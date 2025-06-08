How to watch French Open for FREE – stream Alcaraz vs Sinner at no cost
9Now is streaming the men's final from Roland-Garros at no cost – here's how to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz free today
You can watch the French Open men's final live on 9Now, streaming for free now, on June 8, 2025. The free stream including live coverage, English commentary and every shot as Alcaraz vs Sinner grips tennis fans around the world.
The Australian platform will stream the French Open finale live in HD. But can you watch the Alcaraz vs Sinner final for free in the U.S., U.K and Canada too? And on which apps?
Here is our full (and quick) guide to how watch Alcaraz vs Sinner on 9Now for free
How to watch the French Open on 9Now for free
9Now (Australia) is our pick of the FREE Alcaraz vs Sinner coverage if you want English commentary.
To watch the action through the service, you will need to create an account if you haven't already. This is of course available to do so for free. It just asks for your email.
If you're outside Australia on vacation, you can access 9Now from anywhere with a VPN..
OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA? ACCESS 9NOW FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN
We're streaming with NordVPN now and the picture quality it excellent.
How to watch the 2025 French Open from anywhere
Although the French Open is available across the world, it only accessible for FREE in Australia, France and Austria.
Tennis lovers traveling or working outside of these countries can use a VPN to access their usual streams.
There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock streams.
NordVPN – try the world's best VPN
Looking to access IPL live streams when abroad? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services as if you were back home. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal. Full details over at our NordVPN review.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the French Open when you're away:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're traveling in the US but from Australia, select Oz as your country.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming site or app and watch French Open 2025 final.
French Open Q+A
What does 9Now's French Open coverage entail?
Australian service, 9Now aren't just showing select games from the tournament – including the men's and women's final – they will also be providing expert analysis.
With a pre-day show to boot and former Aussie tennis players Todd Woodbridge and Jelena Dokic providing their thoughts, 9Now is the place to go for your FREE French Open coverage.
Don't forget to use NordVPN if you'r traveling outside the country.
Which devices can I stream French Open men's final on 9Now with?
If you're looking to download the 9Now app you are in luck as we have listed just where it is available.
Apple iPhones and iPads. iOS 12+
Android phones and tablets. 5.0+
Web Browser - 9Now
Amazon Fire TV
Android TV
Apple TV
Chromecast
Fetch TV
Foxtel iQ
Freeview
Hisense TV
LG TV
Samsung TV
Is 9Now a good way to watch the French Open men's final?
We've tried 9Now and the service is not only easy to access (you'll need a VPN when traveling outside Australia) but reliable. It's owned by Nine Network, one of the largest broadcasters in the country and you can expect great replays and a full free stream, including English commentary. Furthermore, 9Now is streaming Wimbledon from the end of June, so you'll be able to watch more Grand Slam tennis – and much more live sports – for free. Make sure you have a decent internet connection.
And if you're looking to catch up, 9Now has clips of select matches for free with highlight packages lasting around 8 minutes.
