5 great free movies to stream on Pluto TV, Plex, Kanopy and more this week (July 14)

You can stream Terminator 2: Judgement Day for free on Kanopy and Hoopla this week

If you’re on the lookout for the best free movies to stream this week, we’ve got you. We’ve selected five top films across a range of genres. There’s a slick, neo-noir heist flick, sci-fi that’s either mysterious or action-packed, an indie romance with a monster twist and a coming-of-age drama with a comedic edge. So whatever mood you’re in, something here should hit the spot.

All of these titles are available to stream for free on top ad-supported platforms, like Kanopy, Plex, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more. Yes, you’ll have to sit through a few ads. But with no subscription fees and often no sign-up required, the best free streaming services make it incredibly easy to watch brilliant movies at home without spending anything. Read on for five of the best free movies to stream this week.

1) Dark City (Fandango, Kanopy, Plex)

Dark City (1998) Official Trailer - Jennifer Connelly, Kiefer Sutherland Sci-Fi Movie HD

Release date: 1998

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

Length: 101 minutes

Director: Alex Proyas

Main cast: Rufus Sewell, Kiefer Sutherland, Jennifer Connelly, Richard O'Brien, Ian Richardson, William Hurt

Age rating: R

Dark City is a dark and unnerving sci-fi mystery that feels like it’s pulling you deeper into its eerie world every minute that goes by. It follows the story of a man called John Murdoch (played by Rufus Sewell) who wakes up with no memory and finds himself accused of murder. So far, so panic-inducing, but that’s just the beginning. The whole city he’s trapped in seems to be shifting and changing, controlled by strange, shadowy figures with psychic powers.

Directed by Alex Proyas (I, Robot, The Crow), Dark City is visually stunning. Think noir shadows, surreal sets, twisted timelines, all creating a deep sense of foreboding. If you like movies that feel like dreams (or, maybe more accurately, nightmares), this one’s for you.

2) Terminator 2: Judgement Day (Kanopy, Hoopla)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Release date: 1991

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Length: 136 minutes

Director: James Cameron

Main cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick

Age rating: R

Easily one of the greatest action movies ever made, Terminator 2 somehow still feels incredibly underrated for how smart and emotional it is.

Terminator 2 sees Arnold Schwarzenegger returning as the T-800, only this time he’s the protector in the story, not the villain. He’s tasked with saving John Connor, the future leader of a human resistance, from a newer, deadlier machine: the liquid-metal T-1000 (played by Robert Patrick).

Director James Cameron takes the helm again, and this time he blends more jaw-dropping action, groundbreaking effects and a surprisingly heartfelt story at the core. Whether you’re rewatching it or coming in fresh, T2 is essential viewing.

3) Thief (Kanopy, Hoopla)

Release date: 1981

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Length: 122 minutes

Director: Michael Mann

Main cast: James Caan, Tuesday Weld, Robert Prosky, Willie Nelson

Age rating: R

Before Heat, before Drive, there was Thief. And although it may not be one of director Michael Mann’s most well-known movies, you could argue it’s one of his best. This 1981 crime drama follows the story of Frank (played by James Caan), a master safecracker who is looking to leave his life of crime behind after one last job. Isn’t that always the plan? But of course, things are never that simple.

With slick visuals, a killer synth soundtrack by Tangerine Dream and a raw, totally unforgettable performance from Caan, Thief is a gritty, stylish heist movie that digs deep into whether you can truly escape the life you’ve built. Another movie in our list that really stands the test of time despite being more than 40 years old now.

4) Monsters (Hoopla, Plex)

Monsters (2010) Official Trailer #1 - Sci-fi Movie HD

Release date: 2010

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Length: 97 minutes

Director: Gareth Edwards

Main cast: Scoot McNairy, Whitney Able

Age rating: R

Not your usual alien invasion movie, Monsters is quiet, haunting and, at times, weirdly beautiful. It’s set six years after giant creatures have landed on Earth, and follows a photojournalist (played by Scoot McNairy) and his boss’ daughter (played by Whitney Able) as they journey through the quarantined zone that separates the US from Mexico.

What unfolds is part road trip, part slow-burn romance, part social commentary. Oh and with added sci-fi monsters, of course, though they really do take a backseat for once. Shot on a shoestring budget by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Jurassic World Rebirth), Monsters proves you don’t need endless CGI to make something powerful. It’s atmospheric, thought-provoking and surprisingly tender, too.

5) Dope (Fawesome, Tubi, Plex, Pluto)

Dope Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Forest Whitaker, Zoë Kravitz High School Comedy HD

Release date: 2015

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Length: 103 minutes

Director: Rick Famuyiwa

Main cast: Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori, Kiersey Clemons, Kimberly Elise, Chanel Iman, Tyga, Blake Anderson, Zoë Kravitz, ASAP Rocky

Age rating: R

Dope is best described as a coming-of-age comedy but with plenty of edge, charm and a killer soundtrack.

It follows the story of Malcolm (played by Shameik Moore), a geeky high school kid in Inglewood, California, with dreams of going to Harvard University, along with a deep love for 90s hip hop. But when he accidentally gets caught up in a drug deal, everything starts to spiral out of control fast.

With a breakout performance from Shameik Moore (though the whole cast really shines here), razor sharp writing and strong critical praise for director Rick Famuyiwa (who worked on several movies, as well as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka), Dope is fast, funny and full of personality.