The best Amazon Prime Day deals still available now

Amazon Prime Day deals are hitting the home stretch now, which means there's just a few hours left to pick up some of the best discounts we've seen all year. From 4K TVs and laptops to the biggest fashion and home brands we're still seeing record low prices on a range of items live right now. Be warned, though, some of the more popular Prime Day deals are running out of stock (some have gone already) so we wouldn't wait too long to jump on these offers.

We've been scouring the virtual shelves for the very best sales still available right now, and weeded out all the sub-par offers that aren't worth your time. You'll find all the best Amazon Prime Day deals still live just below, with offers sorted into categories so you can easily tick off your shopping list.

This year's deals have hit everything from OLED TVs to the latest iPads, MacBooks, and headphones, and we've seen some excellent prices come and, sometimes, go. However, Amazon's 48 hour sale will come to an end at midnight tonight.

You will need to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these deals - if you're not already a Prime Member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through Prime Day and beyond.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals

1. Amazon gift card: Get a $10 Amazon credit

If you're planning on buying any Amazon Prime Day deal today, you'll want to pick up this deal first. You can either buy $40 in Amazon gift cards or top up your Amazon Credit by $40 and in two days you'll receive $10 back. That automatically makes every offer on this page extra cheap.

2. Amazon Echo Dot + Sengled Bluetooth color bulb: $64.98 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $39.99 - We were seeing the Amazon Echo Dot by itself available for $24.99, but right now you can also pick up a Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb at the same time. That's much better value for money seeing as this is both a record low price on the smart speaker and you're saving $15 on the smart bulb as well.

3. Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Amazon has dropped the Fire HD 8 tablet all the way down to its lowest ever price in today's Prime Day deals - that's a $45 discount down to $44.99. At $10 less than the previous record low you're getting an excellent deal on an already cheap tablet.

4. eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $230 - With $230 off this 2-in-1 Eufy RoboVac deal is looking particularly worthwhile right now. Not only have we never seen a cheaper price here, but you're getting a 2-in-1 device with the hybrid model offering both vacuum and mop functionality.

5. Persil Discs laundry detergent (62 count): 2 for $39.98 $21.95 at Amazon

Save $18 - If you need to stock up on some laundry detergent you'll find an excellent discount on two of these 62-count Persil packs. Add two to your basket and you'll save nearly 50% on both items right now, with the final price coming in at just $4 more than the cost of a single batch.

6. AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The AirPods Pro haven't been at this price for a long time at Amazon and, while it's not a record low, these kinds of discounts are incredibly rare. Apple's premium ANC true wireless earbuds have been stuck at $199 over the last few months, so the extra $10 off is well worth a look.

7. Levi's: up to 40% off Levi's jeans, shorts and jackets

You can save up to 40% on Levi's jeans, shorts, jackets and more in today's Prime Day deals, leading to some excellent prices sitting as low as $20 in some cases. Amazon has been running this offer throughout the whole of Prime Day and certain items and sizes are starting to wear thin so we wouldn't wait too long to check out here.

8. Fitbit Sense: $298 $199 at Amazon

Save $99 - This is a brand new price low on the Fitbit Sense, with an excellent $99 discount offering up a $199 price tag on the powerful stress and fitness tracker. Before these Prime Day deals we weren't seeing prices dropping below $248, so not only are you getting the lowest cost we've ever seen, but you're beating the record by $50.

9. iPad 8th generation (32GB): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has returned to this wildly popular $299 price tag on the 8th generation iPad. Being the cheapest of the bunch this device rarely sees dramatic price cuts, but that $30 discount is working particularly hard for you today - especially considering this is the lowest price yet. We have seen that discount popping up over the last few months, but things tend to sell quickly whenever it does.

10. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips: $49.99 $27.96 at Amazon

Save $22 - Amazon has the best-selling Crest Whitestrips on sale for $27.96 - matching the all-time low Black Friday price. We snag this deal every Prime Day because we rarely see these pricey Whitestrips on sale.

11. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth item finder: $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag has taken a $15 discount today, yielding a brand new record price low at $14.99. Not only is that a great deal on a recent release, but you're also picking up a cheaper alternative to the Apple AirTag (which isn't seeing any discounts today).

12. Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - This Insignia 4K TV is a cheap but still plenty functional display, and at $219.99 it's never look better. You're getting Amazon's own Fire OS here which means plenty of apps, and considering we haven't seen this model drop past $240 this year it's definitely worth a look.

13. Casper Original Hybrid mattress: from $695 $556 at Amazon

Save up to $299 - The Casper website is only offering 15% off the Original Hybrid mattress, but Amazon is in the lead here with an excellent 20% price cut. That means you'll find the twin sizes starting at $556, but the larger queen is also available for a record low $1,036 (was $1,295) - that's cheaper than Black Friday prices.

14. LG 34WK650-W 34-inch monitor: $399 $284.99 at Amazon

Save $115 - LG's range of ultrawide monitors typically fetch a hefty sum, as that $399 MSRP attests to. However, Amazon has returned to a fantastic $284.99 price tag today, saving you $115 overall. We've only seen this price a few times so far this year, and the fact that you'd usually find a 27-inch display with these specs at that cost makes this an excellent offer.

15. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer: $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Amazon has the wildly popular Revlon one-step hair dryer on sale for $34.99 when you apply the $10 coupon at checkout. That's only $5 more than the record-low Black Friday deal and a fantastic price for an innovative hairdryer with over 200,000 reviews.

16. Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB SDXC card: $235 $199 at Amazon

Save $35 - It's been a long time since we saw a Nintendo Switch bundle, let alone one offering anything for free. However, Amazon is offering this handheld-only console with a 128GB memory card for the standard price of the console by itself right now, and we don't expect to see this kind of deal again any time soon.

17. Save 53% on your first 4 months of Audible Premium Plus: $14.95 $6.95 per month at Amazon

Prime members can save 53% on their first four months of Audible Premium Plus. That means you're only paying $6.95 a month for the audiobook service, with one book of your choice available for free each month and plenty of original content to enjoy as well.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - One of our favorite Prime Day deals, Amazon has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $19.99 - that's a record low price by $5. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Echo Dot + Sengled Bluetooth color bulb: $64.98 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $39.99 - This Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb bundle is available for the same price as the fourth generation Echo Dot by itself. That means this is an excellent offer, offering much more value for money than the device by itself.

Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Child stand for Echo Dot: $24.95 $21.95 at Amazon

Save $3 - While it's not a massive saving this is actually the first price drop we've seen on Otterbox's 'The Child' themed stand for the third generation Echo Dot. Perfect for smart home techies and Star Wars lovers like, this is a great offer for anyone who picked up a new smart speaker today.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth item finder: $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag only ever dropped to $23.99 before today, so this $14.99 sales price is cheaper than ever. That's also excellent value compared to Apple's own AirTag, still at $29 today.

Samsung Qi certified fast charger pad: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - We've never seen a lower price on this Samsung Qi fast charging pad, with the closest record set at $24.99. That makes this $19.99 price all the more exciting, especially considering this pad charges a wide range of Samsung Galaxy phones and watches as well as the iPhone.

Card and board games: Up to 30% off - starting at $5.69

There's a massive range of games to get your hands on this Amazon Prime Day, including board games, card games and interactive options. All the most popular options are here like Exploding Kittens, Cards against Humanity as well as a load of lesser-known games to fill up your collection.

Amazon Solimo coffee pods (24): $10 $6.45 at Amazon

Save $3.55 - If you've just picked up a brand new pod coffee machine, this small saving on Amazon's own Solimo brand coffee pods is a great way to test out your machine with some cheaper capsules. We've actually never seen these pods any cheaper than this $6.45 price and considering you're getting 24 in here there's plenty of coffee in that price.

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is the cheapest price we've ever seen on the already affordable Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse - just $19.99 after a $30 discount. With a 6400 DPI sensor you're not getting premium performance here, with with five macro buttons there's plenty of customization for budget buyers here.

Cards Against Humanity: $19 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - This set of Cards Against Humanity themed packs is now $2 cheaper than it's ever been before. You'll need the starter pack to make the most of this offer, but with six new packs on offer and an additional 10 cards this is a great deal.

Kasa Smart Light Switch: $19.99 $13.29 at Amazon

Save $6.70 - Control your lights with the sound of your voice with this Kasa Smart light switch that's on sale for just $13.29 at Amazon. That's the best deal we've seen and a fantastic price for the Alexa-enabled smart switch.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water: $14.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - We're just 30 cents away from the lowest price we've ever seen on this Bioderma micellar cleansing water right now. Great for extracting daily dirt from pores and removing make-up, leaving your skin fresh and smooth, this is a must-have cupboard item.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - If you don't need 4K streaming, you can save even more cash by picking up the Fire TV Stick Lite. This model still gives you access to the FireOS TV system, as well as all the Alexa integrations that entails, just at a lower resolution aimed at non-4K displays. Plus, it's at its lowest price yet right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 - that's a return to the lowest price we've ever seen. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Lifewit large capacity storage organizers (3 pack): $29.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - This is a return to a record low price on a three pack of spacious storage organizers. Each one features reinforced handles for extra durability and a clear window so you can keep track of where everything is as well. Before today, this price was jumping between $20 and $28 so you're getting an excellent price here.

iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger: $49 $39 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - For those looking to take Alexa on the road, the Amazon Echo Auto is looking particularly tempting right now. You're grabbing this excellent gadget for its lowest price yet here, which is even more impressive considering we rarely see too many discounts on this device outside of sales periods.

PowerA Enhanced wired controller for Nintendo Switch: $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this PowerA Enhanced wired controller, with a range of designs modelled on your favorite games available. If you're after a cheap extra multiplayer option this is a fantastic option.

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch: $34.99 $23.01 at Amazon

Save $11.98 - This memory card has been stuck at $27 for a few months now, but today's Prime Day deals are dropping it slightly further down to $23.01. That's excellent news if you're after a Nintendo official microSDXC card to expand your console's storage.

Nuun Energy Electrolyte Tablets: $25.34 $17.94 at Amazon

Save $7.40 - Nuun electrolytes are delicious, but usually expensive. For Prime Day there's a third off this pack of 40 caffeine-infused tablets, so you can justify switching out your usual ones. The watermelon flavor is particularly tasty.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Get half off the 3rd generation Echo Dot in the Prime Day sale. We've seen this one take big discounts before, but this appears to be the best ever price for this Alexa-equipped smart speaker.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303: $29.99 $22 at Amazon

Soduko floating shelves, set of two: $34.99 $15.99 at Amazon

Save $19 - At just $15.99, these minimalist floating wooden shelves are offering great value in today's Amazon Prime Day deals. Made with high quality pine, these shelves are also dampproof and heat resistant, making them perfect for the kitchen or bathroom. Plus, we've never seen these shelves any cheaper at Amazon.

The best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Home Camera: $39.99 $28.49 at Amazon

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - For a limited time, you can snag the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display on sale for just $44.99. That's an impressive $45 discount matching the all-time record-low price that was set earlier this year.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 3): $99.98 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $54.99 - Save a massive 55% and get the latest Ring doorbell for its lowest ever price with a free Echo Dot (Gen 3) thrown in too. This doorbell has two-way audio and crisp camera footage. Grab it while it's still at this record-low price.

Amazon Echo | Ring A19 smart bulb: $114.98 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $54.99 - Prime members can not only pick up an Amazon Echo smart speaker for its lowest price ever, but they can also grab a free Ring smart bulb at the same time. This is an improvement on the offer we were seeing yesterday, adding an extra $14.99 worth of value on top of an excellent discount.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen): $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Right now, you can get the 1st Generation Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale for just $69.99 - which is $5 more than its record low price, but still pretty damn close, and it rarely drops this low. You can make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Today's Prime Day deals are offering up the powerful Fire TV Cube for its lowest price yet - just $79.99 and $20 cheaper than we've ever seen it. The 4K streaming device adds a massive roster of extra features to your smart TV, including hands-free controls through Alexa.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $129.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - The 2021 model of Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart display features a HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and a 13MP camera for crisp video calls. That's a pretty good price for a device that only released this year.

EufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 10 | Ring A19 smart bulb: $264.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $74.99 - The all-new Amazon Echo Show 10 was already on sale for a record-low price of $189.99 yesterday but today you can also grab a free Ring A19 smart bulb at the same time. That's an additional $15 off the bundle overall and much better value for money.

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Insignia 24-inch 720p TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - At just $99.99, this Insignia TV is offering excellent value. Sure, you're only picking up a 720p resolution on a particularly small 24-inch display, but grabbing a smart TV with plenty of apps and Alexa compatibility for under $100 feels great. We've only seen this model dropping down to $110 in recent months as well.



Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - If you're working with a small space, Amazon has this Toshiba 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $129.99. We've only seen this TV dropping down to $130 twice so far, during very fast flash sales at the start of the year. You're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience built in, and the Alexa remote allows you to adjust the volume, change the channel and browse for movies completely hands-free.

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get this 43-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $219.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote, especially seeing as we've only seen it drop down to $240 this year so far.

TCL 43-inch 4K HDR Android Smart TV: $349 $264 at Amazon

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Prime members can get the all-new Insignia 55-inch TV marked down to an all-time low price of $349.99. The 2021 set comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.

Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $629.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - If you're on the hunt for a big-screen TV with a cheap price tag, then Amazon's early Prime Day deals has you covered with this Insignia 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $449.99. That's a return to a record price low that we haven't seen since March. You're getting 4K HD resolution, the Fire OS and a voice remote with Alexa for hands-free control.

Samsung The Frame 43-inch 4K TV: $999.99 $797.99 at Amazon

Save $202: The premium 2021 Samsung Frame 4K TV has taken its first ever price cut in today's Prime Day deals - all the way down to just $797.99. We haven't seen Amazon discounting this luxury Quantum HDR display before today so you're getting an excellent deal here.

LG C1 OLED (55-inch): $1,799 $1,496 at Amazon

Save $300 - The LG C1 OLED is the latest 2021 C-Series OLED TV from LG. It's in the top three TVs of the entire year, only beaten out by an 8K TV that's quadruple the price and LG's more expensive G1 OLED. That said, if you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's on sale for a record-low price.View Deal

Sony 65-inch A8H BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $2,498 $1,798 at Amazon

Save $700 - This gorgeous OLED TV packs a stunning picture and great sound quality with an ultrawide viewing angle making it a superb choice for a home cinema upgrade, especially at this record-low price.

LG OLED GX 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $2,496.99 $2,096.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - An incredible deal, Amazon has this LG GX TV on sale for a record-low price of $2,096.99. This stunning 65-inch OLED panel comes with an a9 Gen 3 AI processor, Dolby Vision IQ and features a bezel-less design for a flush wall mount.

Apple TV (2021): $179.99 $169 at Amazon

Save $10 - The brand new Apple TV 4K is available at a discount for the first time. Released earlier this year, the box top includes an updated processor and a much better remote. If you've been looking to save some money, now's the time to make your purchase.

The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop: $429.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - This Acer Aspire is taking its first price drop at Amazon today, with a $110 saving offering up a $319.99 sales price. If you're after a cheaper everyday machine this is an excellent buy, with a 10th gen i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD under the hood and a few luxury features like a fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard that shouldn't be taken for granted at this price point.

Acer Swift 3 14-inch laptop: $689 $499 at Amazon

Save $190.99 - There's a stunning 512GB SSD sitting inside this Acer Swift 3 - that's excellent value at just under $500 and certainly not something we see every day. Not only that but there's also an octa-core Ryzen 7 processor tucked away in here, with 8GB RAM as well. It's safe to say we've never seen this record price low at Amazon before, and we don't think we will for a while once this offer ends.

HP 11-inch Chromebook: $259.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This 11-inch Chromebook offers a 15 hour battery life, which is excellent value for money at such a low price point. Under the hood you'll find 32GB of storage, 4GB RAM and a MediaTek MT8183 processor. Those specs, combined with the smaller display here mean you'll only really be using this device for everyday browsing but if you're after a light, cheap machine for such purposes this is well worth a look.

Asus CX1100CNA Chromebook: $229 $199.99 at Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $499 $224.99 at Amazon

Save $275 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a perfect portable 2-in-1 laptop for students who need just enough performance to stream lectures, research online, and take notes without any of the wallet-busting extras that come with other laptops. And at more than half off for Prime Day, this Chromebook is a downright steal, coming in $5 cheaper than ever.

Acer Swift 3: $849 $669.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - The Acer Swift 3 has always been one of our favorite Ultrabooks for years, and this latest model isn't any different. Featuring an Intel Core i7-1165G7 with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB LPDDR4 RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, and a crisp, 14-inch full HD display, this is absolutely one of the best Ultrabooks going. We were seeing this model for $20 less earlier in today's discounts, but at $669.99 you're still getting the cheapest price we'd seen before Prime Day deals.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - This terrific deal offers huge savings on this Fiesta Red Chromebook with a 4K AMOLED touchscreen display from Samsung. Enjoy 8GB RAM and 256GB for taking notes, sketching ideas, and editing documents easily and accurately. This is a return to the excellent $699 sales price we've been seeing every now and then over the last few months.

MSI Prestige 14 EVO laptop: $1,149 $850 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - The M1 MacBook Air has dropped back down to its record low $899 price in today's Prime Day deals, after weeks of being stuck at $949. Be sure to claim the extra $49 off before you head to checkout for the full savings here.

Razer Blade 15 (2020) gaming laptop: $1499 $949.99 at Amazon

Save $550 - We were previously seeing a price well over $1,000 for this model, but a last minute Prime Day deal has knocked it all the way down to $949.99 right at the eleventh hour. This is last year's model, and with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, but it's not every day you see such a premium gaming laptop go for this cheap, not least a Razer Blade. This one's also got 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7-10750H, and a 256GB SSD, making it a really great option if you're looking for something that looks as slick as any MacBook, but can handle gaming and intensive Windows applications.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1299.00 $1099.99 at Amazon

Save $199.01 - The first MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 processor is available at a terrific discount for Amazon Prime Day. Save lots of cash on this model which offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is noted for offering up to 20 hours of power between battery charges.

We're seeing plenty more laptop deals at a wide range of retailers right now, with plenty of ultrabooks, Chromebooks and gaming rigs on sale. There are some truly excellent anti-Prime Day deals in this category, so you'll find a roundup from other retailers just below.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $368.99 $279.99 at Dell

Save $89 - The best Prime Day laptop deal might not be at Amazon at all. In fact this $279.99 price on the Dell Inspiron 15 may not be beaten in value, and if you're just looking for a cheap everyday Windows PC we'd definitely recommend taking a look. With an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor you're getting slightly more juice under the hood than we tend to see at this price - and far more storage with that 128GB SSD as well.

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop: $888.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $210 - A huge price cut makes this Dell G3 15 a great buy if you're a gamer on a budget. This particular spec features an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and most importantly - a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. This GPU is definitely still a fairly modest card, but it's a step above the usual GTX 1650's you see in this price range.

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $869.99 $719.99 at HP

Dell XPS 13 (2021): $1,099 $899.99 at Dell

The best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals

Amazfit Bip S Lite: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Prime members can save 20% on the Amazfit Bip S Lite right now, and take advantage of the first discount we've seen on the super cheap smartwatch. Despite the low price tag here you're getting a surprisingly capable fitness tracker with heart rate and sleep monitoring as well as 14 onboard workout modes.

Garmin Forerunner 45: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Garmin Forerunner 45 is an excellent easy to use smartwatch with plenty of running-focused features. Not only that, but this is $10 less than the cheapest price we've ever seen on this particular device, which makes the 42mm fitness tracker all the more enticing today.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 The Vivofit Jr 3 is a fitness tracker for kids, built to take on the Fitbit Ace. Its regular asking price is pretty steep for a children's watch, but with this Prime Day deal, it's a lot easier to justify as a way to get the little ones more active.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $98.95 $56.99 at Amazon

Save $42.96 - This is a huge saving on Fitbit's super-slim fitness tracker. It very briefly dropped to the same price just before Christmas, but that deal only lasted a day so this is another opportunity to snap it up super cheap.

Amazon Halo: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 Amazon's screenless fitness tracker monitors is gaining new features all the time, and should be a great investment, particularly at this price. It was slightly cheaper on Black Friday 2020, but if you missed out then, this Prime Day deal is the next best thing.

Fitbit Charge 4: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Fitbit Charge 4 is back down to a record low sales price right now. That's perfect for anyone looking for a slimline fitness tracker with plenty of monitoring features and a lengthy battery life to boot.

Fossil Gen 5E 44mm smartwatch: $249 $127.30 at Amazon

Save $121.70 - The previous record low price on this Fossil smartwatch was $139, which means the 44mm smartwatch has never been cheaper than this $127.30 sales price. The WearOS watch offers multi-day battery power, a range of fitness tracking apps and sensors and smartphone notifications as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm): $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Samsung's fitness-themed smartwatch is available for $100 off in today's Amazon Prime Day deals. We've seen the watch at this price before, but until its successor comes later in the year, this is probably the lowest price we'll see for it. 44mm: $269.99 $175.99

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $269.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - We're fans of the Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at TechRadar, so it's good to see such a big discount on it for Prime Day. This gray and silver model hit $219.99 just before Christmas, but this is the first time it's ever dipped below the $200 mark.

Garmin Venu Sq Music: $199.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - One of Garmin's most fashionable watches, the Venu Sq Music is compact but packed with health and workout tools. It was already a good deal at the original price, at $50 off the RRP, and this offer doesn't knock much more off, but it's still cheaper than you'll find anywhere else.

Garmin Venu: $269.89 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Venu is one of Garmin's most striking smartwatches, thanks to its vivid AMOLED screen. The newer Venu 2 offers a couple more features, but this is still a top-notch device. It's been hovering around the $260 mark all year so far, and this Prime Day offer is the best genuine deal we've seen.

The best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid noise cancelling headphones: $49.99 $37.89 at Amazon

Save $12 - The already-cheap Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are sitting at a brand new record low price in today's Prime Day deals. Amazon has only previously had these cups at $48 before now, which means you're getting a fantastic price, especially considering they feature active noise cancellation and memory foam ear cups as well.

Jabra Elite 45H: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Echo Buds (2nd Gen): $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon's Prime Day sale has the all-new Echo Buds on sale for $79.99. Amazon's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Sony WF-SP800N earbuds: $199.99 $88 at Amazon

Sony WH-XB900N headphones: $248 $118 at Amazon

Save $130 – These wireless headphones deliver overpowering bass and incorporate balanced mids and detailed highs. For noise-canceling headphones they have an impressive battery life and a strong audio quality. That's great value especially considering Amazon has dropped them back down to their lowest price yet today.

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II: $229 $129 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Samsung only released the Buds Pro earlier this year, which is why this $30 discount is unlikely to be beaten in next week's full wave of Amazon Prime Day deals. We have seen this price once before, but the ANC true wireless earbuds have never dipped below $169.99 in their short time on the market so far.

Jabra Elite 85t: $229.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $60 – The fantastic Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds are back down to their best price ever on Amazon US and with their great audio capabilities and powerful active noise cancellation you won't find many reasons to not pick these up.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $329.99 $229 at Amazon

Save $100 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2021, and with $100 off, they're at their lowest ever price. The premium cups boast fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $348 $248 at Amazon

Save $100 – We've only ever seen the Sony WH-1000XM4s drop to $278 before, and even that was an excellent price for these top rated headphones. These are our favorite cups of 2021 so a record low $248 sales price is an absolute steal - you just might have to get there quick before they sell out.

The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This is a return to a record low price on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition, now just $59.99. You're paying a little more than the standard Fire tablet here (though that cheaper device isn't on sale right now) but also getting a kid-proof case, a range of parental controls and a year of Amazon's FreeTime subscription service as well.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - The Amazon Fire HD 8 is at its lowest ever price right now with a brand new $45 discount dropping it all the way down to $44.99. That's $10 cheaper than its previous cheapest price, which makes this an excellent buy for anyone after a cheap tablet this Prime Day.



Kindle: $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - We always see Amazon's range of e-readers take a nice discount for Prime Day, and you'll be pleased to learn that this deal beats the previous best by a few dollars. It comes in with a built-in front light, which should solve any visibility issues you might have.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - The Amazon Fire HD 10 is taking its first ever price drop in today's Amazon Prime Day deals - and what a price drop it is. You're saving a massive $70 on this 10-inch tablet making it one of the best value options out there right now.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon's latest sale. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 64GB: $199 $139 on Amazon

Save $60 - This $139 sales price on the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A beats the previous record low by an additional $20. The Tab A is a budget tablet that's even more affordable now, with an HD display (1,280 x 800 pixel resolution), 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot), and up to 13 hours of battery life per Samsung.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM: $279.99 $209.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This 10.3" FHD Android tablet comes with a smart charging dock with speakers and converts into an Alexa smart display when docked. We've only ever seen this device dropping down to $219.99 before today's Prime Day deals, so this $209.99 price is still a steal - even if we were seeing it $20 cheaper earlier on in today's sales.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen 128GB: $349 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Sure, it's not the biggest discount, but it's still a price drop on a solid tablet that includes an S Pen stylus, 10.4-inch HD Plus (1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution) display, Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 1TB via mciroSD), and up to 12 hours of battery life, Samsung claims.

Apple iPad Air (2020): $599 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $79 – this is a phenomenally well-made tablet that improves upon the last-gen version in a variety of ways, with a stylish design update and plenty of power for all your tablet needs. These are the lowest prices we've seen at Amazon, so this could be your chance to snag a bargain on a great tablet.

Microsoft Surface Go 2: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The 2020 Microsoft Surface Go 2 is at a record low price at Amazon right now, after a steep discount from the previous $499 sales price. That means you can pick up the 128GB tablet for a great price right now and considering we've never seen a $100 discount on this model before it may not drop any further next week.

Note: this model does not come with the keyboard or Surface Pen as pictured at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (128 GB): $649.99 $484.49 at Amazon

Save $165 - Samsung makes the best Android tablets today, and you can snag the base model for 25% off this Prime Day. That's an extra 5% off compared to the price we were seeing earlier today, which leaves us with a brand new record low price. This model has been stuck above $520 since March so you're getting a great price here. We would also strongly recommend the larger storage options as well, for even better value for money. 256GB: $730 $526.99 | 512GB: $830 $594.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi (128 GB): $849.99 $654.49 at Amazon

Save $195.50 - Our unchallenged best Android tablet pick, and the only one to seriously challenge the iPad Pro for tablet supremacy, the Galaxy Tab S7+ offers some serious upgrades on the S7: a 12.4-inch OLED display (instead of 11-inch LED), in-screen fingerprint reader, and a much larger battery. We have seen a slightly lower price than this, but not for a few months now. 256GB: $930 $696.99 | 512GB: $1,030 $764.99

The best Amazon Prime Day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Unlocked: $699.99 $479.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - One of the cheapest Samsung devices in the Amazon Prime Day sale this year, the 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be yours for just $499.99. This device cost $699.99 on its launch making this a pretty considerable discount.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB Unlocked: $1199.98 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - It's both Samsung's most powerful handset and our pick for the world's best smartphone so, it is no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can be pretty pricey. Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day knocks 25% off the price, leaving you paying only $899.99 for this super-powered device.

