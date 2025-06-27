How to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr live on DAZN
The former middleweight champion has 10 rounds to teach Jake Paul a lesson in humility
- Watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on DAZN (worldwide)
- Abroad? Unblock your stream with NordVPN (Save 70%)
- Main card starts Saturday, June 26 at 8pm ET / 1am BST (Sunday)
- Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr ring walks at 11pm ET / 4am BST (Sunday)
On Saturday night it falls on former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr to teach Jake Paul – a man who recently declared himself the best thing to happen to boxing since Muhammad Ali – a lesson in humility. Below we have all the information on how to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr from anywhere.
Paul's antics were seen as mildly amusing when he took down an out-of-shape Ben Askren, a hampered Tyron Woodley, an ill-prepared Nate Diaz and even a 47-year old Anderson Silva, but then he came for Mike Tyson. The bleak sight of the legendary heavyweight pulling all of his punches in service to Paul's ego was too much for many, but it's surely a matter of time before the professional provocateur picks the wrong target.
Is Chavez Jr that guy? The Mexican is the son of boxing royalty in former three-division world champion Julio Cesar Chavez, but having last contested a serious belt 13 years ago, the 39-year-old's best days are clearly long gone. He also lost to Silva shortly before Paul beat the former UFC champ. Chavez Jr is, however, coming off consecutive victories over David Zegarra and Uriah Hall.
Here's how to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr live streams on DAZN online from anywhere.
How to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr around the world
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr is a DAZN PPV in over 200 countries.
The cheapest PPVs can be found in Nigeria (₦15,592 ~ US$10.06) and Brazil (R$82.9 ~ US$14.98).
In the US, the PPV is $59.99, but you can bundle the fight with either Usyk vs Dubois II or Berlanga vs Sheeraz and Stevenson vs Zepeda for $94.99.
In the UK, the PPV is £24.99, but you can bundle the fight with either Usyk vs Dubois II or Berlanga vs Sheeraz and Stevenson vs Zepeda for £39.99.
In Canada the PPV is CA$59.99, and in Australia it's AU$49.99.
You will also need a regular subscription with prices starting at $19.99/month.
Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below...
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr tale of the tape
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Jake Paul
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Nationality
American
Mexican
Age
28
39
Height
6' 1"
6' 0"
Reach
73"
76"
Fights
22
62
Record
12-11-1 (7 KOs)
54-6 (34 KOs)
When does Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr start?
The main card begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday, June 28. For viewers in the UK and Australia, that's 1am BST / 10am AEST on Sunday, June 29.
The Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr ringwalks are expected at approximately 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST.
What is the full Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr card?
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr; Cruiserweight
Gilberto Ramirez (c) vs Yuniel Dorticos; WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles
Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega; Lightweight
Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer; Lightweight
Avious Griffin vs Julian Rodriguez; Welterweight
Raul Curiel vs Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez; Welterweight
Naomy Valle vs Ashley Felix; Light flyweight
