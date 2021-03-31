Hulu free trial: is one available and how to get it?

Looking to cut the cord but still want Hulu and its selection of thousands of movies and TV shows? Offering some of the best entertainment with titles like The Handmaid's Tale and Little Fires Everywhere, why not kickstart your Hulu free trial and see if this service and its library of online content is for you.

Hulu free trial: Head straight to the website to sign up and get a free trial

Hosting classics and new hit titles, as well as its very own plethora of incredible and consuming Hulu Originals, there's plenty here to love. And you can get a taste without dropping a cent.

With three plans to choose from, we'll take you through how to get a free trial of up to 30 days of Hulu, as well as the most affordable way to watch Hulu once your free trial period ends. Keep reading to find out more.

How to get a Hulu free trial

New customers can get a Hulu free trial, the duration of which is dependent on which plan you go for. You can choose between Hulu with or without ads, both of which come with a 30-day free trial. Alternatively, the Hulu + Live TV package only offers customers a 7-day free trial.

It's worth noting if you sign up for the discounted student rate, you will not be eligible for the trial period - however at 65% off, this hardly feels like a real loss, costing $1.99 a month.

Signing up for the Hulu free trial is really straight forward. Simply follow the bullet points below:

Visit the Hulu website

Click 'Get one month free'

Choose between the three plans

Enter your billing information

Enjoy up to 30 days of Hulu for free

You will need a valid credit card to set up and start your Hulu free trial. Not to worry, though - you won't be charged until after the trial period ends. If you don't want to continue with the service and get charged, simply cancel your subscription before your trial expires.

What is the cheapest way to get Hulu after the free trial?

There are three options when it comes to Hulu subscriptions. You can get Hulu's most popular plan for $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. This essentially gets you two months out of the year for free, but does include ads.

Want to binge without interruption? You can pay $11.99 a month for Hulu's without ads option.

For those who still want access to Hulu's live broadcasts, you can get Hulu + Live TV for $64.99 a month. Be aware, unlike the other two packages which come with a 30-day free trial, you'll only get a 7-day free trial with the live TV package.

Of course, not forgetting the Hulu bundle - otherwise known as the Disney Plus bundle. This throws together three streaming services for one uber affordable, umbrella price. Get Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for only $13.99 a month, or $19.99 a month if you choose Hulu without ads.

If you're after a great saving, the basic Hulu package for $59.99 a year is definitely the way to go to save 20% on your subscription. However, if you're after great value for money, the Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus package gets you access to three streaming platforms, all with extensive libraries, for a really great price.

What can I watch with my Hulu free trial?

Promising 'All the TV you love' (and you can see what we think about that in our Hulu review) it has an extensive library filled with incredible TV shows and movies, including exclusive titles, Hulu Originals, and shows for the kids. Amongst award winning, gripping titles like The Handmaid's Tale and Little Fires Everywhere, you can also find ridiculously entertaining movies like Palm Springs. Fancy a cartoon tailored for adults? Watch Solar Opposites and its two seasons available now.

Blitz through boxset after boxset with much-loved shows like The Mindy Project, Drake and Josh, and America's Next Top Model. Into horror? 'Hulu horror movies' certainly has a nice ring to it. Hulu is home to FX, with over 40 horror movie titles like American Horror Story, Sons of Anarchy, and Fargo.

For documentary lovers, watch environmentalist Greta Thunberg in I Am Greta, or find out more about the origins of The Handmaid's Tale with Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power. You can even watch 2020's Academy Award winner for Best Picture, Parasite, right here.

With plenty to get your teeth into, sign up to the 30-day free trial on Hulu now and benefit from a huge range of gritty entertainment.

