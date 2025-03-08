How to watch Naked and Afraid season 18 – live stream the wilderness survival doc

Watch Naked and Afraid season 18 online

Prepare for the return of the toughest survival show on TV as a new crop of survivalists are dropped into the wilderness – completely starkers. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Naked and Afraid season 18 online from anywhere in the world.

This season kicks off with a franchise first as we meet Mandy, the first double amputee to appear on the show. After losing both legs in an accident a decade ago, Mandy went on to be the first female bilateral amputee to reach the summit of Kilimanjaro, so she knows a thing or two about toughing it out.

Joining her to spend 21 days in the jungles of Belize is Jonny and together they’ll face hungry mosquitos, torrential rains and deadly fauna as they aim to prove that anything is conquerable.

Later, Naked and Afraid mega-fan, Ernie, will join fitness fanatic, Amanda, to see if his armchair survival knowledge can face a real 14-day test. This season will also see the return of franchise veterans Steven Lee Hall Jr. and Laura Zerra who will be paired with rookies for a 21-day stretch. We’ll also see a group of four navigate a site of ancient Mayan sacrifice, while a pair of survival instructors face off with King Cobras.

It’s set to be another thrilling season of inspiring survival and ingenuity, spanning the globe from the Philippines to the Americas, you won't want to miss out on any action: find out how to watch Naked and Afraid season 18 online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Naked and Afraid season 18 for free? Naked and Afraid season 18 isn't set to stream on any free services, however viewers in the UK and Canada could potentially make use of Discovery Plus' 7-day FREE trial. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad – more details below.

How to watch Naked and Afraid season 18 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Naked and Afraid season 18, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Naked and Afraid season 18 online from anywhere:

How to watch Naked and Afraid S18 in the US

Naked and Afraid season 18 will premiere in the US on Discovery at 8pm ET / PT on Sunday, March 9. Subsequent episodes will go out in the same slot weekly.

Cord cutters can access Discovery via an OTT service such as our favorite, Sling TV. Sling Blue carries Discovery and starts at just $45.99 a month with 50% off your first month.

Episodes will also be available to stream every Monday, starting March 10, on Max, with subscriptions starting from $9.99 a month.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when Naked and Afraid is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch Naked and Afraid S18 in Canada

While we know that new episodes from Naked and Afraid season 18 will stream on Discovery Plus in Canada, there's currently no news on a release date. We'll provide and update when we know more.

Discover Plus costs CA$5.99 per month for Canadian subscribers.

US viewer in Canada? If you’re away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.

How to watch Naked and Afraid S18 online in Australia

Again, there's no news on a release date in Oz, but when Naked and Afraid does arrive, we'd expect episodes to stream via Foxtel Now.

Foxtel Now is available to Foxtel subscibers, with packages starting from AU$25 per month.

Brit travelling Down Under? Try using a VPN to access your usual free stream – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Naked and Afraid S18 online in the UK

Naked and Afraid season 18 will stream on Discovery Plus in the UK, with the premiere set for Thursday, March 20.

Brits can subscribe to Discovery Plus from £3.99, although many Sky users can access the service for free as part of their package.

Brit abroad? You can still watch the show as you usually would by using a VPN.

What you need to know about Naked and Afraid season 18

When is the Naked and Afraid season 18 release date? Naked and Afraid season 18 will premiere on Sunday, March 9 in the US and Thursday, March 20 in the UK. Canada and Australia release dates are TBC.

Naked and Afraid season 18 episode schedule

It's currently unclear how many episodes season 18 of Naked and Afraid will consist of, with previous seasons ranging from as little as five instalments, all the way up to a whopping 30. Here's what we know for now:

Episode 1: Sunday, March 9

Sunday, March 9 Episode 2: Sunday, March 16

Sunday, March 16 Episode 3: Sunday, March 23

Sunday, March 23 Episode 4: Sunday, March 30

Sunday, March 30 Episode 5: Sunday, April 6

Sunday, April 6 Episode 6: Sunday, April 13

What can we expect from Naked and Afraid season 18? The official synopsis from Max reads: "The season kicks off with remarkable and inspiring survivalist, Mandy, the first double amputee featured on Naked and Afraid. After losing her legs a decade ago in a devastating and tragic incident, Mandy set out to motivate others and prove that there is life after the unimaginable happens. She became the first female bilateral amputee to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro and is now ready to take on the Everest of survival challenges – 21 days in the remote jungle and dense rainforest of Belize. Mandy, alongside her partner, Jonny, will battle heavy rains, swarms of mosquitos, and toxic plants all in a bid to demonstrate that no challenge is too formidable to conquer. In the second hour of the premiere, fitness competitor, Amanda, joins forces with Ernie, a Naked and Afraid fan page moderator as he puts his armchair survival expertise and military training to the ultimate test in a 14-day survival challenge."