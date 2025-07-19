How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live streams – best PPV prices, start time, undercard

Watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live on Megogo (Ukraine)

Usyk vs Dubois 2 needs no buildup now, but when they first got in the ring two years ago, nobody remotely suspected that DDD would give The Cat a tougher fight than either Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua. Below we have all the information on how to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live.

For all of his potential, Dubois had been little more than a punchline for Fury and Joshua to poke fun at. Until Round 5, that is. The Londoner sent Usyk sprawling to the canvas with a right-hand piledriver to the midriff, a punch that in an instant became one of the most fabled in boxing history.

It would have inflicted the first defeat of Usyk's career, were it not deemed a low blow, a ruling that continues to divide boxing fans. Usyk was given three minutes and 45 seconds to compose himself, and he went on to hurt Dubois in Round 8, before the Brit was counted out in Round 9.

Low blow aside, Usyk dominated the fight across every metric, landing 88 of 359 punches thrown (24.5%) to Dubois' 47 of 290 (16.2%), but Dubois' power clearly poses a problem for the Ukrainian. Furthermore, at the age of 27 Dubois should be entering his prime, whereas Usyk is now 38 and in the twilight of his storied career.

Both men have gone from strength to strength, Usyk beating Fury twice to hold the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles, and Dubois winning the IBF interim heavyweight title (that Usyk vacated for the Fury rematch), which he retained by throwing Joshua around like a ragdoll, knocking him down five times before the referee intervened in Round 5. It's winner takes all at Wembley.

Here's how to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live on DAZN from anywhere.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live in Ukraine

Watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 live on Megogo

As is the case with all of Oleksandr Usyk's fights, Usyk vs Dubois 2 is being shown live on the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. The Optimal plan costs 199 UAH ($4.75 / £3.55). Traveling outside of Ukraine? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch any Usyk vs Dubois 2 stream

If you're keen to watch the fight but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock streaming platforms – and right now you can save 76%.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 around the world

You can watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 on DAZN PPV everywhere else. The cheapest DAZN PPVs can be found in Nigeria (₦15,592 ~ US$10.46) and Brazil (R$82.9 ~ US$14.92). 🇺🇸 In the US, the PPV is $59.99.

🇬🇧 In the UK, the PPV is £24.99.

🇨🇦 In Canada the PPV is CA$59.99.

🇦🇺 In Australia the PPV is AU$49.99. The Usyk vs Dubois 2 PPV also gets you seven days of access to the DAZN platform. Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your DAZN account from anywhere.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Oleksandr Usyk Daniel Dubois Nationality Ukrainian British Age 38 27 Height 6' 3" 6' 5" Reach 78" 78" Fights 23 24 Record 23-0 (14 KOs) 22-2 (21 KOs)

When does Usyk vs Dubois 2 start? The main card begins at 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT on Saturday, July 19. For viewers in Australia, that's 2.30am AEST on Sunday, July 20. The Usyk vs Dubois ringwalks are expected at approximately 4.45pm ET / 1.45pm PT / 9.45pm BST / 6.45am AEST.

What is the full Usyk vs Dubois 2 card? Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2; For Usyk's WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles and Dubois' IBF heavyweight title Lawrence Okolie vs Kevin Lerena; For Okolie's WBC silver heavyweight title Daniel Lapin vs Lewis Edmondson; For Lapin's IBF Intercontinental and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles Vladyslav Sirenko vs Solomon Dacres; Heavyweight Aadam Hamed vs Ezequiel Gregores; Super lightweight Lasha Guruli vs James Francis; Super lightweight

Is DAZN a good way to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2?

DAZN has exclusive coverage of Usyk vs Dubois 2 in over 200 countries including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

They are one the biggest growing sports streaming brands and have shown huge events like the Club World Cup, LIV Golf and Serie A football.

However, Megogo is showing the fight in Ukraine, and is a far cheaper option.