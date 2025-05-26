Our top three Garmin watches of all time are on sale for Memorial Day at Amazon

The Memorial Day sales are in full swing, even though the big day isn't until tomorrow, and all manner of gadgets are getting their prices reduced. Garmin watches are always popular buys as the weather gets warmer and fitness fans begin to think about getting outside for their runs again, and as luck would have it, three of the best Garmin watches of all time have cracking deals on at Amazon.

There's something for everyone here, from a true all-rounder to a budget pick and a hyper-premium offering. First, the Garmin Venu 3's price has been reduced from $449.99 down to $349.99 on Amazon, a saving of 22%.

Next, the Garmin Vivoactive 5's RRP has been knocked down from $299.99 to just $229.98, a similar 23% savings.

Finally, the 51mm Garmin Fenix 8's price has been reduced from $1,199.99 to just $999.99 on Amazon, an impressive $200 saving.

Check out all three deals in more detail below:

Today's best Garmin watch deals:

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299.99 now $229.98 at Amazon The Garmin Vivoactive 5 was our "best budget" pick: a great Apple Watch SE alternative for fitness-conscious people, and an awesome first fitness tracker to help you fall in love with running, cycling, swimming, the gym... pick your poison. Recovery metrics such as Body Battery and Sleep Score provide holistic insights, and it's even got a wheelchair mode.

The watches above rank 1, 2 and 3 in our best Garmin watches list, so you know whatever you go for, you're getting quality. With the Venu 3 as our all-rounder, the Vivoactive 5 as our affordable pick, and the Garmin Fenix 8 as a premium option, there's something for pretty much every need and budget in this list.

It's worth noting that all three watches come from third-party sellers within Amazon. However, all deals were sourced from the official Amazon Garmin internal storefront, and none of these sellers have anything less than a 95% positive rating, so we feel confident in boosting these as great deals.

