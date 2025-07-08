This will sell out! Grab the Apple Watch Series 10 for a record-low price in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Apple's latest watch for less

(Image credit: Apple)

We're only a few hours into Prime Day, and I've already seen such a good deal that I can't imagine this not selling out: $120 off the current Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) in the US, bringing the price from $399 down to just $279.99.

In the UK, the situation is very much the same, with the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm on sale from £399 down to £295, and the larger 46mm (with Apple's biggest, best watch screen ever) on sale from £429 down to just £325.

As a bona fide smartwatch expert, I can tell you this a fantastic discount on the excellent Apple Watch Series 10, the lowest price we've seen yet. Check out the deals in full below, or visit the Amazon Prime Day live hub for more fantastic deals.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS: was $399 now $279.99 at Amazon

Get the fantastic Apple Watch Series 10 for a very low price in the Amazon Prime Day sales. With a curved screen for imprved glanceability, new thinner design and sleep apnea detection capabilities, it's also got all of Apple's existing watchOS smarts and latest features.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS: was £399 now £299 at Amazon

The same terrific watch, with a very similar discount in the UK: £100 off, bringing the 42mm GPS-only model down to its lowest price ever.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) GPS
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) GPS: was £429 now £325 at Amazon

The larger 46mm case size is for bigger wrists, or those who want Apple's best display ever. Even though the case size isn't as big as the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2, the wraparound screen around its slim profile actually means you're getting a better, bigger screen for far less money.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is on our best Apple Watches guide for a reason: it's the latest mainline Apple Watch and, by extension, privy to all the latest software features. It's redesigned to be slimmer and sleeker, and the S10 chipset allows you to operate the watch even without touching it. Simply raise the watch to your mouth to activate the voice assistant, and use gestures like the double-pinch or wrist twist to accept or reject calls, cancel alarms or dismiss notifications with ease. The future is now.

