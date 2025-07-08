The best smartwatches are some of the most sought-after devices online, especially during the Amazon Prime Day sales. And now that the summer sale event has kicked off, there are some great Apple Watch deals kicking about for every kind of budget out there.

Apple isn't known for great deals – it's just the way the cookie crumbles with the tech giant – but there's usually a good chance deals can surface during major sales events, even if it's only a small saving. But we've done the hard work of finding those for you.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

One of the best aspects of these Apple Watch Prime Day deals is that there's a discount for different types of models out there, whether you're after a cheap model to get you started such as the Apple Watch SE 2, or if you're a serious wellness geek and want an advanced fitness tracker like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which you can bag for a record-low price of $649.99.

But that's just scratching the surface of Apple Watch Prime Day deals, and we've compiled a list of the best ones that are live on Amazon's site for all budgets – kicking things off with the Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Amazon Prime Day deals

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) GPS: was $429 now $309.99 at Amazon It's not quite back to its lowest price, but this Apple Watch Prime Day deal is still better value than its Black Friday listing from last year. The Series 10 model is a significant upgrade and is definitely one worth investing in if you're still using an Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, 7, or 8.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals