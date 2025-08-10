How to watch Magic City: An American Fantasy online from anywhere
The storied Atlanta strip club that became the cultural heartland of black America
Legend has it that if you were lucky enough to have your single played at Magic City and it got the dancers moving, it was fit for release. In its 40th year, five-part docuseries Magic City: An American Fantasy celebrates the storied Atlanta strip club, with Big Shaq, Big Boi, Nelly, Drake, 2 Chainz and TI amongst those spinning their yarns.
You can watch Magic City: An American Fantasy online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
Premiere: 10pm ET/PT on Friday, August 15 (US)
TV channel: Starz
US stream: Starz
International stream: Starz (CA)
More than its fair share of superstars, in the fields of music and sports especially, have passed through the hallowed doors of 241 Forsyth Street and made Magic City their hangout, but the real unsung heroes behind the operation are, and always have been, the dancers.
Hard-as-nails women initially recruited as little more than eye-candy, who had to put with not only the overinflated egos of Magic City's distinguished clientele, but the hangers-on and the hell-raisers too. In the 90s, the club's reputation as a maker of stars preceded it, and the Black Mafia Family (BMF) drug gang gatecrashed the scene, to founder Michael "Magic" Barney's dismay.
Atlanta's reinvention as the "black Mecca" (a development charted in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist) happened long before Magic City came along, but it grew into its cultural heartland.
Read on as we explain how to watch Magic City: An American Fantasy from anywhere.
How to watch Magic City: An American Fantasy in the US
Magic City: An American Fantasy premieres at 10pm ET/PT on Friday, August 15 on Starz. Subsequent episodes will air at 9pm ET/PT each Friday.
You can also stream new episodes every Friday on the Starz streaming service. Plans usually cost $10.99 per month, but they're currently down to $4.99 per month for your first three months.
Alternatively, the Starz channel can be added to any Sling TV package, including Freestream, for $5.50 for your first month ($11 thereafter).
Hulu's Starz add-on ($10.99 per month) is another great way to watch your favorite Starz shows. Hulu plans start from $9.99 per month after a FREE trial.
You can also stream Starz via Philo for $28 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, and via Prime Video, for $3.99 per month for three months for a limited time.
How to watch Magic City: An American Fantasy in Canada
Starz is also the home of Magic City: An American Fantasy in Canada. The show premieres at 11 pm ET/PT on Friday, August 15, with subsequent episodes airing at 10pm ET/PT.
The Starz streaming service can be added to various subscriptions including Crave and Prime Video. Whichever you chose, it'll cost CA$5.99 on top of your existing subscription.
Can you watch Magic City: An American Fantasy in the UK?
There's been no word on Magic City: An American Fantasy coming out in the UK at the time of writing.
Can you watch Magic City: An American Fantasy in Australia?
Any plans to make Magic City: An American Fantasy available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.
Magic City: An American Fantasy trailer
Can I watch Magic City: An American Fantasy for free?
Magic City: An American Fantasy isn't free-to-air, but viewers in the US can make use of either the Hulu 30-day free trial or the Philo 7-day free trial before adding their Starz add-on to the package.
