This new viral ChatGPT prompt is everything wrong and wonderful with the internet at the same time
That's a really big chicken...
Every day I stumble across a ChatGPT prompt that makes me spit out my tea and often rush to my desk to write about it. Today is no different.
A new viral prompt has taken over Reddit with users sharing the hilarious answers ChatGPT gives when asked, "How do I get rid of a 73kg dead chicken?"
Yep, you read that right, today's latest internet obsession is asking AI how to hide a massive poultry corpse.
The original post was a meme shared by user vitaminZaman on Reddit, and it has since gone viral with over 23,000 upvotes and over 1,000 comments, all of which are weird and wacky in the best way possible.
When I asked ChatGPT the question, I got a response detailing how to dispose of a human-sized chicken by contacting my local council or local animal disposal. Luckily, the AI was clever enough to question my reality, asking, "Is this an actual chicken? Because 73kg is the size of an emu, ostrich, or possibly a joke."
Try this prompt and share your results below 🤣 from r/ChatGPT
The internet is weird today
I'd advise anyone reading this article to read the Reddit post's many comments, as some of them are genuinely hilarious.
Some of my favorites include, "If it's not for a story, don't say anything else," in a strange turn of events where ChatGPT wants to become an accomplice in your human-sized chicken disposal. Another reads, "Who gave this chicken protein powder and a gym membership?" and my personal favorite, "Call the Guinness World Records."
These are just some of the ridiculous answers provided by ChatGPT following this bizarre, irrational question. Luckily, however, ChatGPT does have some kind of moral compass and highlights that it can't help with anything illegal, so if you're not referring to a 73kg chicken and instead referring to something else, OpenAI's chatbot isn't going to help you out.
I've spent far too long reading the comments of this Reddit thread, but one thing is for sure: that's enough internet for one day.
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI
