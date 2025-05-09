How to watch Giro d'Italia online (it's free)

Stream Giro d'Italia free on SBS ( Australia restricted)

Stage 1 starts at 12 noon BST today

You can watch the 2025 Giro d'Italia live on SBS On Demand, streaming for free now, on Friday, May 9, 2025. The free stream includes English commentary, the full Giro watching experience and every stage as Primoz Roglic and Co enthral cycling lovers round the world.

The Aussie platform will stream the event live in High Definition. But how can you watch the Giro d'Italia on SBS from anywhere? Can you get the free Giro d'Italia stream in the UK, US or Canada? And what phones is SBS available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Giro d'Italia for free...

How to watch Giro d'Italia for free on SBS

SBS' free streaming platform, SBS On Demand, is to broadcast the Giro d'Italia 2025 for free this year. (We watched it on SBS last year and the quality was excellent).

To watch SBS: visit the SBS On Demand website or download the SBS On Demand App (iOS / Android ).

SBS is free – but you will need to register for an account with an an Australian postcode (e.g. NSW 2000)

Register – sign up with your Gmail (we did and were streaming SBS's free Giro d'Italia coverage show within seconds).

The live coverage is on SBS Viceland to be exact, which is free to stream on SBS On Demand.

How to watch Giro d'Italia on SBS from anywhere

Although SBS is widely available in Australia – it's only broadcasting the Giro d'Italia to those inside Australia.

Bicycling fans traveling or working outside Australia will need to use a VPN to access SBS's free Giro d'Italia stream today.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 free on SBS.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your free SBS stream, you'd select 'Melbourne'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the SBS website, sign in, and watch the Giro d'Italia on SBS for free.

What will SBS's Giro d'Italia coverage include? Every stage? Highlights?

You can watch all the action from the 2025 Giro d'Italia "live and free on SBS Viceland from May 9 - June 1, with all the replays and highlights on SBS On Demand."

To be crystal clear, SBS Viceland is free to stream on SBS On Demand, meaning viewers can watch both live stages and highlights at the end of each day. Nice!

The SBS Sport website will also provide cycling news, analysis and much more.

In addition to the Giro d'Italia, SBS' ad-supported on-demand content includes the 2025 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes, 2026 FIFA World Cup and TV such as Alone Australia.

Free Giro d'Italia 2025 live stream schedule & times

Friday, May 9

Stage 1 - Durazzo - Tirana (164km)

21:00 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, May 10

Stage 2 - Tirana - Tirana, ITT (13.7km)

21:20 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 11

Stage 3 - Valona - Valona (160km)

21:05 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Monday, May 12

Travel Day

Tuesday, May 13

Stage 4 - Alberobello (Pietramadre) - Lecce (187km)

20:50 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, May 14

Stage 5 - Ceglie Messapica - Matra (145km)

21:30 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Thursday, May 15

Stage 6 - Potenza - Napoli (226km)

19:20 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Friday, May 16

Stage 7 - Castl di Sangro - Tagliacozzo (168km)

20:40 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, May 17

Stage 8 - Giulianova - Castelraimondo (197km)

20:05 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 18

Stage 9 - Gubbio - Siena (181km)

20:50 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Monday, May 19

Rest Day

Tuesday, May 20

Stage 10 - Lucca - Pisa (164km)

21:15 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, May 21

Stage 11 - Viareggio - Castelnovo ne' Monti (185km)

19:55 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Thursday, May 22

Stage 12 - Modena - Viadana (172km)

21:10 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Friday, May 23

Stage 13 - Rovigo - Vicenza (180km)

20:45 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, May 24

Stage 14 - Treviso - Nova Gorica/Gorizia (186km)

20:50 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 25

Stage 15 - Fume Veneto - Asiago (214km)

19:15 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Monday, May 26

Rest Day

Tuesday, May 27

Stage 16 - Piazzola Sul Brenta - San Valentino (199km)

19:15 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, May 28

Stage 17 - San Michele all'Adige - Bormio (154km)

20:40 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Thursday, May 29

Stage 18 - Morbegno - Cesano Maderno (144km)

21:40 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Friday, May 30

Stage 19 - Biella - Champoluc (166km)

20:10 - 01:35 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, May 31

Stage 20 - Verrès - Sestrière, via Lattea (203km)

18:40 - 00:40 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Sunday, June 1

Stage 21 - Rome - Rome (141km)

23:00 - 03:25 AEST

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand