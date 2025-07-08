The Amazon Prime Day sales are full of great deals on top-tier smartwatches, but the Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals in particular seem to be fantastic. There are loads of discounts on offer in both the US and UK on some of Garmin's most popular watches, from the all-new Garmin Instinct 3 to older, ever-reliable choices such as the Garmin Forerunner 255.

• Visit Amazon's full sale here

Below you can see our pick of the deals from both Amazon US (such as an incredible 45% discount on the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, bringing it down from $1,099.99 to just $609.99) and Amazon UK (such as this fantastic 32% off deal on the Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker, bringing it from £129.99 to £87.50).

Check out the deals in full below, and you can also peruse our best Garmin watches guide for more information.

Amazon Prime Day US deals: Garmin watches

Garmin Venu Sq 2: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Save a massive 40% on the Garmin Venu Sq 2, Garmin's answer to the Apple Watch, in Slate and Shadow Gray. With up to 11 days of battery life compared to the Apple Watch's 18 hours, it'll last for a full week between charges including multiple GPS workouts like running or cycling.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music 46mm: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The smaller 41mm version is unavailable here, but you can get the 46mm model in black for just $249.99, with space for up to 500 onboard songs so you don't need to take your phone with you on the run. Garmin's Training Readiness score, advanced running metrics and route creation via Garmin Connect are powerful tools to aid your training.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar: was $399.99 now $217 at Amazon The smaller 40mm Garmin Instinct 2S, perfect for hikers and runners with slimmer wrists. This is the Solar model, which lengthens its life when in sunny conditions for around three hours. Perfect for weekend warriors looking to enjoy the summer.

Garmin Forerunner 965 : was $599.99 now $549.99 at Amazon Save $50 on the sticker price of the Garmin Forerunner 965, a very comprehensive running companion ideally suited to serious training on the road, on a bike or in the pool. A massive battery life (up to 23 days!) provides plenty of juice, while the AMOLED touchscreen can be used in conjunction with Garmin's usual five buttons to navigate the watch's many, many features and activity profiles.

Amazon Prime Day UK deals: Garmin watches

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was £259.99 now £173.99 at Amazon Save 33% on Garmin's slimmer lifestyle watch in its Ivory colorway. With up to 11 days of battery life, personalized sleep coaching, and even automatic nap detection, it'll tell you exactly how and when to rest for best results, alongside tracking 30 different kinds of workouts.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music 46mm: was £349.99 now £199.99 at Amazon Garmin's larger 46mm Forerunner 255 is a fitness powerhouse, with loads of great features. it was one of Garmin's first watches to introduce its Morning Report functionality, with a sleep report, weather prediction and suggested workout for the day based on your recovery information and goals. Save £150.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music 43mm: was £249.99 now £187.49 at Amazon The stripped-down, more affordable, smaller 43mm Forerunner 165 is the best Garmin watch for intermediate or beginner runners. Even with the Prime Day discounts, the larger, feature-stuffed watches are probably going to be unnecessary purchases, but for those of you tacking 5ks up to half marathons, this Forerunner is perfect for the job.

Garmin Instinct 3 50mm: was £429.99 now £364.99 at Amazon A 15% discount on the Instinct 3, a watch brand new for this year, and perfect for those of you who love the great outdoors. New features to the Instinct line like an AMOLED screen and built-in LED watch keep things bright on dark campsites or night runs on empty roads, while you get up to an incredible 24 days of battery life.

Garmin Vivosmart 5: was £129.99 now £87.90 at Amazon Garmin's cheapest offering this year, the Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker is a stripped-down Garmin experience for tracking steps, Body Battery energy levels, sleep quality and fitness goals through the Garmin Connect app. You don't have on-wrist, full-color maps or other advanced features, but it's a great choice for passive tracking.

More Prime Day Garmin deals

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK