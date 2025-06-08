How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Live stream French Open tennis 2025 for free

Watch French Open 2025 live streams as top seed Jannik Sinner takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the Roland Garros final. That's right, it's the final we all wanted – the world's top two players duking it out on the dirt in Paris.

Sinner was his typically relentless self in seeing off Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-final. The Italian extended his grand slam winning run to 20 straight matches, having won the US and Australian Opens, and became the fifth man this century to reach three consecutive major finals – the others, the big four of Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Murray. Still to drop a set in Paris, the 23-year-old is looking strong.

Alcaraz has dominated the recent meetings between the pair, winning the last four encounters including in the semi-finals of this tournament a year ago, but this will be the first time the two big dogs will contest a grand slam final. The defending champion beat Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals after the Italian retired hurt after a nasty-looking fall. Musetti had taken the first set and it was fascinatingly poised only for fate to intervene. Only fellow Spaniard Rafa Nadal and Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten have successfully defended the men's crown here this century.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free streams.

Watch Sinner vs Alcaraz: A quick guide Key dates Match Date: June 8

Estimated start: 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 10pm AEST Best free stream 9Now (Australia)

Watch Sinner vs Alcaraz for FREE

Australian tennis fans are in luck as French Open action can be caught for FREE. The 9Now platform are showing the pick of each day's matches and unsurprisingly the Sinner vs Alcaraz has been selected for the day's viewing.

Elsewhere, France TV (France) and ServusTV in Austria are showing free coverage of the tournament.

Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the action. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action.

Use a VPN to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz stream

How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams in the US

If you're in the US, Sinner vs Alcaraz is being shown via TNT and TruTV.

You can access this with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform such as Sling TV. Sling TV includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan and you can get 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, you can catch this high-profile match on Max. To access this you will need either the standard or premium plans which cost $16.99 and $20.99 per month respectively.

How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams in the UK

TNT Sports has the French Open 2025 TV coverage in the UK and will be showing Sinner against Alcaraz.

To access TNT Sports you can make use of Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month. Alternatively, you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media for £16.99/month to watch via your usual television provider.

How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams in Australia

Tennis fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch the Sinner vs Alcaraz for FREE via 9Now.

Want to watch the semi-final in 4k? Then Stan Sport is where you want to go. They offer ad-free coverage and it will cost $36 for the Premium Plan and Sports add-on.

How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams in Canada

TSN has the rights to broadcast Sinner vs Alcaraz in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Alcaraz h2h

Their head to head record stands at 4-7, with Alcaraz just edging the meetings.

Indeed, the Spaniard has won the last four encounters, the latest coming in the Rome Masters final, also on clay, in May. Alcaraz took that one 7-6, 6-1. Sinner's last win came in 2023 in Beijing.

This will be their first meeting in a grand slam final, though Alcaraz beat Sinner in the semis of Roland Garros 12 months ago.