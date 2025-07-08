Apple Watch Prime Day deals have landed, and there's an offer out there to match all budgets
Apple's best smartwatch is at its lowest price
The best smartwatches are some of the most sought-after devices online, especially during the Amazon Prime Day sales. And now that the summer sale event has kicked off, there are some great Apple Watch deals kicking about for every kind of budget out there.
Apple isn't known for great deals – it's just the way the cookie crumbles with the tech giant – but there's usually a good chance deals can surface during major sales events, even if it's only a small saving. But we've done the hard work of finding those for you.
One of the best aspects of these Apple Watch Prime Day deals is that there's a discount for different types of models out there, whether you're after a cheap model to get you started such as the Apple Watch SE 2, or if you're a serious wellness geek and want an advanced fitness tracker like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which you can bag for a record-low price of $649.99.
But that's just scratching the surface of Apple Watch Prime Day deals, and we've compiled a list of the best ones that are live on Amazon's site for all budgets – kicking things off with the Apple Watch Series 10.
Apple Watch Amazon Prime Day deals
Get the fantastic Apple Watch Series 10 for a very low price in the Amazon Prime Day sales. With a curved screen for improved glanceability, new thinner design and sleep apnea detection capabilities, it's also got all of Apple's existing watchOS smarts and latest features.
It's not quite back to its lowest price, but this Apple Watch Prime Day deal is still better value than its Black Friday listing from last year. The Series 10 model is a significant upgrade and is definitely one worth investing in if you're still using an Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, 7, or 8.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is still an investment smartwatch even with this Prime Day deal, but it's hit its lowest price yet. Packing Apple's brightest display yet, the Ultra 2 is every adventurer's best friend and covers everything you need if you're big into fitness from running, to hiking, to diving.
If you don't need the advanced features of models such as the Ultra 2, then the Apple Watch SE 2 is a better option if you're looking for a simple budget-friendly smartwatch. Apple's cheapest is a suitable choice if you're a surface level fitness fan, but also makes a great assistant device to your iPhone.
