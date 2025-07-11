I'm a wearables expert: these are the best Prime Day smartwatch deals still left – but ironically, time is running out
These are the best Prime Day smartwatch deals left to buy
The Amazon Prime Day sale is in its final hours, and there are still a lot of deals to be had. Smartwatches – my area of expertise – have seen a lot of great discounts this year across all brands.
Samsung in particular has had a great showing, from the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from $479.99 down to just $229.90 at Amazon US, to the equally unmissable 42% discount in the UK, bringing it down from
£599 to just £349 at Amazon UK.
However, there are still plenty of great deals to be had across Apple, Garmin, and other brands such as Amazfit.
Below are all the best smartwatchdeals still live, at the time of writing. I've checked them all personally, and can confirm these discounts are accurate, but things may sell out as Amazon Prime Day wraps up. If the deal you want isn't available, check out our full Amazon Prime Day live hub for every great tech deal on the site, from vacuums to videogames. If it's tech and worth writing about, we've got it covered.
I'm TechRadar's health, fitness and wearables expert. I oversee all content related to smartwatches, dedicated health tools such as smart scales, other wearables such as smart rings and fitness trackers, and fitness kit like running shoes and workout-related stuff.
I've been in the fitness space for a decade, starting my career at Men's Health magazine. I've tested more fitness trackers and smartwatches than I can count, I've run multiple marathons (wearing multiple watches for comparison) and was one of the first journalists to try on a Samsung Galaxy Ring.
All this is saying, essentially, that I know my stuff when it comes to smartwatches. I'm very knowledgeable about the category, and in the best possible place to identify a great deal when I see one. If I've recommended it here, it's likely to be a good buy for someone, and I think there's something for everyone in this list.
Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals in the US
A frankly enormous 52% discount on one of the best Samsung watches, with the Classic moniker signifying the presence of the nifty rotating bezel control. People love the Classic, and it's easy to see why: it's got loads more battery life than a standard Apple Watch, offers turn-by-turn directions with integrated Google Maps, and a smorgasbord of third-party apps.
Got smaller wrists? The 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in silver has a slightly smaller (but still very significant) discount of 34%, so it's still a fantastic deal even if not quite as good a bargain as above.
Record-low price: With this last-chance Apple Watch Prime Day deal, not only is Amazon knocking off $140, taking it to a record-low price, but you'll score 2 years of AppleCare+ for accidental damage coverage.
If you're less prone to accidents, then this standalone Apple Watch Prime Day deal might be the one to opt for. With a curved screen for improved glanceability, a new thinner design, and sleep apnea detection capabilities, it's also got all of Apple's existing watchOS smarts and latest features.
The Garmin Forerunner 955 was rated an impressive 5 stars in our review, and although it's a few years old now, it's a steal at this price. Its memory-in-pixel display is a battery-efficient, low-power display that's still eminently readable in the brightest sunlight, and it's stuffed full of incredible fitness features.
The smaller 40mm Garmin Instinct 2S, perfect for hikers and runners with slimmer wrists. This is the Solar model, which lengthens its life for around three hours when used in sunny conditions. Perfect for weekend warriors looking to enjoy the summer.
Lowest price: Save $350 on one of Garmin's best watches and get all the state-of-the-art metrics. As well as packing all the same fitness tracking features as the Garmin Epix (Gen 2), the Pro model includes a new topographical maps feature, which displays real-time weather information and a heart rate sensor with improved accuracy. It still sits at the top of the budget range for a Garmin watch, but for you're a serious athletes that need a fitness tracker that can do everything, this is a model to opt for if money isn't an object.
This terrific smartwatch is already amazing value, but you can save a further 20% off the sticker price on a model with either a red or black strap during Prime Day. Full-color maps, a stainless steel bezel, GPS and a 10-day battery life make for a fitness companion that far outperforms its cheap price.
Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals in the UK
A new all-time low on the Galaxy Watch Ultra in the UK. Grab one for £349 and save an impressive £250 off the usual list price. It comes with great health and fitness tracking, a rugged titanium shell, and up to 100 hours of battery life. It's a Prime Day deal worth getting for serious fitness enthusiasts and Samsung fans alike.
The same terrific watch, with a very similar discount in the UK: £104 off, bringing the 42mm GPS-only model down to its lowest price ever.
The larger 46mm case size is for bigger wrists, or those who want Apple's best display ever. Even though the case size isn't as big as the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2, the wraparound screen around its slim profile actually means you're getting a better, bigger screen for far less money.
A 20% discount on the Instinct 3, a watch brand new for this year, and perfect for those of you who love the great outdoors. New features to the Instinct line like an AMOLED screen and built-in LED watch keep things bright on dark campsites or night runs on empty roads, and you get up to an incredible 24 days of battery life.
The stripped-down, more affordable, smaller 43mm Forerunner 165 is the best Garmin watch for intermediate or beginner runners. Even with the Prime Day discounts, the larger, feature-stuffed watches are probably going to be unnecessary purchases, but for those of you tacking 5ks up to half marathons, this Forerunner is perfect for the job.
Garmin's larger 46mm Forerunner 255 is a fitness powerhouse with loads of great features. It was one of Garmin's first watches to introduce its Morning Report functionality, with a sleep report, weather prediction and suggested workout for the day based on your recovery information and goals. Save £84.
Save 19% in the UK. This is a really, really good deal on a great value watch, especially worth getting if you're after a companion for the trending Hyrox fitness races. Even if you're not a Hyrox-goer, 160 sports modes plus recovery metrics, all for less than the sticker price of even the cheapest Fitbits, sounds like a tempting offer indeed.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
