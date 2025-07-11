The Amazon Prime Day sale is in its final hours, and there are still a lot of deals to be had. Smartwatches – my area of expertise – have seen a lot of great discounts this year across all brands.

Samsung in particular has had a great showing, from the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from $479.99 down to just $229.90 at Amazon US , to the equally unmissable 42% discount in the UK, bringing it down from £599 to just £349 at Amazon UK.

However, there are still plenty of great deals to be had across Apple, Garmin, and other brands such as Amazfit.

Below are all the best smartwatchdeals still live, at the time of writing. I've checked them all personally, and can confirm these discounts are accurate, but things may sell out as Amazon Prime Day wraps up. If the deal you want isn't available, check out our full Amazon Prime Day live hub for every great tech deal on the site, from vacuums to videogames. If it's tech and worth writing about, we've got it covered.

I'm TechRadar's health, fitness and wearables expert. I've tested more fitness trackers and smartwatches than I can count, I've run multiple marathons (wearing multiple watches for comparison) and was one of the first journalists to try on a Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): was $479.99 now $229.90 at Amazon A frankly enormous 52% discount on one of the best Samsung watches, with the Classic moniker signifying the presence of the nifty rotating bezel control. People love the Classic, and it's easy to see why: it's got loads more battery life than a standard Apple Watch, offers turn-by-turn directions with integrated Google Maps, and a smorgasbord of third-party apps.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): was $449.99 now $297.35 at Amazon Got smaller wrists? The 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in silver has a slightly smaller (but still very significant) discount of 34%, so it's still a fantastic deal even if not quite as good a bargain as above.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS : was $399 now $279 at Amazon If you're less prone to accidents, then this standalone Apple Watch Prime Day deal might be the one to opt for. With a curved screen for improved glanceability, a new thinner design, and sleep apnea detection capabilities, it's also got all of Apple's existing watchOS smarts and latest features.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar: was $399.99 now $216 at Amazon The smaller 40mm Garmin Instinct 2S, perfect for hikers and runners with slimmer wrists. This is the Solar model, which lengthens its life for around three hours when used in sunny conditions. Perfect for weekend warriors looking to enjoy the summer.

Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon This terrific smartwatch is already amazing value, but you can save a further 20% off the sticker price on a model with either a red or black strap during Prime Day. Full-color maps, a stainless steel bezel, GPS and a 10-day battery life make for a fitness companion that far outperforms its cheap price.

Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £599 now £349 at Amazon A new all-time low on the Galaxy Watch Ultra in the UK. Grab one for £349 and save an impressive £250 off the usual list price. It comes with great health and fitness tracking, a rugged titanium shell, and up to 100 hours of battery life. It's a Prime Day deal worth getting for serious fitness enthusiasts and Samsung fans alike.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) GPS : was £429 now £325 at Amazon The larger 46mm case size is for bigger wrists, or those who want Apple's best display ever. Even though the case size isn't as big as the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2, the wraparound screen around its slim profile actually means you're getting a better, bigger screen for far less money.

Garmin Instinct 3 50mm: was £429.99 now £344.99 at Amazon A 20% discount on the Instinct 3, a watch brand new for this year, and perfect for those of you who love the great outdoors. New features to the Instinct line like an AMOLED screen and built-in LED watch keep things bright on dark campsites or night runs on empty roads, and you get up to an incredible 24 days of battery life.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music 43mm: was £249.99 now £187.49 at Amazon The stripped-down, more affordable, smaller 43mm Forerunner 165 is the best Garmin watch for intermediate or beginner runners. Even with the Prime Day discounts, the larger, feature-stuffed watches are probably going to be unnecessary purchases, but for those of you tacking 5ks up to half marathons, this Forerunner is perfect for the job.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music 46mm: was £349.99 now £265.99 at Amazon Garmin's larger 46mm Forerunner 255 is a fitness powerhouse with loads of great features. It was one of Garmin's first watches to introduce its Morning Report functionality, with a sleep report, weather prediction and suggested workout for the day based on your recovery information and goals. Save £84.