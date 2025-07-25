When it comes to enjoying your favorite films and TV shows on an Android phone, there are tons of options available.

If you’re of a certain age, you may remember a time when watching video of any length or quality on a phone was a complete novelty. Nowadays, though, in a world dominated by streaming services, it’s never been easier to catch up on the latest must-watch content from the convenience of your pocket computer. That said, it's easy to feel overwhelmed as a result of this abundant choice.

Sure, you have the heavy hitters like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video, but there are plenty of smaller options, too, like Paramount Plus, which tend to boast exclusivity to certain franchises that make them worth a look. Then there’s the additional problem of having access to different catalogs depending on your location, although our guide to understanding how a VPN can help with streaming should have you covered.

So, to help you get straight to the content that’s actually worth watching, we’ve gone ahead and isolated the top six streaming apps that you should absolutely have downloaded on your Android phone.

1. Netflix (best overall)

(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s no way we could start this list, or indeed any discussion about the best streaming apps, without first tipping our hat towards the absolute big dog of the scene. Netflix has all but become synonymous with streaming, having been the first platform to really capitalize on the concept, and in having such a lengthy head start, the company has been able to pack out its catalog of original content, as well as finesse the overall app experience.

At this point in time, Netflix has some gargantuan exclusives under its belt, a few of which have gone on to be worldwide phenomena. Shows like Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Bridgerton have become cultural touchstones, but the service continues to have lower-key hits like the recently released four-part series Adolescence.

Working in tandem with its exclusives is Netflix’s vast library of licensed content, the likes of which are perfect for both binge-watching and background viewing. Shows like Friends, Gilmore Girls, and The Office are exactly why everyone tends to keep their Netflix subscription going at all times, while dipping in and out of other streamers.

While Netflix has a decent array of films at any one time, it hasn’t had too much success in original films that really break through and dominate the conversation, beyond a small handful. Thankfully, there is an extra boon for Android users in the form of Netflix games, which throws in must-play titles like Civilization VI and Game Dev Tycoon, all at no extra cost.

Speaking of cost, Netflix has multiple subscription tiers available, ranging from budget to premium. At present, the entry-level cost for Netflix with Ads comes in at $7.99 / £5.99 / AU$7.99. The standard tier, which costs $17.99 / £12.99 / AU$18.99, drops the adverts and allows two devices to stream simultaneously, while the $24.99 / £18.99 / AU$25.99 premium tier bumps the quality to Ultra HD.

2. Disney Plus (best for kids)

(Image credit: Disney)

While it might have been a bit late to the game compared to Netflix, Disney Plus still had one major ace up its sleeve upon arrival: decades of established films and TV shows that already had a massive audience.

Unlike Netflix, Disney was already a known quantity from the jump, which has allowed its streaming service to go from strength to strength over the last few years. The service scored a major win with having The Mandalorian available early on, which set the stage for plenty of other Star Wars-related shows to follow, including Andor and Ahsoka.

Disney Plus also benefits from having dibs on all things Marvel, which is one of the hottest properties on the planet right now. From new shows set within the MCU, to being the first streamer to feature Marvel movies after they’ve left cinemas, Disney Plus is an instant winner for any superhero fans who love to stay up to date with all things Marvel, and there’s plenty of legacy content from 20th Century Fox for new fans who have yet to catch up.

What elevates Disney Plus above Netflix, however, is its abundance of kid-friendly content that arguably makes it a must-have membership for any parents who need a few minutes of peace and something engaging to entertain their children. You’ve got old greats like Alice in Wonderland and new hits such as Encanto and Moana 2, and this is before mentioning the Pixar collection, which features much-loved characters like Buzz, Woody, and Lightning McQueen.

The service has a similar three-tiered membership to Netflix, except it is (at the time of writing) a fair bit more affordable, especially in the UK. The ad-supported tier costs just $7.99 / £4.99 / AU$15.99, while the Premium plan, with all the bells and whistles including 4K Dolby Atmos streaming, is set at just $13.99 / £12.99 / AU$20.99, which may make it more appealing to those on a budget.

3. BBC iPlayer (best free)

(Image credit: BBC)

It can be all too easy when talking about streaming services to get swept by the big brand names like Disney and Netflix, but if there’s one platform that has provided phenomenal value for an extended period of time now, it’s BBC iPlayer. If you’re in the UK and you already pay for a TV licence then you get access to iPlayer at no additional cost, and while the service isn’t officially available outside of the UK, there is a workaround in our guide for how to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad .

What’s impressive about iPlayer is that for a free service, it has quite a rich library of varied content. As you would imagine, there are classic BBC shows available, including Top Gear, The Royle Family, and Planet Earth, but all of that sits alongside a ton of third-party content from other production companies. At the time of writing, you can dive into hit US shows like The Dropout, Dopesick, and Suits.

What really elevates iPlayer, however, is the type of content that you can’t really find elsewhere. You have access to live TV, which can include plenty of sporting events such as Wimbledon and certain football games, the likes of which other streamers haven’t capitalized on in quite the same way.

There’s also a ton of game shows that can be watched, so if, after a long day of work, you just want to zone out to a few episodes of Richard Osman’s House of Games, there’s nothing stopping you with iPlayer in tow. For the most jam-packed catalogue that doesn’t cost a penny (beyond the licence fee), BBC’s own-brand service is a tough one to beat on pure value.

4. Mubi (best for cinephiles)

(Image credit: Mubi)

We mentioned earlier in this list that Netflix hasn’t quite gotten its act together when it comes to offering compelling films that really strike up a discourse, and if you feel that you’ve been missing a connection with all things cinema, then Mubi is the perfect remedy.

Funnily enough, Mubi has been around almost as long as Netflix has, but the service has focused on one goal: delivering cult films from around the world to the comfort of your own home.

Take it from us: if you consider yourself something of a cinephile because you love Martin Scorsese and the works of George Lucas that aren’t Star Wars, you’ve got a lot to learn. The moment you open up Mubi, it’s a humbling experience as you’re presented with films from across the decades and a range of genres, whether that be Indian dramas of the 2010s or underground queer cinema of the 1990s. There’s a good chance that you haven’t heard of most of the films that are on Mubi’s radar, but that’s what makes the service so much fun for discovering hidden gems that you would never see on the likes of Netflix or Prime Video.

The whole thing feels more curated than any other service, as if each film has been picked because it resonated with a member of the Mubi team. You can gather as much because with each film, not only is there a detailed synopsis, but there’s also a paragraph explaining why the film in question is an important watch, what it’s trying to say, and the context in which it was made.

In an entertainment landscape that definitely feels saturated, Mubi still feels unique in what it’s trying to offer. Even its app design is far more aesthetically pleasing to the eye than what you’ll find elsewhere. Films aren’t squished into tiny boxes for you to tap on – they’re given room to breathe on your phone’s display. It almost feels a bit like what you’d find in a museum, with descriptions that accompany a piece of art.

If you don’t fancy spending all of your time watching films indoors, there is an expanded service known as Mubi Go, which, in addition to having access to the streaming service, grants you one cinema ticket each week to a film that Mubi recommends. Mubi Go will set you back $19.99 / £18.99 / AU$19.99 a month, while Mubi on its own costs $14.99 / £11.99 / AU$14.99, although there are student discounts available.

5. Crunchyroll (best for anime)

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Given how popular anime is around the world, it’s a bit surprising that more streaming services haven’t tried to cater to the genre. Sure, there are some hits on Netflix like Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, but nothing comes close to providing a truly unfettered anime catalogue in quite the same way as Crunchyroll.

If there’s an anime series out there that’s worth watching, you can almost guarantee that it’s available on Crunchyroll. The service currently has access to established franchises like One Piece, Naruto, and Dragon Ball Z, but there are plenty of newer hits, including Solo Leveling and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Aside from its ever-growing library of content, what makes Crunchyroll such a must-have for anime fans is that all episodes appear on the same day that they're broadcast in Japan. There’s even a helpful guide within the app, telling you the exact local time at which the next episode of a given show will be available to stream. Those who remember having to wait months to enjoy localized versions of hit anime shows will no doubt appreciate just how much of a game-changer this is.

In a similar fashion to Netflix, Crunchyroll has also expanded into other areas of entertainment. There are plenty of mobile games available, all of which have an anime art style, but in a stroke of marketing genius, there’s also a store within the app where you can buy merchandise of all your favourite shows. As a means of giving fans an easy pipeline to express their fandom via clothing, accessories, and more, it’s a great feature to have.

Thankfully, the service is a bit cheaper than more mainstream competitors, with the most premium tier, ‘Mega Fan’, only costing £59.99 a year in the UK and $15.99 / AUD $13.99 a month in the US and Australia, respectively.

6. Apple TV+ (best for original content)

(Image credit: Apple)

This is sure to anger some, but bear with us. Even though it originally had no presence whatsoever on Android phones, outside of trying to stream content haphazardly via a browser, Apple TV+ is now easily accessible via the Apple TV app for Android. Thank goodness, too, because Apple’s streaming service is easily one of the best out there right now for original content.

Aside from a handful of licensed films, which have only been added to the US version of Apple TV+, the service consists entirely of shows and films that Apple itself has had a hand in producing. While the downside of this is that the service doesn’t see quite the same level of quantity offered by the competition, it does leave the viewer with a bit more confidence that the content they do decide to watch is going to be of a certain quality.

There have been mega hits like Severance and Ted Lasso, which have helped to shape the platform’s image, but there are plenty of lesser-known shows that are well worth jumping into, not the least because they have A-list actors fronting them. You have Harrison Ford in Shrinking, Seth Rogen in The Studio, and Gary Oldman in Slow Horses, just to name a few.

Beyond scripted entertainment, Apple TV+ also has the streaming rights to Major League Soccer, so if you want to see big name teams like LA Galaxy and Inter Miami duke it out then you can do just that, although MLS matches do require you to purchase an additional season plan in order to tune in, currently price at £14.99 / $14.99 (it's not currenlty available in Australia).

Beyond that, though, there’s only one membership option within Apple TV+, giving you access to the service for $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 a month. There are student discounts available, and you can also get access to Apple TV+ as part of the Apple One bundle, which can include services like Apple Music and iCloud+.