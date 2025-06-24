Can an AI travel agent remove the stress of vacation booking? I tried three to find out
Layla vs TripAdvisor vs Vacay
I hate booking vacations. For some, I'm sure it's an exciting process that's all part of the fun; for me, it's anything but. Endless hours of research, figuring out transit between activities and parsing through countless customer reviews sounds a bit too close than the day-to-day logistics of my job, so I'll take any opportunity to lighten the load.
Typically, that involves me going on a lot of guided tours and package holidays. But for my most recent vacation, I wanted to try something a little different – enter AI.
As part of our latest video series 'AI planned it', as you might guess, we allowed AI to decide everything from our destination to our itinerary; we even took AI on vacation with us in the form of three flagship phones; the iPhone 16 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Watch the full episode below.
As part of our testing, we used three very different AI travel agents to help us book our activities.
First up was TripAdvisor, a known name in online travel booking with a sprawling database of customer travel reviews. Said data comes in pretty handy when it comes to TripAdvisor's AI assistant, providing the backbone of the service that uses OpenAI's generative AI technology to deliver customized itineraries for travelers.
Next up was Vacay, which also uses OpenAI's GPT models to deliver personalized itineraries; it doesn't seem as though they have trained the AI much with their own acquired data, but it's a fun free option that offers a broader range of formats and interfaces for planning your vacation compared to TripAdvisor.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lastly, we used Layla.AI, the only paid option in our experiment. It's challenging to find what models underpin Layla, with data fed in from Skyscanner and Booking.com.
When it actually came to testing, the differences between these platforms became even more stark; and not just because Layla.AI ended up disappointing despite requiring a subscription to even try the platform. Of course, you'll have to watch the full video to find out why...
You might also like...
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.