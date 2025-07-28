5 great free movies to stream on Pluto TV, Plex, Samsung TV Plus and more this week (July 28)

Trying to find some new movies to stream but don’t want to part with more dollars? Plex, Samsung TV Plus and more have you covered with amazing film picks to stream for free this week. I’m blowing my own trumpet here, but I think I’ve picked some absolute bangers across the board.

We’ve got some fantastic new movies coming up in August 2025 in general, from Ari Aster’s Eddington to the Disney+ revival of the summer in Freakier Friday. The paid streamers are also coming out swinging too – just look at everything new on Netflix in August including The Thursday Murder Club and brand-new IP Fall For Me.

But enough about the best streaming services… what about the hidden gems that you’re missing out on the best free streaming services? Whether you’re a hardcore horror fan or looking to watch something so bad it’s brilliant, I’ve got the perfect free movies for you.

1) Grizzly Man (Kanopy)

Grizzly Man (2005) Official Trailer - Werner Herzog Documentary HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 2005

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Length: 104 minutes

Director: Werner Herzog

Main cast: Timothy Treadwell, lots of unnamed bears

This isn’t the first time I’ve recommended Grizzly Man, and it won’t be the last. It’s one of the most entrancing and disturbing documentaries I’ve ever seen, following the story of Timothy Treadwell, a self-proclaimed animal activist who flouted national park rules to spend months at a time living among North American’s grizzly bears. As a result, he was eaten by one during his 13th annual trip, along with his new, terrified girlfriend who was along for the ride.

Acclaimed director Werner Herzog was so fascinated, he pieced Treadwell’s own footage – and therefore, full story – years after his death, resulting in an unbiased look at Treadwell’s decisions. Was he a danger to nature and himself, or did he just really love bears and teaching the world about them? There’s no definitive answer here, but neither Treadwell nor his work will ever leave your mind.

2) Boyhood (Plex)

Boyhood | Official US Trailer | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 2014

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Length: 145 minutes

Director: Richard Linklater

Main cast: Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Lorelai Linklater

If you’re really intrigued by the idea of Richard Linklater’s upcoming adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along being filmed over two decades, the irresistible filmmaker has trialled the same plot device before. Boyhood was filmed over 11 years between 2002-2013, giving us the rare opportunity to see actors age and grow into their roles as they would do if they weren’t actually acting. Not only does this mean Patricia Arquette goes through every possible hairstyle in the history of hairstyles, but it’s also a viewing experience like no other.

While our cast is growing older in real time, their approach to their characters does too. Ellar Coltrane all but grows up on camera, well-bedded into his malevolent teen years before successfully coming out the other side. Linklater is a man with an ambitious vision, but being able to commit to a creative project long-term is more than merely a movie (think naturalistic, beautiful growth).

3) Possession (Hoopla)

Possession (1981) - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 1981

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Length: 124 minutes

Director: Andrzej Żuławski

Main cast: Isabelle Adjani, Sam Neill, Margit Carstensen, Heinz Bennet

If I’m honest, I’m not particularly sure how to describe Possession to you. The official synopsis tells us Anna (Isabelle Adjani) reveals to her husband Mark (Sam Neill) that she’s having an affair, leading to violent outbursts between them both. Mark gets a private investigator on Anna, and everything gets a little bit demonic. If you can keep track of that narrative while you watch, more power to you.

This sounds like a questionable thing, but I don’t mean it as one. Some of the most absurdly abstract horror scenes in history come from this film, and it’s a remarkable thing to be completely engrossed in the moment rather than trying to work out its meaning. Sam and Anna are as lost in each other as they are in themselves, and the more traditional gore markers only help meld their already fried minds (and ours) together. There are many times I’ve felt like throwing a pint of milk across an underpass and screaming at the world, and Possession is the perfect way to vicariously live that experience.

4) Millennium Actress (Roku)

MILLENNIUM ACTRESS | Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 2001

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Length: 87 minutes

Director: Satoshi Kon

Main cast: Miyoko Shôji, Mami Koyama, Fumiko Orikasa, Shôzô Iizuka

Anime fans of Satoshi Kon might know the director for films like Paprika, Perfect Blue and Tokyo Godfathers, but it’s Millennium Actress that’s the quiet jewel in his crown. In the movie, Genya Tachibana begins work on a documentary about a now reclusive Japanese actress Chiyoko Fujiwara, eventually telling Genya her entire life story. As she becomes a full-blown celebrity, the decades of her life peel away to reveal a harrowing secret.

It’s a distinctly different pace from Kon’s usual work, but its quiet beauty and space to breathe the storyline is exactly what’s needed. There’s almost a guarantee that you won’t work out Chiyoko’s truth until the very end, and the journey to getting there is a heartwarming and tenderly told one. There’s a healthy mix of ethereal, haunting and surreal visuals here, just enough for your mind to be completely taken off of anything else.

5) Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (Samsung TV Plus)

Twilight Breaking Dawn: Part 2 Full Theatrical Trailer (2012) - Robert Pattinson Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 2012

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49%

Length: 115 minutes

Director: Bill Condon

Main cast: Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Launtner, Dakota Fanning

Okay, I couldn’t resist putting a film so bad it’s brilliant in the list. You might think the original Twilight film is the best of the bunch, but I’d argue it’s the final installment. For tween girls in the 2010s, the massive twist midway through the movie changed lives, saw popcorn thrown in the air, and had girls screaming like One Direction had been reunited. In quiet moments, I enjoy reliving the chaos, and now I can for free.

The best part is just how different Breaking Dawn Part 2 is from the books. I’m personally not a fan of the final novel in a franchise being split into two movies (Harry Potter and The Hunger Games didn’t fare well with this), but somehow Twilight exceeded expectations in every sense of the word (especially the bad ones). Warning: headless vampires and creepy looking CGI babies are heavily featured.