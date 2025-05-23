How to watch French Open 2025 online: live stream tennis FREE from Roland Garros
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek will be out to defend their crowns on the clay courts of Roland Garros
Watch French Open 2025 live streams as the best players in the world descend on the famous red clay courts at Roland Garros to contest the second major of the year. Below we have all the information on how to watch French Open tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.
In the men’s competition, Carlos Alcaraz is the player to beat. The defending champion has been excellent throughout this year’s clay court swing and recently won the Italian Open. The man he beat in the final was Jannik Sinner who returned from his three-month doping suspension in Rome.
The world no. 1 showed no signs of rust and will be determined to add a fourth Grand Slam title to his name. Other potential contenders include world no. 3 Alexander Zverev, two-time finalist Casper Ruud, home hope Arthur Fils and the imperious Novak Djokovic, who won Olympic gold on Court Philippe-Chatrier nine months ago.
When it comes to the women’s event, Iga Świątek is the three-time defending champion and a true clay court master. However, the Pole has struggled on her favorite surface this year, suffering early exits in Stuttgart and Rome.
World no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be hoping to take advantage of Świątek’s struggles and arrives with three tour titles to her name in 2025. Other in-form players looking to challenge include last year’s finalist Jasmine Paolini, American star Coco Gauff, rising Russian ace Mirra Andreeva and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.
Watch French Open 2025 tennis: A quick guide
Key dates
- Event dates: May 25 — June 8, 2025
- Daily start: 5am ET / 2am PT / 10am BST / 7 p.m. AEDT
Best free stream
- 9Now (Australia)
- Use Proton VPN to watch from anywhere
Use a VPN to watch any French Open 2025 stream
Use Proton VPN to watch your usual French Open streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Proton as one of the best VPNs.
Proton has a long history of advocating for digital privacy, and regularly highlights censorship around the world through its VPN observatory. With fast servers, excellent unblocking, and a full suite of additional features, it's a popular option and be perfect for tuning into your Spain vs Georgia live stream from anywhere in the world.
Get up to 70% off with this deal
FREE French Open 2025 tennis live stream broadcaster
If you're in Australia you can catch the action FREE. Channel 9 and 9Gem will show the pick of each day's matches, both of which are available to live stream via the 9Now platform.
Elsewhere you can catch all the action for FREE on France TV or ServusTV in Austria.
Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the action. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action.
How to watch French Open 2025 live streams in the US
Fans in the US can watch all the action from the French Open via TNT and TruTV.
If you're looking for cordless you can get both of those channels through a cable TV alternative plan.
Sling TV is a potential option which includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan and you can get 50% off your first month.
If you want to catch every match then you can use the streaming service Max.
To access this you will need either the standard or premium plans which cost $16.99 and $20.99 per month respectively.
Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV
Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Orange package includes more than 30 live channels including Tennis Channel, ESPN, Disney Channel and CNN. New users get a big discount on their month, making it's a great choice for savvy sports fans.
How to watch French Open 2025 live streams in the UK
TNT Sports has the French Open 2025 TV coverage in the UK.
To access TNT Sports you can make use of Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month.
Alternatively, you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.
Outside the UK but a TNT Sports subscriber? Try using ProtonVPN to watch as if you were back at home.
How to watch French Open live streams in Australia
Tennis fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch FREE French Open live streams via 9Now.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Proton to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.
However, if you're someone who wants to watch in 4K then Stan Sport is where you want to go. They offer ad-free coverage and and it will cost $36 for the Premium Plan and Sports add-on.
Official French Open 2025 broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more tennis streams▼
The French Open broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports, Canal+ and SuperSport.
Residents of the following African countries can watch French Open 2025 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Canal+ has the French Open 2025 rights across these regions in Africa:
Burkina Faso, Burundi, Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, DRC, Rwanda, Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, Senegal and Togo.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the French Open 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Comoros, Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.
Americas
Click to see more tennis streams▼
- Canada
TSN has the rights to broadcast the French Open 2025. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time.
Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.
- Latin America and the Caribbean
The French Open 2025 broadcast rights for Latin America and the Caribbean are via ESPN International.
Residents of the following countries can watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams with a ESPN subscription.
Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Barthelemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Europe
Click to see more French Open streams▼
The broadcast rights in Europe for the French Open are held by Eurosport.
However, there are alternative options for those in the following countries.
Austria: ServusTV
Belgium: RTBF
France: France.TV
Switzerland: SRG SSR
Asia
Click to see more French Open streams▼
- China
CMG will show coverage of the French Open.
- India
The 2025 French Open will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.
- Japan
WOWOW has the rights to show French Open live streams in Japan.
- South Korea
CJ ENM will be showing all of the action from the French Open.
- Taiwan
ELTA has the broadcast rights for the French Open.
Oceania
Click to see more French Open streams▼
- Australia
9Now will be showing free live streams of the French Open but that only includes the best of the day's action.
For full coverage of the tournament, it is StanSport.
- New Zealand
Sky will be showing the French Open in New Zealand.
Middle East
Click to see more French Open streams▼
beIN Sports MENA is the primary French Open broadcaster across the Middle East.
You can watch French Open live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen
French Open FAQ
Who are the seeded players at the French Open 2025?
Men's seeds
1. Jannik Sinner (ITA)
2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
3. Alexander Zverev (GER)
4. Taylor Fritz (USA)
5. Jack Draper (GBR)
6. Novak Djokovic (SRB)
7. Casper Ruud (NOR)
8. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)
9. Alex de Minaur (AUS)
10. Holger Rune (DEN)
11. Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
12. Tommy Paul (USA)
13. Ben Shelton (USA)
14. Arthur Fils (FRA)
15. Frances Tiafoe (USA)
16. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
Women's seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)
2. Coco Gauff (USA)
3. Jessica Pegula (USA)
4. Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
5. Iga Swiatek (POL)
6. Mirra Andreeva (RUS)
7. Madison Keys (USA)
8. Zheng Qinwen (CHN)
9. Emma Navarro (USA)
10. Paula Badosa (ESP)
11. Diana Shnaider (RUS)
12. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
13. Elina Svitolina (UKR)
14. Karolína Muchová (CZE)
15. Barbora Krejčíková (CZE)
16. Amanda Anisimova (USA)
What is the French Open schedule of play?
25-27 May: Men’s & women’s first round
28-29 May: Men’s & women’s second round
30-31 May: Men’s & women’s third round
1-2 June: Men’s & women’s round of 16
3-4 June: Men’s & women’s quarter-finals
5 June: Women’s semi-finals
6 June: Men’s semi-finals
7 June: Women’s singles final
8 June: Men's singles final
Who are the recent French Open champions?
Men's champions
2024: Carlos Alcaraz
2023: Novak Djokovic
2022: Rafael Nadal
2021: Novak Djokovic
2020: Rafael Nadal
2019: Rafael Nadal
2018: Rafael Nadal
2017: Rafael Nadal
2016: Novak Djokovic
2015: Stan Wawrinka
Women's champions
2024: Iga Swiatek
2023: Iga Swiatek
2022: Iga Swiatek
2021: Barbara Krejcikova
2020: Iga Swiatek
2019: Ashleigh Barty
2018: Simona Halep
2017: Jelena Ostapenko
2016: Garbine Muguruza
2015: Serena Williams
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.
