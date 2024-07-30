How to get a Hulu student discount and pay just $1.99 per month

Hulu is Disney's other streaming service, but it's no less impressive than Disney Plus.

Getting a Hulu student discount can cut the cost of your streaming bills, taking the Hulu plan 'With Ads' price down from the usual $7.99 per month to a much more affordable $1.99. The 75% off deal is valid for as long as you're a student, making it one of the best back-to-school sales.

Hulu's library includes thousands of movies and TV shows including acclaimed FX series, Hulu Originals, new movies fresh from theaters and over 95 live channels too. And with a student discount to make it even more attractive, it's one of the best streaming services for low-cost, high quality streaming.

As you'd expect, there is some checking involved in order to qualify for a student discount: you can't just rock up and claim to be at college without anybody checking that. But if you're a student, the process is simple, straightforward and quick.

Like many streamers, Hulu uses the SheerID system to verify that you're really a student. You'll be expected to provide a student email address, your date of birth and your name exactly as it appears in your school records.

You must be enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university.

The discount is only available on the Hulu (With Ads) plan.

Steps for how to get a Hulu student discount

Visit https://www.hulu.com/student

Create a MyDisney account if you don't already have one

Sign in with your MyDisney account

Enter your school and ID details into the SheerID form

Enter your billing information and start streaming

Step by step guide for how to get a Hulu student discount

1. Go to Hulu (Image: © Future) The Hulu Student Discount deal is accessible via https://www.hulu.com/student and should work with any web browser on your computer, tablet or mobile device. However, it's worth noting that Hulu expects you to be a US visitor. If the website detects that you're not connecting from a US location, you might find yourself unable to get past the one time passcode verification.

2. Log in or sign up (Image: © Future) Hulu now needs you to either sign in with an existing MyDisney account ID, or to sign up for a new one and then log in to your brand new MyDisney account. Once you've logged in you'll then need to go through a quick bit of verification: the site will send you a one-time, six digit passcode that you'll need to enter in order to continue.

3. Enter your college details (Image: © Hulu ) Hulu doesn't check your eligibility itself. Instead, like many music and TV streamers, it outsources that bit to the SheerID service. You'll be redirected to the SheerID verification form here, and you'll need to enter your details exactly as they are in your school records – so if you're Rick to your friends but your college knows you as Richard, you'll need to make sure you use the latter name in order to be verified.

4. Get the go-ahead (Image: © Hulu ) If your details match SheerID's student database the process should be done and dusted in a matter of seconds, and you'll then be able to continue with the sign-up process. If you don't already have billing details stored in your MyDisney account you'll be asked to provide them before you can continue.

5. Start watching (Image: © Hulu) All you need to do now is log in with the same MyDisney ID and you'll be able to stream Hulu while paying the student price. Provided you keep paying and you're still in school, you can have the student discount until you leave. Hulu will check annually with SheerID to ensure you're still in education. You can cancel any time.

FAQs about Hulu's student discount

What information does SheerID need to verify my eligibility? SheerID needs your name, your date of birth and the name of your college or university in order to confirm your eligibility. You need to be enrolled at a U.S. Title IV accredited college or university in order for your eligibility to be approved.

What plans can I get a student discount on? The student discount is only available for the standard With Ads plan.

Final thoughts

(Image credit: Hulu)

Because your Hulu subscription (and discount) is tied to your MyDisney ID rather than to a specific device, you can use the same account details to watch Hulu on your smartphone or tablet as well as on your computer or smart TV.

Still not sure if you should sign up? Here's how to get a Hulu free trial to try the service out before you get a new subscription. There's plenty of content on the platform to keep you entertained, just look at our best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows picks for some inspiration.

You might also like