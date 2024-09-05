How to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist from anywhere

When Frank "The Black Godfather" Moten (Samuel L. Jackson) is robbed at gunpoint and suspects a hustler called Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) was behind it, you know the payback will be heavy. The only thing is, Chicken Man proclaims his innocence, and the only person capable of getting him off, detective J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), would be all too happy to tear him to shreds. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist online from anywhere.

Watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist online

Muhammad Ali’s (Dexter Darden) refusal to serve in the US Army was effectively a death-knell for his career, as he was vindictively and systematically ostracized from boxing. He was denied a license for more than three of what should have been his peak years, until senator Leroy Johnson paved the way for his comeback in – of all places – Georgia, birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan.

It's here that Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist picks up as, sensing an opportunity to make a killing by assuming a leading role in Atlanta’s reinvention as "Black Vegas", Chicken Man throws an exclusive party on the night of Ali’s return bout against Jerry Quarry on October 26, 1970, inviting the highest black rollers from across the nation.

The balaclava-clad gangsters with sawn-off shotguns that make off with everyone’s cash and jewelry? As far as Moten’s concerned, they were in cahoots with Chicken Man, and none will live to see the light of day. Based on the podcast of the same name, read on for where to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist online and from anywhere.

How to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist for FREE

You can watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist for FREE in New Zealand on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service. The show arrives at 8am NZST on Friday mornings from Friday, September 6, the same time as in the US. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home, and watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist for free, just as you would normally.

How to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist from overseas

If you're abroad, you won't be able to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist from abroad due to geo-restrictions on streaming services.

Thankfully, you can get round these blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's really easy-to-use software that makes your laptop, smartphone or streaming device think it's somewhere else entirely and also encrypts your internet traffic. We think NordVPN is the very best out there right now.

Use a VPN to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to to your regular stream provider (Peacock or TVNZ) and watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist as if you were back at home.

How to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist in the US

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist streams exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, in the US. Episodes are released on Thursdays, starting September 5. There are eight in total. Viewers can watch every episode with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $7.99 a month. A Peacock Premium Plus option is also available if you want to strip out ads completely and costs $13.99 per month on a rolling basis. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN – if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

Can I watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist in the UK?

There's currently no news on if or when Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist might arrive in the UK.

Visiting the UK from America right now? Use a VPN to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist from abroad.

Watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist in Australia

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist airs on Binge in Australia. The first episode lands on Friday, September 6, at 8pm AEST. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 7-day free trial, meaning you can try before you buy.

Watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist in Canada

Canadians can watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on the Showcase streaming service. You'll have to wait a few days extra, though. The series arrives on September 8.

If you're an American traveling north of the border and want to watch on Peacock, you can do so with a VPN.

What you need to know about Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist trailer

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist cast

Kevin Hart as Chicken Man

Taraji P. Henson as Vivian Thomas

Terrence Howard as Richard Wheeler

Chloe Bailey as Lena Mosley

Lori Harvey as Lola Falana

Don Cheadle as Detective JD Hudson

Samuel L. Jackson as Frank Moten

Dexter Darden as Muhammad Ali

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Delores Hudson

Rockmond Dunbar as Uncle Willie