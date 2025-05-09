How to watch Giro d'Italia online (it's free)
SBS Australia is streaming the Giro d'Italia 2025 for free – here's how to tune in and watch Primoz Roglic at no cost
- Stage 1 starts at 12 noon BST today
You can watch the 2025 Giro d'Italia live on SBS On Demand, streaming for free now, on Friday, May 9, 2025. The free stream includes English commentary, the full Giro watching experience and every stage as Primoz Roglic and Co enthral cycling lovers round the world.
The Aussie platform will stream the event live in High Definition. But how can you watch the Giro d'Italia on SBS from anywhere? Can you get the free Giro d'Italia stream in the UK, US or Canada? And what phones is SBS available on?
Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Giro d'Italia for free...
How to watch Giro d'Italia for free on SBS
SBS' free streaming platform, SBS On Demand, is to broadcast the Giro d'Italia 2025 for free this year. (We watched it on SBS last year and the quality was excellent).
To watch SBS: visit the SBS On Demand website or download the SBS On Demand App (iOS / Android ).
SBS is free – but you will need to register for an account with an an Australian postcode (e.g. NSW 2000)
Register – sign up with your Gmail (we did and were streaming SBS's free Giro d'Italia coverage show within seconds).
The live coverage is on SBS Viceland to be exact, which is free to stream on SBS On Demand.
How to watch Giro d'Italia on SBS from anywhere
Although SBS is widely available in Australia – it's only broadcasting the Giro d'Italia to those inside Australia.
Bicycling fans traveling or working outside Australia will need to use a VPN to access SBS's free Giro d'Italia stream today.
There are lots of VPN but NordVPNis the one you can rely on to unblock SBS and stream the Giro d'Italia like a pro.... and you can save 70%.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 free on SBS.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your free SBS stream, you'd select 'Melbourne'.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the SBS website, sign in, and watch the Giro d'Italia on SBS for free.
What will SBS's Giro d'Italia coverage include? Every stage? Highlights?
You can watch all the action from the 2025 Giro d'Italia "live and free on SBS Viceland from May 9 - June 1, with all the replays and highlights on SBS On Demand."
To be crystal clear, SBS Viceland is free to stream on SBS On Demand, meaning viewers can watch both live stages and highlights at the end of each day. Nice!
The SBS Sport website will also provide cycling news, analysis and much more.
In addition to the Giro d'Italia, SBS' ad-supported on-demand content includes the 2025 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes, 2026 FIFA World Cup and TV such as Alone Australia.
Free Giro d'Italia 2025 live stream schedule & times
Friday, May 9
Stage 1 - Durazzo - Tirana (164km)
21:00 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, May 10
Stage 2 - Tirana - Tirana, ITT (13.7km)
21:20 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 11
Stage 3 - Valona - Valona (160km)
21:05 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Monday, May 12
Travel Day
Tuesday, May 13
Stage 4 - Alberobello (Pietramadre) - Lecce (187km)
20:50 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, May 14
Stage 5 - Ceglie Messapica - Matra (145km)
21:30 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, May 15
Stage 6 - Potenza - Napoli (226km)
19:20 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Friday, May 16
Stage 7 - Castl di Sangro - Tagliacozzo (168km)
20:40 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, May 17
Stage 8 - Giulianova - Castelraimondo (197km)
20:05 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 18
Stage 9 - Gubbio - Siena (181km)
20:50 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Monday, May 19
Rest Day
Tuesday, May 20
Stage 10 - Lucca - Pisa (164km)
21:15 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, May 21
Stage 11 - Viareggio - Castelnovo ne' Monti (185km)
19:55 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, May 22
Stage 12 - Modena - Viadana (172km)
21:10 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Friday, May 23
Stage 13 - Rovigo - Vicenza (180km)
20:45 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, May 24
Stage 14 - Treviso - Nova Gorica/Gorizia (186km)
20:50 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 25
Stage 15 - Fume Veneto - Asiago (214km)
19:15 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Monday, May 26
Rest Day
Tuesday, May 27
Stage 16 - Piazzola Sul Brenta - San Valentino (199km)
19:15 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, May 28
Stage 17 - San Michele all'Adige - Bormio (154km)
20:40 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, May 29
Stage 18 - Morbegno - Cesano Maderno (144km)
21:40 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Friday, May 30
Stage 19 - Biella - Champoluc (166km)
20:10 - 01:35 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, May 31
Stage 20 - Verrès - Sestrière, via Lattea (203km)
18:40 - 00:40 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Sunday, June 1
Stage 21 - Rome - Rome (141km)
23:00 - 03:25 AEST
Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
