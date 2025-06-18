This is the season – it's got to be, right? Duane and Chad Ollinger are back with a new run of the show you absolutely hate to love, and they're promising "astounding new findings", "bigger secrets and mysteries" and even a "midnight intruder on the property" as they keep on searching for that mythical Aztec fortune.

You can watch Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Blind Frog Ranch, like the neighboring Skinwalker Ranch, is a place that feeds its own legend, and it's nigh-on impossible to not get hooked on the head-scratching discoveries and sweeping conclusions the Ottingers and their team routinely stumble upon.

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch has given us radioactive uranium, shadowy government interference, resurrected dire wolves and ancient artefacts, and season 5 picks up with Chad ready to dive into the underwater tunnel.

The real treasure is, of course, already in the bag. The show itself is the gift that keeps on giving, because we've all invested too much to walk away before they dig up that gold. And, naturally, every new episode and obscure experiment draws them closer to the treasure than ever before.

Read on as we explain how to watch Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 for free? Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 isn't free-to-air, but if you're eligible you can use the Discovery Plus 7-day FREE trial and the Philo 7-day FREE trial to watch some of the show for free. Both streaming services let new customers try before they buy.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 from anywhere:

How to watch Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 in the US

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 premieres on Discovery Channel at 10pm ET/PT on Wednesday, June 18. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can stream Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 on Discovery Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month with ads. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial.

Another alternative is HBO's Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99 per month.

You can also stream Discovery Channel via Philo (from $28 per month) or the Sling TV Blue plan, which starts at $45.99 a month, with your first month half-price.

Can you watch Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 in Canada?

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch will air on Discovery Plus via the Canadian alternative Discovery Channel which is now owned by Rogers.

The schedule is the same as well with episodes released at 10pm ET on Wednesday, June 18.

If you're traveling elsewhere right now, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Can you watch Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 in the UK?

Discovery Plus is home to Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch in the UK, with prices starting at £3.99 per month. However, there's no word yet on when season 5 will air.

In the meantime, if you're traveling across the pond, NordVPN will help you tune in as if you were at home in the US.

Can you watch Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 in Australia?

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch never caught on in Australia, so we'll be surprised if season 5 aired anytime soon.

If you're an American traveling Down Under, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider.

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 trailer

All-New Season of Mystery At Bling Frog Ranch Premieres June 18 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel - YouTube Watch On

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 5 Cast

Duane Ollinger - Owner of Blind Frog Ranch

Chad Ollinger - Duane's Son

Charlie Snider - Head of Security

Eric Drummond - Geologist

James Keenan - Ancient Civilisation Expert

Josh Feldman - Treasure Hunter

Asa Siegel - Narrator