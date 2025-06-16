ChatGPT is an incredible productivity tool, capable of helping you completely overhaul your schedule, plan your day-to-day tasks, and generally bring order to the chaos of your working day.

Knowing what to ask ChatGPT in order to achieve what you're trying to get from it takes skill, and after seeing lots of generic AI productivity tips online, I wondered if going straight to the source was the best way to get the most from AI.

Unlike previous articles, such as "5 ChatGPT hacks to maximize your productivity" or "Want to improve your ChatGPT results? Try these 6 easy mindset shifts", the prompts in this article have been thought up by ChatGPT itself.

Here's what happened when I asked ChatGPT to revolutionize my productivity with 5 outside-the-box prompts that I can use on a regular basis.

1. "Audit my digital behaviors and tell me where I’m wasting time and how to systematize or eliminate those habits"

The first prompt generated by ChatGPT goes beyond time tracking, offering you the ability to provide AI with content from your online habits so that it can determine where you can improve your workflow.

In the description of this prompt, ChatGPT says, "AI can highlight patterns, auto-suggest rules or automations, and flag inefficiencies that are stealing your time." It also states that providing things like Slack activity will allow for even better results.

While I think this could be a genuinely useful way to improve productivity using ChatGPT, I don't think it's wise to give OpenAI private information related to your emails, calendar, and other online activity.

2. “Generate a dynamic decision-making matrix tailored to how I work, so I can make faster, better decisions without overthinking.”

Anything that helps me not overthink things is a win in my book, and this prompt should help with stopping "decision fatigue from crushing productivity."

ChatGPT says, "This prompt will generate a bespoke framework for quickly evaluating tasks, requests, or opportunities based on your priorities." Obviously, the efficiency of a prompt like this comes down to how much information you want to give AI, but this is definitely a prompt that I could see working for a lot of people.

I'm going to be testing this prompt more thoroughly over the next week, and I'll report back with results.

3. “Redesign my personal operating system using the principles of game design, behavioral psychology, and habit loops.”

This third prompt is supposed to "build a compelling system where productivity feels rewarding, addictive, and frictionless."

I absolutely love video games, and I think this idea could resonate with a lot of people. Again, it will all depend on the information you give ChatGPT, but this prompt will turn managing your productivity into a game which leverages "dopamine hooks, narrative mechanics, and loop theory to make work flow."

In my brief testing, ChatGPT came up with a full XP (experience point) system similar to your favorite RPGs, where doing tasks gives you points to level up. As someone who grew up on Pokémon video games and loves a good adventure game, this system looks like it could be perfect for helping me achieve my goals.

4. “Simulate a week of my work and life and show me how small changes to my schedule, diet, or mindset would compound over 90 days.”

When I decided to ask ChatGPT to come up with prompts to revolutionize my productivity, I was hoping for an idea like this. AI is excellent and simulating and forecasting based on information that you give it, and so if you regularly use ChatGPT, it should do a fantastic job here at highlighting room for improvement.

Life is so fast-paced nowadays that we often lose track of where we can streamline and make things easier. Using ChatGPT to highlight friction and make you more aware of how to change habits is where AI for productivity really shines.

It's always worth remembering that AI's power comes from regular usage, and by giving the model you use enough information to be able to assess and understand your life. This prompt is a refreshing idea, but it will only work if ChatGPT understands your weekly schedule. Without that information, you're only going to get generic results.

5. “Write a daily personal brief for me every morning at 7am, blending my calendar, news from my industry, key goals, and one AI-recommended focus strategy for the day.”

Need a personal assistant? This prompt is supposed to work like "your own Chief of Staff," prepping you for the day by bringing together everything you need to know.

Think of this as a ChatGPT equivalent to Samsung's Now Brief, condensing all of the most important information you need to see into one easy-to-read bulletin.

This might not be the most unique prompt on this list, but it's easy to use and could prove effective in helping you get on top of your day.