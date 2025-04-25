How to watch Eubank Jr vs Benn: live stream boxing online from anywhere

The Chris Eubank Jr vs Connor Benn live stream sees the two British middleweights resume a family rivalry that dates back three decades when their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, fought in two iconic bouts. Now, their sons will commence battle in their own heated and bitter rivalry.

A fight years in the making, the duo were originally scheduled to meet in October 2022, before Benn failed two drug tests. The 28-year-old has since been cleared to fight in the UK, but Eubank Jr has been vocal in his anger at the situation and has refused to hide his disdain for his rival.

The situation became even more heated in February when Eubank Jr slapped Benn with an egg during a face-off following a press conference in Manchester. Tensions have only increased in recent weeks, meaning there should be fireworks from the first bell on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here's how to watch a Eubank Jr vs Benn live stream wherever you are. We've also got details of the full card, start times and tale of the tape further down the page.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Watch Eubank Jr vs Benn Date: Saturday, April 26 Row 0 - Cell 2 Fight card start time: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 2am AEST (Sunday) Row 1 - Cell 2 Ring walks: From 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 7am AEST (Sunday) Row 2 - Cell 2 Best streams: Sky Sports PPV / DAZN PPV for £19.95 (UK) DAZN PPV for $24.99 (US) DAZN PPV $19.99 – $39.99 (Global) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere Row 3 - Cell 2

How to watch any Eubank Jr vs Benn stream using a VPN

How to watch Eubank Jr vs Benn live stream in the UK

The Eubank Jr vs Benn live stream is available on PPV in the UK, setting you back £19.95 on both Sky Sports Box Office and the DAZN PPV platform.

Viewers do not need a subscription to either of these platforms to purchase the pay-per-view.

Traveling outside the UK? You can use a VPN to access your usual DAZN or Sky Sports account from anywhere as explained above.

How to watch Eubank Jr vs Benn live stream in the US

Fight fans in the United States can watch Eubank Jr vs Benn live streams via DAZN PPV. The price is set at $24.99 and viewers will receive a free, seven-day trial to the platform’s full services.

Abroad and struggling to connect? NordVPN can help you to access your usual services from anywhere, with ease.

How to watch Eubank Jr vs Benn live stream in Australia

In Australia, fight fans can watch the Chris Eubank Jr vs Connor Benn on DAZN PPV.

It will cost AU$39.99 to watch the entire fight card and you won't need a DAZN subscription to order this PPV event. The main event is scheduled to get underway at 7am on Sunday, April 27.

Not in Australia when the fight is on? NordVPN can help you to access your usual services from anywhere, with ease.

What time is the Eubank Jr vs Benn fight? The card begins on Saturday, April 26 at 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEDT (Sun). The Chris Eubank Jr vs Connor Benn ringwalks are expected at approximately 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 7am AEDT (Sun).

Eubank Jr vs Benn tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Chris Eubank Jr Connor Benn Nationality British British Age 35 28 Height 5' 11" 5' 8" Reach 72.5" 68" Total fights 34 23 Record 34-3 (25 KOs) 23-0 (14 KOs)

Chris Eubank Jr vs Connor Benn full card

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn - middleweight

- middleweight Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur - light-heavyweight

- light-heavyweight Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna - middleweight

- middleweight Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton - cruiserweight

- cruiserweight Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke - cruiserweight