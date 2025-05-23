Watch French Open 2025 live streams as the best players in the world descend on the famous red clay courts at Roland Garros to contest the second major of the year. Below we have all the information on how to watch French Open tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

In the men’s competition, Carlos Alcaraz is the player to beat. The defending champion has been excellent throughout this year’s clay court swing and recently won the Italian Open. The man he beat in the final was Jannik Sinner who returned from his three-month doping suspension in Rome.

The world no. 1 showed no signs of rust and will be determined to add a fourth Grand Slam title to his name. Other potential contenders include world no. 3 Alexander Zverev, two-time finalist Casper Ruud, home hope Arthur Fils and the imperious Novak Djokovic, who won Olympic gold on Court Philippe-Chatrier nine months ago.

When it comes to the women’s event, Iga Świątek is the three-time defending champion and a true clay court master. However, the Pole has struggled on her favorite surface this year, suffering early exits in Stuttgart and Rome.

World no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be hoping to take advantage of Świątek’s struggles and arrives with three tour titles to her name in 2025. Other in-form players looking to challenge include last year’s finalist Jasmine Paolini, American star Coco Gauff, rising Russian ace Mirra Andreeva and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

Below we have all the information on how to watch French Open tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free streams.

Watch French Open 2025 tennis: A quick guide Key dates Event dates: May 25 — June 8, 2025

Daily start: 5am ET / 2am PT / 10am BST / 7 p.m. AEDT Best free stream 9Now (Australia)

Use Proton VPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any French Open 2025 stream

Exclusive deal Use Proton VPN to watch your usual French Open streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Proton as one of the best VPNs. Proton has a long history of advocating for digital privacy, and regularly highlights censorship around the world through its VPN observatory. With fast servers, excellent unblocking, and a full suite of additional features, it's a popular option and be perfect for tuning into your Spain vs Georgia live stream from anywhere in the world. Get up to 70% off with this deal

FREE French Open 2025 tennis live stream broadcaster

If you're in Australia you can catch the action FREE. Channel 9 and 9Gem will show the pick of each day's matches, both of which are available to live stream via the 9Now platform.

Elsewhere you can catch all the action for FREE on France TV or ServusTV in Austria.

Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the action. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action.

How to watch French Open 2025 live streams in the US

Fans in the US can watch all the action from the French Open via TNT and TruTV.

If you're looking for cordless you can get both of those channels through a cable TV alternative plan.

Sling TV is a potential option which includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan and you can get 50% off your first month.

If you want to catch every match then you can use the streaming service Max.

To access this you will need either the standard or premium plans which cost $16.99 and $20.99 per month respectively.

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Orange package includes more than 30 live channels including Tennis Channel, ESPN, Disney Channel and CNN. New users get a big discount on their month, making it's a great choice for savvy sports fans.

How to watch French Open 2025 live streams in the UK

TNT Sports has the French Open 2025 TV coverage in the UK.

To access TNT Sports you can make use of Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month.

Alternatively, you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

Outside the UK but a TNT Sports subscriber? Try using ProtonVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch French Open live streams in Australia

Tennis fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch FREE French Open live streams via 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Proton to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.

However, if you're someone who wants to watch in 4K then Stan Sport is where you want to go. They offer ad-free coverage and and it will cost $36 for the Premium Plan and Sports add-on.

Official French Open 2025 broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more tennis streams▼ The French Open broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports, Canal+ and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch French Open 2025 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Canal+ has the French Open 2025 rights across these regions in Africa: Burkina Faso, Burundi, Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, DRC, Rwanda, Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, Senegal and Togo. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the French Open 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Comoros, Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more tennis streams▼ Canada TSN has the rights to broadcast the French Open 2025. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. Latin America and the Caribbean The French Open 2025 broadcast rights for Latin America and the Caribbean are via ESPN International. Residents of the following countries can watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams with a ESPN subscription. Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Barthelemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more French Open streams▼ The broadcast rights in Europe for the French Open are held by Eurosport. However, there are alternative options for those in the following countries. Austria: ServusTV Belgium: RTBF France: France.TV Switzerland: SRG SSR

Asia

Click to see more French Open streams▼ China CMG will show coverage of the French Open. India The 2025 French Open will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. Japan WOWOW has the rights to show French Open live streams in Japan. South Korea CJ ENM will be showing all of the action from the French Open. Taiwan ELTA has the broadcast rights for the French Open.

Oceania

Click to see more French Open streams▼ Australia 9Now will be showing free live streams of the French Open but that only includes the best of the day's action. For full coverage of the tournament, it is StanSport. New Zealand Sky will be showing the French Open in New Zealand.

Middle East

Click to see more French Open streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the primary French Open broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch French Open live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

French Open FAQ

Who are the seeded players at the French Open 2025? Men's seeds 1. Jannik Sinner (ITA)

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

3. Alexander Zverev (GER)

4. Taylor Fritz (USA)

5. Jack Draper (GBR)

6. Novak Djokovic (SRB)

7. Casper Ruud (NOR)

8. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

9. Alex de Minaur (AUS)

10. Holger Rune (DEN)

11. Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

12. Tommy Paul (USA)

13. Ben Shelton (USA)

14. Arthur Fils (FRA)

15. Frances Tiafoe (USA)

16. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Women's seeds 1. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

2. Coco Gauff (USA)

3. Jessica Pegula (USA)

4. Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

5. Iga Swiatek (POL)

6. Mirra Andreeva (RUS)

7. Madison Keys (USA)

8. Zheng Qinwen (CHN)

9. Emma Navarro (USA)

10. Paula Badosa (ESP)

11. Diana Shnaider (RUS)

12. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

13. Elina Svitolina (UKR)

14. Karolína Muchová (CZE)

15. Barbora Krejčíková (CZE)

16. Amanda Anisimova (USA)

What is the French Open schedule of play? 25-27 May: Men’s & women’s first round 28-29 May: Men’s & women’s second round 30-31 May: Men’s & women’s third round 1-2 June: Men’s & women’s round of 16 3-4 June: Men’s & women’s quarter-finals 5 June: Women’s semi-finals 6 June: Men’s semi-finals 7 June: Women’s singles final 8 June: Men's singles final

Who are the recent French Open champions? Men's champions 2024: Carlos Alcaraz

2023: Novak Djokovic

2022: Rafael Nadal

2021: Novak Djokovic

2020: Rafael Nadal

2019: Rafael Nadal

2018: Rafael Nadal

2017: Rafael Nadal

2016: Novak Djokovic

2015: Stan Wawrinka Women's champions 2024: Iga Swiatek

2023: Iga Swiatek

2022: Iga Swiatek

2021: Barbara Krejcikova

2020: Iga Swiatek

2019: Ashleigh Barty

2018: Simona Halep

2017: Jelena Ostapenko

2016: Garbine Muguruza

2015: Serena Williams