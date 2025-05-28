How to watch Raducanu vs Swiatek: Live stream French Open tennis 2025

Watch French Open 2025 live streams as Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek face off in the pick of the second round matches.

The 2021 US Open champion has struggled ever since her stunning breakthrough as a teenager, but appears to be back on track with the 22-year-old admitting that she has made "good strides" with mental and physical aspects of her game this season. In the first round she defeated China's Wang Xinyu as she battled through illness to take the game 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. However, a blockbuster tie against Swiatek awaits and Raducanu will have to be at her very best to take anything.

Hope will come for the youngster in the form of the Pole's disappointing form in late 2024 and 2025. Since winning the French Open last year, Swiatek hasn't managed a single final and arrived into this tournament as fifth seed. But, at Roland-Garros she is at home having won her last 22 matches at the venue, taking the past three titles. The pair also have recent form having faced off in the Australian Open in January. Swiatek took the sets 6-1, 6-0 that day and a repeat of this would bring an early conclusion to Raducanu's tournament.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free streams.

Watch Raducanu vs Swiatek: A quick guide Key dates Match Date: May 28

Estimated start: 8:50am ET / 5:50am PT / 1:50pm BST / 11:50pm AEDT Best free stream 9Now (Australia)

Watch Raducanu vs Swiatek for FREE

Australian tennis fans are in luck as French Open action can be caught for FREE. The 9Now platform are showing the pick of each day's matches and while no information has been provided as to whether Raducanu vs Swiatek will be streamed, should the timings of other matches fall kindly you will be able to watch it.

Elsewhere, France TV (France) and ServusTV in Austria are showing free coverage of the tournament.

Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the action. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action.

How to watch Raducanu vs Swiatek live streams in the US

If you're in the US, Raducanu vs Swiatek is being shown via TNT and TruTV.

You can access this with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform such as Sling TV. Sling TV includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan and you can get 50% off your first month.

If you want to catch every match and Raducanu vs Swiatek then you can use the streaming service Max.

To access this you will need either the standard or premium plans which cost $16.99 and $20.99 per month respectively.

How to watch Raducanu vs Swiatek live streams in the UK

TNT Sports has the French Open 2025 TV coverage in the UK and will be showing home girl Raducanu take on Swiatek.

To access TNT Sports you can make use of Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month. Alternatively, you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media for £16.99/month to watch via your usual television provider.

How to watch Raducanu vs Swiatek live streams in Australia

As alluded to earlier, tennis fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch the French Open for FREE via 9Now. We will keep you updated as to whether Raducanu vs Swiatek is selected.

However, if you want to watch every match of the tournament in 4K then Stan Sport is where you want to go. They offer ad-free coverage and and it will cost $36 for the Premium Plan and Sports add-on.

How to watch Raducanu vs Swiatek live streams in Canada

TSN has the rights to broadcast Raducanu vs Swiatek in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

