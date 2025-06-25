I love writing about ChatGPT prompts that can genuinely improve people's lives, and I think this one could help so many people take back control of their 21st-century chaos.

ChatGPT can be used for almost anything, but and increasing number of people are using it as some form of life coach. A few weeks ago, when ChatGPT's outage caused mass hysteria, I wrote about how surprised I was that many of TechRadar's readers rely on AI to cope with the modern world.

Personally, I've never really used ChatGPT for personal growth, but given how scatterbrained I am outside of work, this prompt from Reddit user u/celestialsolace caught my attention.

In their original post the user claims this prompt helped "organize their chaotic life", and follows up with an exact outline on how to get the most from ChatGPT as a "personal life strategist".

Want to try the prompt for yourself? I won't make you keep reading to see it, but if you do want to know why I think it's worth trying out, and how to get the most from this prompt using extra AI tools, then read on below.

The Prompt: "You are my personal life strategist. Your job is to observe my behavior, help me set weekly goals, hold me accountable gently but firmly, and redesign my life systems. Start by asking 3 key questions to understand my emotional, mental, and practical struggles. Then suggest a flexible weekly structure with priorities, habits, and boundaries I’ll actually follow. Check in like a coach, not a boss."

Can ChatGPT help manage the chaos?

I've only been able to test this prompt since yesterday, but already I've found ChatGPT's way of breaking down my most important tasks quite impressive.

This prompt will obviously work best if you commit time to it, give it lots of your information related to work and life in general, and use it over an extended priod of time.

I love finding productivity hack prompts, and I think this one in particular could be the perfect use case of AI for a lot of people. If you've never used ChatGPT before, this might be a great place to start.

The Reddit user who created this prompt said, "After a few sessions, I moved the prompt over to different AI roleplay apps such as Nectar AI or Janitor AI so I could build a persistent 'coach' persona that remembers my routines and progress."

I've committed to this prompt now, and will write a follow-up article on my experiences using it in the coming weeks. Let me know in the comments below if you've used ChatGPT in a similar fashion, or if you plan to use this particular life-hack prompt.