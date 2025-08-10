How to watch Magic City: An American Fantasy online from anywhere

Legend has it that if you were lucky enough to have your single played at Magic City and it got the dancers moving, it was fit for release. In its 40th year, five-part docuseries Magic City: An American Fantasy celebrates the storied Atlanta strip club, with Big Shaq, Big Boi, Nelly, Drake, 2 Chainz and TI amongst those spinning their yarns.

You can watch Magic City: An American Fantasy online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: 10pm ET/PT on Friday, August 15 (US) TV channel: Starz US stream: Starz International stream: Starz (CA) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

More than its fair share of superstars, in the fields of music and sports especially, have passed through the hallowed doors of 241 Forsyth Street and made Magic City their hangout, but the real unsung heroes behind the operation are, and always have been, the dancers.

Hard-as-nails women initially recruited as little more than eye-candy, who had to put with not only the overinflated egos of Magic City's distinguished clientele, but the hangers-on and the hell-raisers too. In the 90s, the club's reputation as a maker of stars preceded it, and the Black Mafia Family (BMF) drug gang gatecrashed the scene, to founder Michael "Magic" Barney's dismay.

Atlanta's reinvention as the "black Mecca" (a development charted in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist) happened long before Magic City came along, but it grew into its cultural heartland.

Read on as we explain how to watch Magic City: An American Fantasy from anywhere.

If you're keen to watch Magic City: An American Fantasy but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

Starz is also the home of Magic City: An American Fantasy in Canada. The show premieres at 11 pm ET/PT on Friday, August 15, with subsequent episodes airing at 10pm ET/PT.

The Starz streaming service can be added to various subscriptions including Crave and Prime Video.

Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

There's been no word on Magic City: An American Fantasy coming out in the UK at the time of writing.

Any plans to make Magic City: An American Fantasy available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Magic City: An American Fantasy trailer

Magic City: An American Fantasy isn't free-to-air, but viewers in the US can make use of either the Hulu 30-day free trial or the Philo 7-day free trial before adding their Starz add-on to the package.