Have you ever heard of the 80/20 rule? Also known as the Pareto principle, it's the concept that roughly 80% of consequences come from 20% of causes.

Sound confusing? Simply put, doing 20% of something leads to 80% of a result. In other words, if you break down a skill into the most important aspects, you'll learn it far quicker than if you go through all the minute details. Then, you can fine-tune to become an expert.

Anyways, why am I talking about some abstract rule when all you want to know is how to use ChatGPT? Well, I've been using the 80/20 rule in ChatGPT, and I've found the results to be so effective that it's on course to become my favorite way to use AI.

The prompt is simple, and requires just a few words: Give me the 80/20 of X

That's it. Ask about anything, and ChatGPT will break down how to achieve the result or learn the skill without any of the extra fluff that often makes people walk away because it sounds complicated.

If you want to read about how I used and tested the 80/20 ChatGPT prompt, keep reading. Otherwise, use the prompt right now with ChatGPT to unlock a completely new way of learning.

ChatGPT is an 80/20 master

I decided that the best way to test this prompt was by asking ChatGPT how to learn things that I already know. That way, I could check if the simplified results were actually effective ways of learning.

First up, I asked ChatGPT the 80/20 to kickflip on a skateboard. Not only did the chatbot simplify the process into five easy steps, but it also gave me a summarized version, which was even more streamlined.

(Image credit: Future)

Next up, I asked ChatGPT the 80/20 to make a better Italian sugo (pasta sauce). As a massive foodie with Italy running through my veins, my pasta sauce is probably my magnum opus. I have vivid memories of the first time my mom taught me how to make it, and the best results are all in the tiny details. ChatGPT nailed it. So much so, that is there even a need for an Italian Nonna anymore? I'll not answer that.

(Image credit: Future)

I then decided to ask my colleague, TechRadar's Senior AI Editor Graham Barlow, who also happens to be an expert and black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, for an idea. He told me to ask ChatGPT the 80/20 for a BJJ Triangle choke.

I have no idea if this is a good answer, but Graham said, "That’s very good." And if he says that, I'd trust it; he's a published author on the topic.

(Image credit: Future)

Lastly, I asked for the 80/20 on a better tennis serve. I've been playing tennis again recently after over a decade off the court, and while my serve is improving, I'm still lacking the fundamentals that make it consistent.

This is the one example I'm not entirely sure about, but I'll make sure to try ChatGPT's five most important steps to hitting a tennis serve later tonight when I hit the court!

(Image credit: Future)

So, there you have it, an incredibly simple yet effective ChatGPT prompt that could simplify learning a new skill to the point where you actually commit to it.

Whether you're looking to improve your cooking, learn a new BJJ move, or get better at swimming, the 80/20 rule is an excellent prompt that everyone can try.