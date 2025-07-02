The Apple Watch Series 10 is one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now, perfectly combining features, price, durability and style. And if you’ve been thinking about upgrading to this model, you’re in luck, as an early Prime Day deal has just landed that brings the Series 10’s price down to just $299 at Amazon (was $399).

Even though Amazon Prime Day isn’t due to start until July 8, Amazon has already slashed $100 off the price of the Apple Watch Series 10, bringing it down to $299. That’s a saving of 25%, and the lowest price it's been since it launched in September 2024.

That makes it a fantastic value for anyone looking for one of the best Apple Watches around. You get a larger display compared to its predecessors, even faster charging, water depth and temperature sensing, sleep apnea notifications, and a whole lot more.

Early Prime Day deal: Apple Watch Series 10

This Apple Watch is a superb fitness tracker, too, with all manner of in-depth metrics and measurements to help you understand your health and take steps to improve it. But if you just want something that can tell the time and send you the odd notification so you can keep your iPhone in your pocket, it’s brilliant at that too. And with its new lower price, you don’t need to worry about breaking the bank, either.

When I bought an Apple Watch Series 10 last year, I was blown away by the difference compared to my old Series 5 model. The larger screen in particular was a favorite new feature of mine. With content stretching to the edges of the spacious screen, it was not only more pleasing to look at, but easier to prod and poke as well.

The great news is that this isn’t the only Apple Watch deal we’ve seen recently – there are plenty of other savings to be had, whether you’re after an Apple Watch Ultra 2, an Apple Watch SE 2, or something else. And as Prime Day gets ever closer, we’re sure there will be even more savings to be had, so keep checking back.