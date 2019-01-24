How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

There are lots of reasons to have an Amazon Prime membership; aside from faster delivery times, it also gives you free video and music streaming from Prime Video and Prime Music respectively, free Kindle books, and lots of other cool perks.

But, for everything Prime offers, you have to pay $10.99 per month in the US or an annual fee of £79 per year in the UK . I t’s also now available in Australia for an introductory price of AU$4.99 per month.

It’s no small amount of money to part with each month – or annually, if you’re in the UK – and if you don’t feel the perks are worth the money, you may be wondering how to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide, to walk you through each step of getting rid of Amazon Prime. Read on for everything you need to know.

How do I cancel my Amazon Prime subscription?

Cancelling your Amazon Prime subscription is really easy; first you need to hover over the ‘Your Account’ button in the top right corner of your browser, and select ‘Your Prime Membership’ from the drop down menu.

If you have a paid membership, click ‘End Membership’ on the left hand side of the page. If you haven’t used your Amazon Prime benefits like free delivery or Prime Video (this might be the case if you accidentally let your free trial overrun), then you will be eligible for a full refund.

Even if you’ve used some of Amazon Prime’s features, but not all, you may still be eligible for a partial refund based on your use.

How do I cancel by Amazon Prime free trial?

If you want to cancel your free trial, head to ‘Your Prime Membership’ as before, but this time you’ll need to click on ‘Cancel Free Trial or Do Not Continue’ on the left hand side of your browser window.

It’s best to select ‘Do Not Continue’ in this instance, as you’ll be able to keep using Amazon Prime until the end of your free trial period, after which your membership will end. The payment card that you provided details for when starting you trial won’t be charged in this case.

You can also set a renewal reminder by selecting ‘Remind Me Later’ in the ‘Do Not Continue’ section of your account. Of course, it’s always worth setting a reminder on your smartphone anyway if you plan on cancelling your account after the free trial is up.

What if I want to keep Prime Video?

You can change your Amazon Prime membership to a Prime video membership if you want to retain access to shows like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. You lose Prime delivery privileges and Amazon Music, but it does bring the overall cost down to $8.99 / £4.99 per month.

To do this, got to ‘Your Account’ and select ‘Your Prime Membership’. From there, select ‘Change Membership’, and you can switch to a Prime Video-only membership.