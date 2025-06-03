How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul: Live stream French Open tennis 2025 online

Watch French Open 2025 live streams as defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on 12th seed Tommy Paul for a place in the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz arrived in Paris in excellent form after beating Jannik Sinner in the final of the Italian Open but was far from his best in the opening rounds as he dropped sets against Fabian Marozsan and Damir Dzumhur. However, the Spaniard showed his class in his last-16 clash with American youngster Ben Shelton, hitting 43 winners as he secured a four-set victory. At home on the red clay courts, he’ll enter this match as the firm favorite as he bids to secure his fourth straight victory over Paul.

Having never previously made it past the third round at Roland Garros, Paul has shown plenty of grit to reach the quarter-finals, coming through tough five-set matches against Marton Fucsovics and 24th seed Karen Khachanov. The 28-year-old upped his game in the last round as he swept aside Alexei Popyrin and now has the opportunity to reach just his second last-four appearance at a Slam. To do so, he’ll have to defeat Alcaraz for the first time outside of North America.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free streams.

Watch Alcaraz vs Paul: A quick guide Key dates Match Date: June 3

Estimated start: 2:15pm ET / 11:15am PT / 7:15pm BST / 4:15am AEDT (June 4) Best free stream 9Now (Australia)

Watch Alcaraz vs Paul for FREE

Australian tennis fans are in luck as French Open action can be caught for FREE. The 9Now platform are showing the pick of each day's matches and while no information has been provided as to whether Alcaraz vs Paul will be streamed, should the timings of other matches fall kindly you will be able to watch it.

Elsewhere, France TV (France) and ServusTV in Austria are showing free coverage of the tournament.

Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the action. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Paul live streams in the US

If you're in the US, Alcaraz vs Paul is being shown via TNT and TruTV.

You can access this with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform such as Sling TV. Sling TV includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan and you can get 50% off your first month.

If you want to catch every match then you can use the streaming service Max.

To access this you will need either the standard or premium plans which cost $16.99 and $20.99 per month respectively.

And of course, if you're traveling outside the US for the match, make sure to use NordVPN to keep up with the action.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Paul live streams in the UK

TNT Sports has the French Open 2025 TV coverage in the UK and will be showing Alcaraz against Paul.

To access TNT Sports you can make use of Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month. Alternatively, you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media for £16.99/month to watch via your usual television provider.

If you're outside the UK but a TNT Sports subscriber, you can try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Paul live streams in Australia

As alluded to earlier, tennis fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch the French Open for FREE via 9Now. We will keep you updated as to whether Alcaraz vs Paul is selected.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Nord to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.

However, if you want to watch every match of the tournament in 4K then Stan Sport is where you want to go. They offer ad-free coverage and it will cost $36 for the Premium Plan and Sports add-on.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Paul live streams in Canada

TSN has the rights to broadcast Alcaraz vs Paul in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

