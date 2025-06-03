How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul: Live stream French Open tennis 2025 online
The defending champion faces a stern test against the talented American
Watch French Open 2025 live streams as defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on 12th seed Tommy Paul for a place in the semi-finals at Roland Garros.
Alcaraz arrived in Paris in excellent form after beating Jannik Sinner in the final of the Italian Open but was far from his best in the opening rounds as he dropped sets against Fabian Marozsan and Damir Dzumhur. However, the Spaniard showed his class in his last-16 clash with American youngster Ben Shelton, hitting 43 winners as he secured a four-set victory. At home on the red clay courts, he’ll enter this match as the firm favorite as he bids to secure his fourth straight victory over Paul.
Having never previously made it past the third round at Roland Garros, Paul has shown plenty of grit to reach the quarter-finals, coming through tough five-set matches against Marton Fucsovics and 24th seed Karen Khachanov. The 28-year-old upped his game in the last round as he swept aside Alexei Popyrin and now has the opportunity to reach just his second last-four appearance at a Slam. To do so, he’ll have to defeat Alcaraz for the first time outside of North America.
Below we have all the information on how to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free streams.
Watch Alcaraz vs Paul: A quick guide
Key dates
- Match Date: June 3
- Estimated start: 2:15pm ET / 11:15am PT / 7:15pm BST / 4:15am AEDT (June 4)
Best free stream
- 9Now (Australia)
- Use Nord VPN to watch from anywhere
Watch Alcaraz vs Paul for FREE
Australian tennis fans are in luck as French Open action can be caught for FREE. The 9Now platform are showing the pick of each day's matches and while no information has been provided as to whether Alcaraz vs Paul will be streamed, should the timings of other matches fall kindly you will be able to watch it.
Elsewhere, France TV (France) and ServusTV in Austria are showing free coverage of the tournament.
Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the action. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action.
Use a VPN to watch Alcaraz vs Paul stream
NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch Alcaraz vs Paul live streams in the US
If you're in the US, Alcaraz vs Paul is being shown via TNT and TruTV.
You can access this with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform such as Sling TV. Sling TV includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan and you can get 50% off your first month.
If you want to catch every match then you can use the streaming service Max.
To access this you will need either the standard or premium plans which cost $16.99 and $20.99 per month respectively.
And of course, if you're traveling outside the US for the match, make sure to use NordVPN to keep up with the action.
Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV
Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Orange package includes more than 30 live channels including Tennis Channel, ESPN, Disney Channel and CNN. New users get a big discount on their month, making it's a great choice for savvy sports fans.
How to watch Alcaraz vs Paul live streams in the UK
TNT Sports has the French Open 2025 TV coverage in the UK and will be showing Alcaraz against Paul.
To access TNT Sports you can make use of Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month. Alternatively, you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media for £16.99/month to watch via your usual television provider.
If you're outside the UK but a TNT Sports subscriber, you can try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.
How to watch Alcaraz vs Paul live streams in Australia
As alluded to earlier, tennis fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch the French Open for FREE via 9Now. We will keep you updated as to whether Alcaraz vs Paul is selected.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Nord to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.
However, if you want to watch every match of the tournament in 4K then Stan Sport is where you want to go. They offer ad-free coverage and it will cost $36 for the Premium Plan and Sports add-on.
How to watch Alcaraz vs Paul live streams in Canada
TSN has the rights to broadcast Alcaraz vs Paul in Canada.
If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service.
The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.
Outside Oz right now? Use NordVPN to watch this match wherever you're.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.