The 10 finalists for the 20205 Reply AI Film Festival have just been announced. The festival, which launched last year, is designed specifically for films "written, enhanced or animated using AI".

The ten finalists for 2025 were selected for their ability to explore the theme of this year’s awards, which was "generation of emotions", and for “demonstrating how artificial intelligence can generate authentic and emotionally engaging experiences through cinematic language.”

AI artists, filmmakers, writers, animators, VFX artists, and enthusiasts from around the world, including Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United States and Brazil took part in the contest.

I’ve watched most of the short films, and the amount of creativity on show is breathtaking. The films contain a wide range of styles, from anime to photorealistic to film noir.

Reply AI Film Festival 2025 - YouTube Watch On

In April the Oscars gave a tentative green light to the use of AI in films, but the topic continues to ruffle feathers amongst artists, the public and production studios alike.

Even the lovable popstar Nick Cave got into a spot of bother recently, for changing his mind about the use of AI in a post on his Red Hand Files blog. Cave had been gifted a new AI-created soundtrack film for the classic Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds song Tupelo, created by the filmmaker Andrew Dominik, who is known for creating Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James, One More Time With Feeling, and Blonde, among others.

“As I watched Andrew’s surreal little film, I felt my view of AI as an artistic device soften. To some extent, my mind was changed", said Cave.

You can view the AI-generated movie yourself here: .

Tupelo - 40th Birthday - YouTube Watch On

Cave’s unexpected about-face on AI has caused something of a reaction in the artists community, with his musician friend Amanda Palmer equating some of the scenes of AI recreating the deceased Elvis Presley as akin to “grave-robbing”.

Reply 2025

Like any tool, I believe it’s what you use AI for that matters. Rather than using AI to recreate the famous and dead, the finalists in the Reply AI Film Festival feature stunningly bold creative choices that might have been unfeasible without using AI.

For example, I was particularly struck by the short film Instinct by Marcello Costa Jr., a film-maker from Portugal – which features a neanderthal hunting a deer in the middle of a forest suddenly encountering a modern day skyscraper – and the mind-bending visual effects of the short film Meme, Myself and AI, by Private Island, a production studio from the UK.

Of course, the films in the Reply AI Film Festival are mostly less than five minutes long, but this is just the start of the AI movie revolution – I don’t think it’s going to be long now before the world gets its first full-length feature film, made entirely with AI.

The beauty of AI is that it can go as far as your imagination will allow.

“AI is not a replacement for human creativity, but a catalyst for innovation. It will enable filmmakers to explore new styles, genres, and narratives that were previously unimaginable.”, commented Gabriele Muccino, chair of the Reply jury.

Chosen from over 2,500 submissions across 67 countries, the Reply AI Film Festival winner will be awarded in a ceremony on Thursday, 4th September at the Mastercard Priceless Lounge, Hotel Excelsior, Venice.