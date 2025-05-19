The Garmin Fenix 8 has dropped to its lowest price ever – here's why it's the perfect purchase for your summer hiking era

The Garmin Fenix 8 is one of the best high-performance watches we've tested in recent years. It's a five-star buy for serious outdoors enthusiasts, hikers, triathletes, runners, and everyone in between, but this kind of quality doesn't come cheap. Picking one up at full price will cost you at least $1,099.

That's why Amazon's breakout star of the early Memorial Day sales is so good: it knocks $200 off the price of a Garmin Fenix 8 of your choice. Any Garmin Fenix 8, from the smallest 43mm model (from $1,099 down to $899) to the biggest 51mm monstrosity (from $1,199 to $999).

Even the Fenix E, a cheaper version of the Fenix 8 without some of the features, such as the lack of solar options and an older heart rate sensor, has $200 off, bringing it from $799 down to just $599 on Amazon.

Check out the deals in full below, and scroll down for more details available in your region.

Today's best Garmin Fenix 8 deal:

Garmin Fenix 8 43mm: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon Get the year's best adventure watch at its lowest price ever. This is the smaller 43mm without an LED light or a solar option, but it's still packing a smorgasbord of features, full-color maps on-wrist, Garmin's advanced performance metric, and weeks of battery life.

Garmin Fenix 8 47mm: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon The slightly larger 47mm option is better suited to larger wrists, and packs the LED light (great for night running or signaling in the wild) and a solar self-charging option with a memory-in-pixel screen for more efficient power consumption.

Garmin Fenix 8 51mm: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Amazon The larger-again 51mm option has the biggest battery and all the tools, including a choice of AMOLED or solar charging screens. It's now under four figures for its first time ever.

We gave the Garmin Fenix 8 five stars in our official Garmin Fenix 8 review, calling it "rugged, expensive perfection". We ran with it, swam with it, hiked, even wore it while we slept, and after a period of stress-testing the watch, we feel comfortable that it's earned its place in TechRadar's best Garmin watches guide.

Now that it's cheaper than ever, it's the perfect time to buy.

Today's best Garmin Fenix E deal: