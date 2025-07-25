The Qi2 25W standard has just been launched

It brings 25W wireless charging speeds to a range of devices

“Several hundred” devices are awaiting certification

Wireless charging could get faster and more efficient with an update to the Qi standard, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has announced, with the industry body saying the new Qi2 25W platform should make powering up your phone “even faster and more efficient.”

The announcement explains that Qi2 25W increases the maximum wireless charging rate of the Qi standard from 15W to 25W, a step up of just under 70%. It’s designed to work across devices and ecosystems, so won’t be locked down to proprietary products or designs.

To that end, the Consortium says the new standard will be supported by “major Android smartphones” in addition to Apple’s iPhone (currently the iPhone 16 series are the only ones that support wirelessly 25W charging). So far, fourteen “devices, receivers and transmitters” have been certified, with “several hundred” more waiting in line.

Qi2 launched in November 2023, but its standard charging rate was set at 15W. One of the key features of Qi2 was magnetic alignment, which was based on Apple’s MagSafe concept after the Cupertino giant allowed its tech to be used by the WPC.

Faster, more efficient charging

(Image credit: Moshi)

The benefit of something like Qi2 25W is that it is meant to be cross-platform. While several manufacturers have launched their own exclusive charging solutions over the years, they often ran into the problem of not offering the same benefits to all devices.

For instance, the iPhone 16 has been able to charge at 25W since it launched in 2024, but only with an Apple-certified MagSafe charging pad, while Qi2 alternatives were stuck at 15W. Now, iPhone users can enjoy 25W charging speeds with any Qi2 25W charger, not just MagSafe.

Android has been a little slower to adopt 25W, with most Google-powered phones limited to the 15W speeds of the old Qi2 standard. That means you’ll soon be getting much faster wireless charging speeds if you’re not an Apple customer, providing your phone gets certified by the WPC.

In order to get the full 25W charging output, you’ll need a 30W USB-C power supply or higher. You’ll also need to make sure your phone is compatible. The WPC hasn’t said which devices have already been approved, nor which ones are in the queue, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for updates.

With the WPC saying hundreds of devices are waiting for certification, there’s hope that this standard will be widely adopted, allowing you to juice up your device with a wide range of chargers at impressively zippy speeds. Whether you have an iPhone or an Android device, you should soon feel the benefits.