Tour de France 2025 Stage 5 live stream: How to watch cycling for FREE from anywhere

Although there have been a few skirmishes between the favourites over the first four stages, today is the first day they really have to lay their cards on the table. Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and stage 4 winner Tadej Pogačar will all be wanting to make a statement and lay a solid foundation for victory in the all important stage five time trial.

Unfortunately a number of the big names have already lost a significant amount of time with Evenepoel being 58 seconds down and riders like Carlos Rodriguez even further back at 2.05 which means they will be under huge pressure to make amends.

However, if anyone in the peloton can claw back that time, it's Evenepoel. The Belgian rider is one of the best time trialists the cycling world has ever seen. Last year, he defeated all three of his major GC rivals in stage seven and he will be hoping for a similar outcome here.

Read on for where to watch Tour de France 2025 and live coverage of a whole month of top cycling action, wherever you are in the world.

Tour de France 2025 Stage 5 – Wednesday, July 9

Stage 5 | Caen - Caen | 33km

Wednesday, July 9 from 1.10pm CEST local, 7.10am ET, 12.10pm BST

The 33 kilometre course starting and finishing in Caen is set on wide flat roads which never exceeds 200 metres in elevation. It will be a super fast test so we are in for a gripping day of drama as the battle for yellow intensifies.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams online for FREE

Cycling fans in a variety of countries get to watch the 2025 Tour de France absolutely FREE.

If you're a resident of any of those countries and you're overseas right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to tap in to your home streaming coverage....

Watch Tour de France live streams from abroad

How to watch Tour de France live streams in the US

Those looking to watch stage five of the Tour de France in the US can stream via Peacock.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in the UK

Stage five of the Tour de France will be FREE on ITV4 via ITVX in the UK.

The live stream will be aired concurrently by TNT Sports, which you can add to your TV package or access through a a standalone subscription to Discovery+ Premium for £30.99 per month.

For Welsh language speakers, there will also be free coverage on S4C. This can be accessed through the BBC iPlayer online.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Canada

Stage five of Cycling's most legendary race is streaming exclusively in Canada on FloBikes.

A subscription will set you back $203.88 for the year or $39.99 each month.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia can watch stage five of the 2025 Tour de France on SBS for FREE.

Watching online? Then head over to the free SBS on Demand website or app(iOS/Android)

Official Tour de France 2025 broadcasters by region

TV5Monde is listed on the official Tour de France website as the worldwide broadcaster of this year's event. So if you can't see your region or country listed below, that would be a good place to try,

Africa & Middle East

Supersport has Tour de France 2025 action in sub-Saharan Africa.

Abu Dhabi Media channels and networks will show the cycling in North Africa and the Middle East.

Caribbean and Latin America

Residents of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean can generally watch Tour de France 2025 live streams via ESPN.

That's with the exception of cycling mad Colombia, where it will be shown on Caracol TV and RCN.

Europe

Click to see more Tour de France streams▼ Tour de France 2025 broadcasters and streamers in a range of European countries are listed below. Your country not listed? Eurosport and the Max streaming platform have the general rights. Austria Free-to-air broadcaster Servus TV is showing Tour de France action in Austria. Belgium Tour de France 2025 streams are shared between RTBF and VRT in Belgium. Czechia Czech TV has the rights to show this year's cycling. Denmark DKTV is the official Tour de France broadcaster in Denmark. France France.TV is showing Le Tour for free in France. Ireland Free-to-air TG4 is showing it in Ireland. Italy Rai is showing Tour de France 2025 action in Italy. Luxembourg Luxembourg is another country where you can get Tour de France live streams for free – it's on RTL. Netherlands Tour de France's official broadcaster is NOS here. Norway TV2 Norway is the place to head for the cycling coverage in Norway. Portugal Head to RTP in Portugal to watch Tour de France 2025. Spain Spain's free Tour de France broadcaster is RTVE. Slovakia RTVS is showing the cycling in Slovakia this year. Slovenia Head to RTV Slovenia to watch the Tour de France. Switzerland SRG-SSR has Tour de France coverage in Switzerland.

Asia & Oceania

Click to see more Tour de France streams▼ China CCTV and Zhibo TV will both show coverage of Tour de France 2025 in China. Japan J Sports has the rights to show Tour de France live streams in Japan. South East Asia Territories in South East Asia will be able to watch the 2025 Tour de France on Eurosport. New Zealand Kiwis can watch Tour de France 2025 action on Sky Sport.

General classification standings after Stage 4 (top 6 only)

Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 16:46:00 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0 secs Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +8 secs Matteo Jorgenson (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) +19 secs Kevin Vauquelin (Visma-Lease a Bike) +26 secs Enric Mas (Movistar Team) +48 secs

Stage 5 time-trial key start times

All times in BST

Edoardo Affini: 12:49pm

Wout Van Aert: 2:58pm

Primoz Roglic: 3:36pm

Remco Evenepoel: 3:44pm

Matteo Jorgenson: 3:54pm

Jonas Vingegaard: 3:56pm

Tadej Pogacar: 3:58pm

Mathieu van der Poel: 4pm