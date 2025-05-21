The seven-year wait for fans of The Librarians franchise is finally over, as The Librarians: The Next Chapter starts a new page. Originally intended to be shown on The CW, US viewers can tune into The Librarians: The Next Chapter on TNT or via Sling TV. Read on for how to watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere date: Sunday, May 25 US TV channel: TNT Stream: Sling TV (US) | CTV (CA) | Foxtel (AU) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

21 years after the first The Librarian film hit the small screen, this latest spin off series sees a new time traveling addition to the popular franchise. Callum McGowan (Marie Antoinette) leads the fantasy fun as a historical librarian who finds himself in the modern day.

As Vikram Chamberlain, TNT says that 'he inadvertently releases magic across the continent' before being given a new team to help him 'clean up the mess he made'. As the official trailer suggests (which you can watch further down this page), his team of Librarians will be challenged by a plague of lost souls, demons and other evil forces as Chamberlain seeks a way back to his own time.

We’ve got all the info on where to watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter online and stream episodes from anywhere.

How to watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter online in the US

US viewers can watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter on TNT. It kicks off with a '2 Night Series Premiere' on Sunday 25 and Monday 26 of May — both at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT. After that, the remainder of the 12-episode run will go out weekly on Mondays at 9pm ET/PT. You can see a full schedule at the bottom of this article. Don't have cable? You can also watch TNT via Sling TV via your choice of its Blue or Orange plans. Both cost from $46/month, with your first month half price.

How to watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter online anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when The Librarians: The Next Chapter airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter from anywhere.

How to watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter online in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter on CTV's Sci-Fi channel on Mondays at 9pm ET/PT. Rather stream the show? Use the CTV.ca website or app. You'll need to enter your cable provider details. US viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter no matter where you are.

Can I watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter in the UK?

At the time of writing, no broadcaster has been announced for The Librarians: The Next Chapter in the UK.

If you're a resident of somewhere that does have The Librarians: The Next Chapter streaming but are currently in the UK, you can use a VPN to watch your regular service.

How to watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter online in Australia

Foxtel subscribers can watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter on FOX8 in Australia. Episodes will go out on Thursdays at 9pm AEST from May, 29. Foxtel Now's pricing begins from AU$35 per month. Foxtel shows usually land on the Binge streaming service as well. However, at the time of writing, this has not been confirmed for The Librarians: The Next Chapter If you’re visiting Australia from abroad and want to watch on your home service, simply download a VPN to stream The Librarians: The Next Chapter just as you would back home.

What you need to know about The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter trailer

The Librarians: The Next Chapter - Launches May 25 on TNT - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter for free? The Librarians: The Next Chapter isn't listed to watch on any free-to-air channels or streaming services.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter cast

Callum McGowan as Vikram Chamberlain

Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall

Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal

Bluey Robinson as Connor Green

Caroline Loncq as Elaine Astalot

Christian Kane as Jacob Stone

The Librarians: The Next Chapter episode guide

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is set for a 12-episode run from Sunday, May 25 to Monday, August 4.

Episode 1 – "And the Deadly Drekavac"": Sunday, May 25

– "And the Dance of Doom!": Monday, May 26 Episode 3 – "And the Ghost Train": Monday, June 2

– "And the Thief of Love": Monday, June 9 Episode 5 – "And the Memory Crystal": Monday, June 16

– "And the House of Cards": Monday, June 23 Episode 7 – "And the Con-Con": Monday, June 30

– "And the Hangover from Hell": Monday, July 7 Episode 9 – "And the Feast of the Vampire": Monday, July 14

– "And Going Medieval": Monday, July 21 Episode 11 – "And the Graffiti of the Gods": Monday, July 28

