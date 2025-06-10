How to watch Alone season 12 online from anywhere – stream reality survival series

Alone fans should prepare for a change of scenery for its 12th run, as snow gives way to sand. Armed with basic necessities, a pack of 10 contestants look to survive the scorching heat of Africa. Read on for how to watch Alone season 12 online from anywhere with a VPN.

With the word 'thirst' appearing in two of the episode names of this 10-part season (see full schedule at the foot of this page), you immediately get the gist of what awaits the intrepid contestants heading to South Africa’s Great Karoo. The surroundings will be no less hostile than previous seasons, with vast expanses of snow and ice being swapped for hot, dry desert.

Outside of that, however, this is very much business as usual for Alone. A cast of 10 survivalists are dropped in the middle of nowhere, with just their wits, skills and barest of necessities. Whoever lasts the longest without either submitting or falling ill wins the jackpot prize of $500,000.

We’ve got all the information you need on where to watch Alone season 12 online and stream episodes no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch Alone season 12 online in the US

US viewers can watch Alone season 12 on History on Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT starting June 12. Don’t have cable? Latest episodes can be streamed live via Sling TV through either its Orange or Blue plans. Prices start at $40 a month (Orange) and right now you can get 50% off the service. Previous seasons of Alone are also available to stream on the Hulu (30-day free trial) streaming platform, but don't usually land there until a couple of months after the premiere. Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Alone season 12 from abroad.

How to watch Alone online from anywhere in the world

If you’re traveling abroad when Alone season 12 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Alone from anywhere.

How to watch Alone season 12 online in Canada

Alone season 12 is being shown on History on Canadian TV, just like south of the border. The only difference is that it will go out at the slightly later time of 10pm ET/PT on Thursdays.

To watch Alone online, you can access History programming through the Global TV app. You'll just need your cable login details to do so.

Alternatively, you'll need subscription video streaming package StackTV. Probably the easiest way to get access to StackTV is through Amazon Prime Video. If you already have Prime, signing up to StackTV costs $14.99 a month after you've enjoyed the 7-day free trial.

From there, you can then watch on all the usual devices through which you'd normally watch Prime Video. So that's on web browsers, app for Android and iOS, Fire TV and a variety of other devices including PS4, PS5, Xbox, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Can I watch Alone season 12 online in the UK?

Alone season 12 will likely be shown on Sky History and the History Play channel on Amazon Prime Video in the UK – but not yet. Last year, season 11 began airing a couple of months after episodes went out in the US. So you might be waiting until August before you can start watching Alone season 12.

Visiting the UK and wanting to watch Alone Season 12? A good VPN will let US and Canadian residents access their usual streaming service effortlessly.

How to watch Alone season 12 online in Australia

To stream Alone season 12 in Australia, you'll need a Stan subscription. Episodes will land on Fridays, with the first one available on June 13.

Stan subscriptions costs from $12 a month for a Basic plan, with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices.

Or if you’re visiting Australia from abroad and want to watch on your home service, simply download a VPN to stream Alone season 12 just as you would back home.

Alone season 12 trailer

ALONE Africa: Extended Sneak Peek - YouTube Watch On

Alone season 12 cast

Pablo Arguelles

Colton Gilman

Will Lamb

Kelsey Loper

Baha Mahmutov

Douglas S. Meyer

Dug North

Nathan Olsen

Jit Patel

Katie Rydge

Alone season 12 episode guide

Season 12 of Alone is scheduled for 10 episodes, which is two fewer than in season 11. Below are the air dates in North America:

Episode 1 – "The Land of Great Thirst": Thursday, June 12

– "The Land of Great Thirst": Thursday, June 12 Episode 2 – "Best Laid Plans": Thursday, June 19

– "Best Laid Plans": Thursday, June 19 Episode 3 – "Thirst Trap": Thursday, June 26

– "Thirst Trap": Thursday, June 26 Episode 4 – "Finding a Foothold": Thursday, July 10

– "Finding a Foothold": Thursday, July 10 Episode 5 – “The Tempest": Thursday, July 17

– “The Tempest": Thursday, July 17 Episode 6 – “Purpose": Thursday, July 24

– “Purpose": Thursday, July 24 Episode 7 – "Echoes of Emptiness”: Thursday, July 31

– "Echoes of Emptiness”: Thursday, July 31 Episode 8 – "Weak Spot": Thursday, August 7

– "Weak Spot": Thursday, August 7 Episode 9 – "The Promised Land": Thursday, August 14

– "The Promised Land": Thursday, August 14 Episode 10 – "No Regrats": Thursday, August 21

Alone Season 12 FAQ

Is Alone Season 12 on Netflix? No, not right now. You can stream season 12 of Alone on the History channel via Sling TV.