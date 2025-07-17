Cosy crime doesn't get much cosier than Bookish, set in 1946 in a central London bookshop run by an impeccably-dressed genius of deduction called – wait for it – Gabriel Book (Mark Gatiss). So far so twee, but the Sherlock-esque mystery drama is earning rave reviews for its exploration of postwar Britain.

You can watch Bookish season 1 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: All episodes available in UK from Wednesday, July 16 Watch Bookish: U&Alibi (UK) | Max (AU) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Prolific screenwriter Gatiss created Sherlock with Steven Moffat, and here he takes the starring role, having shared writing responsibilities with Matthew Sweet. Although separated by eras, in some ways Holmes and Book are one and the same, but where Arthur Conan Doyle's dedective harbours a secret cocaine habit, Gatiss' is hiding his sexuality.

Gabriel is wedded to Trottie (Polly Walker), but it's a lavender marriage at a time when homosexuality was outlawed. And that's not the only secret they're concealing. They both have a connection to Jack (Connor Finch), a young man they hire straight out of prison, and Gabriel has procured special dispensation from Winston Churchill to work any police investigation he thinks he can aid.

Exactly what he contributed to the war effort to earn such an unusual license remains to be seen. And, naturally, he's a damn good bookseller to boot.

Read on as we explain how to watch Bookish season 1 online from anywhere.

How to watch Bookish in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Bookish season 1 on U&Alibi from Wednesday, July 16. A pair of episodes air back-to-back each Wednesday from 8pm BST, however all six parts will be available to stream from the off.

U&Alibi is a premium channel in the U.K. and is available via a Sky TV or Virgin Media package. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV).

What if you're abroad? Grab this VPN to unblock U&Alibi and watch Bookish from anywhere.

How to watch Bookish streams with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Bookish season 1 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it instead (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Bookish season 1 from anywhere:

Can I watch Bookish in the US?

There's no word on when Bookish will air in the US at the time of publication, but when it does arrive it will be available to watch via PBS.

Episodes will also be available via the PBS Masterpiece channel on Prime Video, which costs $5.99 a month in addition to your Prime Video subscription after a 7-day FREE trial.

If you're a Brit across the pond, a VPN will help you tune in as if you were back home.

Can I watch Bookish in Canada?

Any plans to make Bookish available to watch in Canada are yet to be announced.

For now, if you're a Brit traveling in Canada, a VPN will help you tune in.

How to watch Bookish in Australia

Max is home to Bookish in Australia, with episodes available to stream from Wednesday, July 16. Prices start from AU$11.99 per month or AU$119.99 per year.

Away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Bookish online from abroad.

Bookish season 1: Everything you need to know

Who is in the cast of Bookish season 1? Mark Gatiss as Gabriel Book Polly Walker as Trottie Book Elliot Levey as Inspector Bliss Connor Finch as Jack Buket Komur as Nora Daniel Mays Blake Harrison Joely Richardson Jonas Nay Rosie Cavaliero Jacob Fortune-Lloyd Tom Forbes Amanda Drew Michael Workeye Ella Bruccoleri Luke Norris

Can I watch Bookish season 1 for free? Unfortunately not. At the time of writing, Bookish is only available to watch on U&Alibi in the UK and Max in Australia. Both are paid services and neither of them offers a free trial.

How many episodes of Bookish season 1 are there? Bookish season 1 comprises six episodes, which air as double-headers each Wednesday, starting July 16. However, Bookish is available to stream as a boxset from launch.