How to watch French Open 2025 online: live stream tennis FREE from Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek will be out to defend their crowns on the clay courts of Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic raises his racket after winning at the Swiss Open.
(Image credit: Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch French Open 2025 live streams as the best players in the world descend on the famous red clay courts at Roland Garros to contest the second major of the year. Below we have all the information on how to watch French Open tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

In the men’s competition, Carlos Alcaraz is the player to beat. The defending champion has been excellent throughout this year’s clay court swing and recently won the Italian Open. The man he beat in the final was Jannik Sinner who returned from his three-month doping suspension in Rome.

The world no. 1 showed no signs of rust and will be determined to add a fourth Grand Slam title to his name. Other potential contenders include world no. 3 Alexander Zverev, two-time finalist Casper Ruud, home hope Arthur Fils and the imperious Novak Djokovic, who won Olympic gold on Court Philippe-Chatrier nine months ago.

When it comes to the women’s event, Iga Świątek is the three-time defending champion and a true clay court master. However, the Pole has struggled on her favorite surface this year, suffering early exits in Stuttgart and Rome.

World no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be hoping to take advantage of Świątek’s struggles and arrives with three tour titles to her name in 2025. Other in-form players looking to challenge include last year’s finalist Jasmine Paolini, American star Coco Gauff, rising Russian ace Mirra Andreeva and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

Below we have all the information on how to watch French Open tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free streams.

Watch French Open 2025 tennis: A quick guide

Key dates

  • Event dates: May 25 — June 8, 2025
  • Daily start: 5am ET / 2am PT / 10am BST / 7 p.m. AEDT

Best free stream

Use a VPN to watch any French Open 2025 stream

Use Proton VPN to watch your usual French Open streams from abroad.

With fast servers, excellent unblocking, and a full suite of additional features, it's a popular option and be perfect for tuning into your Spain vs Georgia live stream from anywhere in the world.





FREE French Open 2025 tennis live stream broadcaster

If you're in Australia you can catch the action FREE. Channel 9 and 9Gem will show the pick of each day's matches, both of which are available to live stream via the 9Now platform.

Elsewhere you can catch all the action for FREE on France TV or ServusTV in Austria.

Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the action. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action.

How to watch French Open 2025 live streams in the US

Fans in the US can watch all the action from the French Open via TNT and TruTV.

If you're looking for cordless you can get both of those channels through a cable TV alternative plan.

Sling TV is a potential option which includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan and you can get 50% off your first month.

If you want to catch every match then you can use the streaming service Max.

To access this you will need either the standard or premium plans which cost $16.99 and $20.99 per month respectively.



Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Orange package includes more than 30 live channels including Tennis Channel, ESPN, Disney Channel and CNN.

How to watch French Open 2025 live streams in the UK

TNT Sports has the French Open 2025 TV coverage in the UK.

To access TNT Sports you can make use of Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month.

Alternatively, you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

Outside the UK but a TNT Sports subscriber? Try using ProtonVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch French Open live streams in Australia

Tennis fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch FREE French Open live streams via 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Proton to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.

However, if you're someone who wants to watch in 4K then Stan Sport is where you want to go. They offer ad-free coverage and and it will cost $36 for the Premium Plan and Sports add-on.

French Open FAQ

Who are the seeded players at the French Open 2025?

Men's seeds

1. Jannik Sinner (ITA)
2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
3. Alexander Zverev (GER)
4. Taylor Fritz (USA)
5. Jack Draper (GBR)
6. Novak Djokovic (SRB)
7. Casper Ruud (NOR)
8. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)
9. Alex de Minaur (AUS)
10. Holger Rune (DEN)
11. Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
12. Tommy Paul (USA)
13. Ben Shelton (USA)
14. Arthur Fils (FRA)
15. Frances Tiafoe (USA)
16. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Women's seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)
2. Coco Gauff (USA)
3. Jessica Pegula (USA)
4. Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
5. Iga Swiatek (POL)
6. Mirra Andreeva (RUS)
7. Madison Keys (USA)
8. Zheng Qinwen (CHN)
9. Emma Navarro (USA)
10. Paula Badosa (ESP)
11. Diana Shnaider (RUS)
12. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
13. Elina Svitolina (UKR)
14. Karolína Muchová (CZE)
15. Barbora Krejčíková (CZE)
16. Amanda Anisimova (USA)

What is the French Open schedule of play?

25-27 May: Men’s & women’s first round

28-29 May: Men’s & women’s second round

30-31 May: Men’s & women’s third round

1-2 June: Men’s & women’s round of 16

3-4 June: Men’s & women’s quarter-finals

5 June: Women’s semi-finals

6 June: Men’s semi-finals

7 June: Women’s singles final

8 June: Men's singles final

Who are the recent French Open champions?

Men's champions

2024: Carlos Alcaraz
2023: Novak Djokovic
2022: Rafael Nadal
2021: Novak Djokovic
2020: Rafael Nadal
2019: Rafael Nadal
2018: Rafael Nadal
2017: Rafael Nadal
2016: Novak Djokovic
2015: Stan Wawrinka

Women's champions

2024: Iga Swiatek
2023: Iga Swiatek
2022: Iga Swiatek
2021: Barbara Krejcikova
2020: Iga Swiatek
2019: Ashleigh Barty
2018: Simona Halep
2017: Jelena Ostapenko
2016: Garbine Muguruza
2015: Serena Williams

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.

