replying. There's also offline Spotify, so you can listen to your favorite tunes while exercising, as well as much more.
The fact that all of this is housed within a super high-resolution 1.4-inch AMOLED display guarantees this watch as the best smartwatch Garmin has ever made.
If the Garmin Venu 3 isn't for you, then you might like one of the other best fitness trackers instead. We also have a best Garmin deals page as well as a guide to all the best Apple Watches if you like the look of those.
