How to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr live on DAZN

Watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on DAZN (worldwide)

Abroad? Unblock your stream with NordVPN (Save 70%)

Main card starts Saturday, June 26 at 8pm ET / 1am BST (Sunday)

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr ring walks at 11pm ET / 4am BST (Sunday)

On Saturday night it falls on former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr to teach Jake Paul – a man who recently declared himself the best thing to happen to boxing since Muhammad Ali – a lesson in humility. Below we have all the information on how to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr from anywhere.

Paul's antics were seen as mildly amusing when he took down an out-of-shape Ben Askren, a hampered Tyron Woodley, an ill-prepared Nate Diaz and even a 47-year old Anderson Silva, but then he came for Mike Tyson. The bleak sight of the legendary heavyweight pulling all of his punches in service to Paul's ego was too much for many, but it's surely a matter of time before the professional provocateur picks the wrong target.

Is Chavez Jr that guy? The Mexican is the son of boxing royalty in former three-division world champion Julio Cesar Chavez, but having last contested a serious belt 13 years ago, the 39-year-old's best days are clearly long gone. He also lost to Silva shortly before Paul beat the former UFC champ. Chavez Jr is, however, coming off consecutive victories over David Zegarra and Uriah Hall.

Here's how to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr live streams on DAZN online from anywhere.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr around the world

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr is a DAZN PPV in over 200 countries. The cheapest PPVs can be found in Nigeria (₦15,592 ~ US$10.06) and Brazil (R$82.9 ~ US$14.98). In the US, the PPV is $59.99, but you can bundle the fight with either Usyk vs Dubois II or Berlanga vs Sheeraz and Stevenson vs Zepeda for $94.99. In the UK, the PPV is £24.99, but you can bundle the fight with either Usyk vs Dubois II or Berlanga vs Sheeraz and Stevenson vs Zepeda for £39.99. In Canada the PPV is CA$59.99, and in Australia it's AU$49.99. You will also need a regular subscription with prices starting at $19.99/month. Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below...

Use a VPN to watch any Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr stream

If you're keen to watch the fight but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock streaming platforms – and right now you can save 70%.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – SAVE 70% and try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. You can even get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 included if you're a new customer.

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Jake Paul Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Nationality American Mexican Age 28 39 Height 6' 1" 6' 0" Reach 73" 76" Fights 22 62 Record 12-11-1 (7 KOs) 54-6 (34 KOs)

When does Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr start? The main card begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday, June 28. For viewers in the UK and Australia, that's 1am BST / 10am AEST on Sunday, June 29. The Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr ringwalks are expected at approximately 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST.

What is the full Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr card? Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr; Cruiserweight Gilberto Ramirez (c) vs Yuniel Dorticos; WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega; Lightweight Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer; Lightweight Avious Griffin vs Julian Rodriguez; Welterweight Raul Curiel vs Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez; Welterweight Naomy Valle vs Ashley Felix; Light flyweight

What devices can I access DAZN on?

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire Tablet

Android Phones & Tablets

Android TV (e.g. Sony, Sharp)

Apple TV (4th Gen & Apple TV 4K)

Chromebook (via browser)

Chromecast (Google)

Cox Contour

iPad

iPhone

LG Smart TV

Mac (via browser)

Xbox One/Series S/Series X

Nvidia Shield TV

Philips Smart TV

PlayStation 4/5

Roku Player

Roku Stick

Roku TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Smart TV (Android TV)

Vizio Smart TV

Windows PC (via browser)

Xfinity X1 / Flex