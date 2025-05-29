It's a big ask, giving everyone access to incredibly powerful tools like ChatGPT or Gemini and expecting them to know exactly how to use them.

Every day, we're learning about new ways to interact and get the most from AI, and one Reddit user has found an excellent workflow that completely changes the way you think about artificial intelligence.

These 3 easy prompts from Reddit user AIClarity will change the way you use ChatGPT, making you stop using it for tasks and instead use AI to think about problems and find solutions. The post has garnered lots of attention, with over 300 comments and nearly 4000 upvotes at the time of writing.

The Reddit user says this simple tweak, with these three specific prompts, has been "surprisingly effective," creating a system that sticks and helps you keep on top of life in this hectic world.

Here are the 3 prompts that will completely change the way you use and think about AI.

1. “Help me clarify what actually matters today.”

Every morning, ask ChatGPT to "Help me clarify what actually matters today.” You'll get a list of questions from AI that should prompt a conversation about what you need to tackle over the next few hours and break down what's urgent and what can wait.

I've found this particular prompt a huge help when starting my morning workflow as it helps me write down my focus, and makes journaling and planning that little bit more conversational.

By using ChatGPT as a journal or thinking partner, you quickly see the benefits of AI, essentially giving you a blank canvas that helps rationalize life.

2. “Ask me 3 questions to help me reflect and reset.”

At night, ask ChatGPT for "3 questions to help me reflect and reset.” Reflecting on the day is a core part of journaling, and implementing this into your conversation with ChatGPT feels like the evolved form of just writing in your notebook.

I've really enjoyed conversing with AI about my successes and failures from each day; it's given me a different viewpoint and helped me come to terms with challenges, allowing me to take those learnings into account for the next day.

ChatGPT has a memory, so all of your answers from the morning and night combine to create an incredibly powerful tool that starts to learn how it can help you break through the noise and feel accomplished with your day.

3. “Challenge my assumptions about this.”

This final prompt can be used any time you're stuck on something. Ask ChatGPT to “Challenge my assumptions about this,” and start a conversation with AI that can help rewire the way you're thinking about a particular problem.

The Reddit user who came up with this effective 3-step strategy says that combining all three prompts has made a huge difference to their life. They said, "I’ve stopped starting my day in mental chaos, and end it with some actual clarity instead of doomscrolling.

I've only been using these particular prompts for a day or two, but I'm already noticing an evolution in the way I use ChatGPT, and it's not only proving to be effective, but it's exciting feeling like my brain has broken through the mental cloud that can often appear when information is being thrown at you, left, right, and center.