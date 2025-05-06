The Garmin running watch I'd recommend for beginners is at a record-low price

When I first got into running, I wanted an affordable smartwatch that would cover the basics well. Having tested several of the best smartwatches around, I knew that I could easily pay for features that I would never end up using. You can avoid this pitfall by getting the Garmin Forerunner 165 at Amazon for only $191.99 (was $249.99).

This is a good value option that covers all the basics you need, and considering this is the first time I've seen a deal on this particular running watch in months, I'd suggest acting quickly to secure the newly discounted price.

The deal is for the Whitestone colorway, although if you'd prefer the standard Black finish, then that's also discounted, but only down to $199.99. Still, it's an excellent buy at under $200.

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 165 deal

Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249.99 now $191.99 at Amazon As one of Garmin's best running watches, you're guaranteed fantastic performance and a slew of features to track your performance and encourage you to keep going out and about. The AMOLED touchscreen provides bright and crisp visuals, ideal when running on a sunny day. At $50 off, there's no better time to get out of the house and go for a run with this excellent wearable strapped to your wrist.

You can read our Garmin Forerunner 165 review for the full picture, but in summary, this is a very good first running watch. The lack of Gorilla Glass, minimal storage, and limited dedicated running features mean serious runners will want the Forerunner 265 instead.

Moving on to what the 165 excels at, though, we praised the bright, crisp AMOLED display, the dedicated run button, and the long-lasting battery. With all that and more, this is a running watch that blends into the background rather than getting in the way of your exercising.

Its GPS tracking compared well with the same routes run while wearing the Garmin Epix Pro. This level of performance often has an impact on battery life, but not with the Forerunner 165.

If you'd like an all-purpose smartwatch rather than a dedicated running watch, then we recommend checking out our best smartwatch guide. We've collated all the best options based on price, features, and performance.