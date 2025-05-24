Bag the Apple Watch Series 10 for only $299 this Memorial Day

We all love a record-low price, right? The thought of not only getting a great deal but actually getting the best deal that has ever existed for the product feels unbelievably good. This is the case for the Apple Watch Series 10, which is on sale at Amazon for only $299 (was $399).

As one of the best smartwatches on the market, the Watch Series 10 is great value at $399 and ridiculously great value with $100 off.

The watch is not only one of the best-looking around but also one of the highest-performing. That makes it the complete package and well worth the money. If you're looking for a stylish watch that offers outstanding health and fitness tracking, fast charging, and even sleep apnoea detection, then this is the deal for you.

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 10 deal

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Get $100 off this industry-leading smartwatch from Apple. A slim and modern case packs a mighty punch thanks to its internal hardware. With all the health and fitness tracking features we know and love, the wearable is guaranteed to impress. It's also IP6X-certified dust resistant and 50m water resistant, which makes it amazingly durable. All this for under $300 is a deal not to be missed.

We gave the smartwatch an impressive four out of five stars in our Apple Watch Series 10 review. Our reviewer also said that it had made him “want to ditch the Watch Ultra". Do you need any more convincing?

You'll get advanced metrics that cover a range of different types of workouts, and with Activity Rings you can track your progress with ease. Ultra-exclusive features also include depth for diving, tides, and the third-party Oceanic Plus app, so it’s perfect for those who love exploring the sea.

Smartwatches are not known for their speakers, but the Series 10 has a re-engineered speaker system so it can deliver surprisingly good audio quality. The only downside is that there’s still no improvement in the battery life, but at least there’s better fast-charging support.

If it has to be Apple, then you should head over to our complete Apple Watch deals page. We've collated all the best offers on a range of models and different price points.