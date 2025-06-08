How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Live stream French Open tennis 2025 for free
The world's best two players duke it out at Roland Garros in a mouth-watering final
Watch French Open 2025 live streams as top seed Jannik Sinner takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the Roland Garros final. That's right, it's the final we all wanted – the world's top two players duking it out on the dirt in Paris.
Sinner was his typically relentless self in seeing off Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-final. The Italian extended his grand slam winning run to 20 straight matches, having won the US and Australian Opens, and became the fifth man this century to reach three consecutive major finals – the others, the big four of Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Murray. Still to drop a set in Paris, the 23-year-old is looking strong.
Alcaraz has dominated the recent meetings between the pair, winning the last four encounters including in the semi-finals of this tournament a year ago, but this will be the first time the two big dogs will contest a grand slam final. The defending champion beat Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals after the Italian retired hurt after a nasty-looking fall. Musetti had taken the first set and it was fascinatingly poised only for fate to intervene. Only fellow Spaniard Rafa Nadal and Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten have successfully defended the men's crown here this century.
Below we have all the information on how to watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free streams.
Watch Sinner vs Alcaraz: A quick guide
Key dates
- Match Date: June 8
- Estimated start: 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 10pm AEST
Best free stream
- 9Now (Australia)
- Use Nord VPN to watch from anywhere
Watch Sinner vs Alcaraz for FREE
Australian tennis fans are in luck as French Open action can be caught for FREE. The 9Now platform are showing the pick of each day's matches and unsurprisingly the Sinner vs Alcaraz has been selected for the day's viewing.
Elsewhere, France TV (France) and ServusTV in Austria are showing free coverage of the tournament.
Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the action. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action.
Use a VPN to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz stream
NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams in the US
If you're in the US, Sinner vs Alcaraz is being shown via TNT and TruTV.
You can access this with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform such as Sling TV. Sling TV includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan and you can get 50% off your first month.
Alternatively, you can catch this high-profile match on Max. To access this you will need either the standard or premium plans which cost $16.99 and $20.99 per month respectively.
Outside the U.S. right now? Make sure to use NordVPN to keep up with the action.
Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV
Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Orange package includes more than 30 live channels including Tennis Channel, ESPN, Disney Channel and CNN. New users get a big discount on their month, making it's a great choice for savvy sports fans.
How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams in the UK
TNT Sports has the French Open 2025 TV coverage in the UK and will be showing Sinner against Alcaraz.
To access TNT Sports you can make use of Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month. Alternatively, you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media for £16.99/month to watch via your usual television provider.
If you're outside the UK but a TNT Sports subscriber, you can try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.
How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams in Australia
Tennis fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch the Sinner vs Alcaraz for FREE via 9Now.
Make sure to use a VPN like Nord to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home if you're out of the country.
Want to watch the semi-final in 4k? Then Stan Sport is where you want to go. They offer ad-free coverage and it will cost $36 for the Premium Plan and Sports add-on.
How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams in Canada
TSN has the rights to broadcast Sinner vs Alcaraz in Canada.
If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service.
The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.
Outside Oz right now? Use NordVPN to watch this match wherever you're.
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Alcaraz h2h
Their head to head record stands at 4-7, with Alcaraz just edging the meetings.
Indeed, the Spaniard has won the last four encounters, the latest coming in the Rome Masters final, also on clay, in May. Alcaraz took that one 7-6, 6-1. Sinner's last win came in 2023 in Beijing.
This will be their first meeting in a grand slam final, though Alcaraz beat Sinner in the semis of Roland Garros 12 months ago.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.
