(It goes without saying that the following article acts as a spoiler for the movie Titanic, but since it was released in 1997, I think most people will have seen it by now. If you haven't, turn back now to not have the ending spoiled for you.)

One of the things that fans of James Cameron’s classic Titanic have never been able to really let go of is wondering if Jack could also have survived the sinking of the iconic ocean liner if only he had tried harder to get on the floating door that Rose used to survive the freezing waters.

The debate about whether both Jack and Rose could have fitted on that door has rumbled ever since. Even the stars of the film have got involved with Rose actress Kate Winslet, appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they reenacted the scene to see if Jack could have fitted on the door.

Of course, it’s not just a question of whether or not there was physically enough space to fit on the door, there is also the issue of buoyancy. There was, in fact, an entire segment of MythBusters from the Discovery Channel all about it that featured the director himself, which concluded that there was enough room for Jack as well:

To make matters worse, in the movie Rose’s character utters the fateful line, “I’ll never let you go, Jack” shortly before having a quick nap and then doing just that.

As Jack’s frozen and lifeless body sinks down to a watery grave on the ocean floor the audience is left to ponder what might have been...

The age of AI

It's taken 28 years, but now that we live in the age of AI, and if you don’t like the end of a movie then you have the power to remake it. Unofficially, of course.

That’s exactly what a new version of the ending of the film posted by Reddit user Leading_Pear5529 does. There's no indication of which AI tools were used to create the new ending, but my guess would be that it's been done with Sora from OpenAI, since it was posted in a ChatGPT subreddit.



In the new ending, Jack survives, however that doesn’t mean that they both live happily ever after. I won’t give away what happens, but as one of the Reddit commentators says, “classic Leo”: