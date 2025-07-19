Stream Usyk vs Dubois 2 on Megogo for just $5 (Ukraine restricted)

Unblock Megogo with NordVPN

Ringwalks expected at 9:45 pm BST / 4:45 pm ET

You can watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live on Megogo for just $5, no PPV needed! The Ukrainian streaming service are showing all 12 rounds of the fight as Dubois looks to exact revenge after the low blow call in 2023.

So how can you watch Usyk vs Dubois on Megogo from anywhere? Can you get the stream in the US, UK, Canada or Australia? And is Megogo available as a smartphone app?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 for just $5...

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 on Megogo

Megogo is the largest entertainment service in Eastern Europe and you will be able to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 on their platform. They've previously shown a whole host of Usyk's fights so they have something of a track record when it comes to this.

To watch Megogo: All you need to do is sign up with your email, apple or google account and pay the small fee of 199 UAH ($4.75 / £3.55) to gain access.

OUTSIDE UKRAINE? ACCESS MEGOGO FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 on Megogo from anywhere

Megogo is only broadcasting Usyk vs Dubois 2 in Ukraine.

If you're keen to watch the fight but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock streaming platforms – and right now you can save 76%.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – SAVE 76% and try risk-free



There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. ✅ Get 76% off right now

✅ FREE Amazon gift card included

✅ 4 months extra free Purchase now and access your $5 Megogo stream for Usyk vs Fury with this exclusive deal!

What will Megogo's Usyk vs Dubois 2 coverage include?

Megogo are experts when it comes to live streaming Oleksandr Usyk fights.

Studio coverage of the full event will begin at 5:15 pm BST / 12:15 pm ET with ringwalks expected around 9:45 pm BST / 4:45 pm ET.

This isn't an event you want to miss so make sure you're ready to rumble!

What devices is Megogo available on?

Android phones and tablets

Android TV devices

Apple TV

iPad

iPhone

LG Smart TVs (webOS)

Mac (via web browser)

Megogo Box

Panasonic Smart TVs (Smart Viera)

Smart TVs (various with Android TV or app support)

Windows PC (via web browser)

Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2; For Usyk's WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles and Dubois' IBF heavyweight title

Lawrence Okolie vs Kevin Lerena; For Okolie's WBC silver heavyweight title

Daniel Lapin vs Lewis Edmondson; For Lapin's IBF Intercontinental and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles

Vladyslav Sirenko vs Solomon Dacres; Heavyweight

Aadam Hamed vs Ezequiel Gregores; Super lightweight

Lasha Guruli vs James Francis; Super lightweight

