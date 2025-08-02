How to watch Clásica San Sebastián 2025 — live streams, TV schedule, free streams
Two previous winners set to compete in the Basque Country
- Stream on FloBikes (North America)
- Free Streams: VRT Max (Italy), Rai Play (Spain), RTVE Play (Belgium)
- Date: Saturday, August 2
The 2025 Clásica San Sebastián 2025 sees a field of the world's elite riders get back on the saddle less than a week after the conclusion of a gruelling Tour de France.
Tadej Pogačar may be taking a well earned rest after taking home his fourth yellow jersey, but the Clásica San Sebastián is still set to host a number of well known names of the sport – including two previous champions. Julian Alaphilippe and reigning champion Marc Hirschi are both registered to race in the Basque Country this Saturday.
And if they were hoping for an easy ride after the three weeks in France, they can think again. Having been held for the last 44 years, the Clásica San Sebastián is known for its unforgiving turns and terrain. Not to mention six categorized climbs along the 212.7km route.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch Clásica San Sebastián 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
How to watch Clásica San Sebastián 2025 live streams online for FREE
Cycling fans in Europe are among the luckiest in the world, with most UCI events being televised and streamed for free. Broadcasters in Belgium (VRT Max), Italy (Rai Play) and host country Spain (RTVE Play) are all listed as places where you can watch Clásica San Sebastián 2025 live streams for FREE.
If you're a resident of Belgium, Italy or Spain and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to tune in to your home streaming coverage.
Watch Clásica San Sebastián cycling live streams from abroad
Clásica San Sebastián 2025 is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're overseas and don't want to fork out for a new subscription, or you want your favorite commentary team?
This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from anywhere. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you need it to do at great speeds and reasonable price.
How to watch Clásica San Sebastián 2025 live streams in the US
Specialist cycling streamer FloBikes will has the live coverage of this year's Clásica San Sebastián 2025 in the US, allowing you to watch it on your laptop, Android (mobile and TV), iPhone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
It costs $29.99 on a rolling monthly basis that can be cancelled at any time. Or, for top value, commit to a whole year and pay the equivalent of $12.49 per month ($148.99 total for the year).
If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.
How to watch Clásica San Sebastián 2025 live streams in Canada
As above, so below: the 2025 Clásica San Sebastián will be broadcast live on FloBikes in Canada, too.
A subscription will set you back CA$200.04 for the year or CA$39.99 each month.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.
How to watch Clásica San Sebastián 2025 live streams in the UK
In the UK, the 2025 Clásica San Sebastián is being televised on TNT Sports, specifically on TNT Sports 4.
To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+, which will set you back from £30.99 per month. You'll also have access to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, MotoGP and more.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.
Can I watch Clásica San Sebastián 2025 live streams in Australia?
Ordinarily, UCI WorldTour events go out for free on SBS and its On Demand streaming platform in Australia. However, the Tour de France Femmes is dominating its schedules and so this year's Clásica San Sebastián isn't being shown there.
In fact, it doesn't look as though any of the usual suspects Down Under (e.g. SBS, Stan Sport, Foxtel, Kayo) are set to show the race.
Visiting Australia at the moment and want to watch your usual Clásica San Sebastián streams from back home? You'll need to download NordVPN or other reputable VPN as detailed above.
