I tried the incredible ChatGPT prompt that can help you learn everything about a topic – and it's a game changer
The best learning prompt I've found so far
Your experience with ChatGPT, and other AI chatbots for that matter, comes down to the quality of the prompts you write. So, whether you write a single line of text to ask a question or produce a well-thought-out prompt that has been engineered to get the most from AI, your results will differ.
Scrolling through Reddit last night, I stumbled across a prompt that the author said was the "best learning prompt", and the thread immediately piqued my interest.
Their highly engineered prompt promises to help you learn anything you want on a topic and make ChatGPT provide detailed answers related to your query. I've tried it out and compared it with just asking a regular question, and the difference in results is pretty staggering.
I'm going to share the prompt below, but if you want to see how it can benefit your learning, then keep reading, as I'm going to document exactly how it compares to asking ChatGPT a basic question.
The prompt: As this is a pretty long prompt, I've embedded the original Reddit post below. Simply copy and paste the full block of text into ChatGPT then respond with the topic you want to know more about.
You Can Learn Everything With This Prompt. BEST LEARNING PROMPT! from r/ChatGPTPromptGenius
A perfectly engineered prompt
What's the difference between asking ChatGPT about a topic directly and using a well-engineered prompt like the one above, I hear you ask?
Well, I decided to ask ChatGPT about "frog species in Scotland" as a test for this prompt that is supposed to make learning easier. Straight away, I noticed the difference as ChatGPT formed a kind of glossary of information on the topic and asked me how much info I wanted and on what subject.
Impressively, ChatGPT was able to give me far more in-depth information on frog species in Scotland compared to just asking, "Tell me more about frogs in Scotland", which is how a lot of people currently interact with AI.
If you use ChatGPT for learning about subjects, this prompt really does transform the experience as it completely changes the way the AI gives you information, allowing you to pinpoint exactly what you want to learn.
Not only is it more in-depth from the get-go, but ChatGPT will ask you if you want "Basic Information" or "Specialized Information", adding a whole new element to the way you seek answers from AI.
I've tested this prompt with a few different subjects, and so far, it's been a game changer in the way I use AI to learn about things. Give it a try and you might just find that ChatGPT becomes the perfect encyclopaedia app on your smartphone or computer.
